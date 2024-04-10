Christmas Party Tasters - Pinch Of Nom Slimming Recipes (2024)

In slimming groups up and down the land, the dreaded C word has been mentioned. Yes, you guessed it…CHRISTMAS!

Whether it’s working out how much weight you want to lose before Christmas day, or deciding on a Christmas menu, there will be lots of discussions about the festive season.

Over in our Facebook Group, we get lots of people asking us for ideas of food tasters that they can take to their groups.

Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered!

Our favourite Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters!

Chocolate Christmas Pudding Cakes

How about a taste of Chocolate Christmas Pud? These Chocolate Christmas pudding cakes won’t break your calorie allowance either – just 18 calories each!

All the flavour of Christmas, including the fruits and spices, but so much lighter than traditional Christmas pud.

A great addition to a Christmas buffet and perfect for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Tasters!

Apple Strudels

For a delicious treat, we have these Apple Strudels.

Spicy and sweet, these would be amazing served warm, with a drop of low calorie custard or even some squirty cream!

Ooooh! You’ll be so popular if you turn up with these beauties!

Mini Christmas Cheesecakes

These Mini Christmas Cheesecakes are the perfect party dessert. Packed with all the flavours of Christmas and rich and creamy to boot!

They’ll certainly play a starring role on the buffet table this season, and at just 31 calories each, everyone will love them!

Sausage Rolls

Every Christmas buffet has them, but ours are low calorie! Here’s the Sausage Rollsrecipe! You could even make them bite-sized, so that they’ll appeal to everyone.

We usually have to avoid the pastry laden offerings on a buffet table, but these have been a game-changer!

Corned Beef Pasties

As we all know, the hot topic in slimming circles has been pasties, and more importantly….WRAPS!! (Maybe you should put them on your Christmas list?!)

Our Corned Beef Pasties have been really popular over on our Facebook page. Why not try making smaller pasties? They’d be ideal for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters.

Salmon Mousse

Another great addition to a buffet would be this Salmon Mousse.

We’ve served ours piped onto rings of cucumber and celery chunks, but you could choose to serve as a dip if you prefer.

Salmon mousse sounds very indulgent, so it’s perfect for Christmas! These would certainly look good on the table at your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party.

Sweet Potato Pakoras

A sure-fire favourite favourite at taster nights are our Sweet Potato Pakoras These are really easy to make, because they have only 2 ingredients!

Crispy, spicy and totally yummy, these little gems will fly off the table. Make sure you save one for yourself!

Samosas

Of course, our Samosas make a perfect accompaniment to the Pakoras.

Made using filo pastry, these are so much lower in calories than the Samosas you’d get from the takeaway.

These Samosas are crunchy little parcels, full of flavour and super tasty.

BLT Bites

A really quick taster choice if you’re short on time are these BLT Bites.

You can make them up in advance and leave them in the fridge to grab on your way to your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party. What could be easier? These are mostly salad too, so that’s an extra bonus!

Pigs In Blankets

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without Pigs in Blankets! Why waste calories on shop-bought ones, when you can have these for 79 calories each!

These would be ideal for both a Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party and Christmas dinner!

See Also Yummy Bread Cheese Twists | Slimming Eats Recipe

Raffa Cakes

You might have seen our Jaffa Cakes recipe on the website, but you may not know about our Raffa Cakes!

These look really festive and would make a great addition to a Christmas buffet table!

Mini Beef And Horseradish Yorkshire Puds

Last year, my sister held a pre-Christmas party, and asked Mr Marks and Mr Spencer to cater for it. One of the highlights was a tray of mini Yorkshire Puddings with beef and horseradish.

Fortunately, we have our own, Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly, Mini Beef Horseradish Yorkshire Puds, and they’ll look fab sitting on your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party table!

Chicken Satay Skewers

Our Chicken Satay recipe is a real winner. We were asked to come up with a buffet version of our Chicken Satay recipe, by someone in our Facebook Group and here it is!

Chicken Satay Skewers. They’re perfect for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters.

Chocolate Baileys Truffles

If there’s one drink that screams Christmas, it’s Baileys. But as it’s quite high in calories, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to enjoy my usual tipple over the festive season whilst staying on plan.

These little Chocolate Baileys Truffles are the perfect little boozy hit and just 11 calories each!! These little beauties will be perfect for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters.

Mince Pies

You just can’t talk about Christmas without mentioning Mince Pies. It’s the law! Luckily, we have a Mince Pie recipe which taste just like the real thing!

The inspiration for this recipe comes from a lady called Justine, from ourFacebook group.

She asked for some help with what to take for her group taster, and wanted to do something with mincemeat. So, we came up with these. I took them to my Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party last year, and they went down very well!

Beetroot And Mint Hummus

This Beetroot And Mint Hummus is a great choice for a taster event at your slimming group.

You can prep it in advance and keep in the fridge until it’s time to go. Just chop up a load of vegetables to dip into it and you’re good to go!

Mini Pizza Bites

Pizza is a party food favourite, however, we all know it’s not very Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly. So we came up with these Mini Pizza Bites.

These are very moreish, but as they’re only 18 calories each, it wouldn’t matter if you accidentally ate more than 1!

Chestnut and Chocolate Tarts

We all know the old song….’Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…..Jack Frost nipping at your nose!’ I’ll spare you my crooning, but picture the scene, if you will!

Chestnuts are a Christmas favourite, and these Chestnut and Chocolate tarts won’t do your waistline any harm at 15 calories each.

Spiced Turkey Bites

Well, we had to mention it sooner or later, right? Christmas needs Turkey, doesn’t it! These Spiced Turkey Bites are served with a Minty Dip.

Of course, you don’t have to make the dip, but it goes soooo well with the Spiced Turkey flavour.

Caramelised Onion Hummus

Another crowd-pleaser comes in the form of our Caramelised Onion Hummus.

Quick and easy to make, this is another taster choice that you can make in advance and refrigerate.

Just pop it into a dish, add crudites and dash off to your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party.

Chocolate Crispy Christmas Puds

Chocolate crispy cakes are a perennial favourite, no matter how old you are!

What could be better than these perfect little Chocolate Crispy Christmas Puds for your contribution to the Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters?

After all, Christmas Party canapes wouldn’t be complete without some sweet treats.

Like this Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Tasters? Why not try some of our other Christmas canapés?

