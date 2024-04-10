Lighter Toad in the Hole | Slimming Eats Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Toad in the Hole - a lighter version of this Classic British dish using low-fat sausages and the perfect Yorkshire pudding batter.

The Perfect Yorkshire Pudding Batter.

My kids love Yorkshire puddings and according to them, mummy makes the best ones ever. Like these Yorkshire Puddings already on Slimming Eats

If you struggle to get the perfect Yorkshire puddings you most likely have your ratio of ingredients wrong. My dad always made the best Yorkshire puddings, but always a huge one dish one that we would always fight over trying to grab a slice to smother in gravy with our Sunday roast dinner.

Ratio ingredients should always be equal volumes (not weight) or egg, milk (you can use water) and flour. Stick to that every time and you can't go wrong.

Lighter Toad in the Hole

So how do you make a lighter toad in the hole? It's really simple actually.

Just swap out the oil for cooking oil spray, so long as you make sure that pan is really hot when you add the batter, it works perfectly.

and lastly, choose a low-fat sausage. I won't recommend a particular type here, as it will be different depending on where you live. But you want a variety with a low point value that is not too small unless you are adding two per person instead of the one.

I use Italian turkey sausages, it's what available here and they have a lovely flavour.

Hey, if you want you could even use my Pork Breakfast Sausage Patties or Turkey Breakfast Sausage Patties and form into sausages shapes as a skinless type sausage. If you don't have decent low-fat sausages where you live.

Honey Mustard Sausage Toad in the Hole

Slightly different from a traditional Toad in the Hole, I like to add onion to the tray with the sausages and I make a yummy honey mustard glaze to brush over the sausages.

It just adds amazing flavour to the Lighter Toad in the Hole and the kids love it.

By all means, omit the honey mustard glaze if you want to reduce the points a bit more, but I at least recommend giving it a try at some point, as it's really yummy, especially with the addition of onion.

How to serve this Lighter Toad in the Hole

I like to keep this meal light so just go for some yummy vegetables as a side to this recipe. I add two large chopped carrots to a pan, seasoned with salt and black pepper and loosely cover with some water. Head on high and let the water reduce down around the carrots until they are tender.

Then I add in two chopped zucchini (courgette), and a little spray oil, a pinch of paprika, a pinch of garlic powder and onion powder and some more black pepper and saute for a few minutes before tossing through some frozen peas (which I defrost in the microwave with a little water). So quick to make, but a yummy healthy vegetable side for this Toad in the hole.

Lastly, you can't have Toad in the Hole without Gravy and so my Best Ever Gravy is delicious drizzled over this. I make a large batch of the gravy regularly and freeze some in tubs, as you never know when you might need gravy. Did I mention that the kids love this gravy too? It's is packed with flavour and all homemade. Not forgetting it is also , bonus!!

If you can't do without some carby sides to your Toad in the hole. These are all great additions too.

Recipe Card Lighter Toad in the Hole Yield: SERVES 4 Toad in the Hole - a lighter version of this Classic British dish using low-fat sausages and the perfect Yorkshire pudding batter. See Also Yummy Bread Cheese Twists | Slimming Eats Recipe Ingredients 4 low-fat sausages (I used Italian Turkey)

1 onion

1 tbs of honey

½ tablespoon of wholegrain mustard

2 eggs

an equal volume of plain flour to the eggs (approx 60g)

equal volume of 1% (skimmed) milk to eggs (approx 100ml)

salt and black pepper

cooking oil spray (I used avocado)

chopped parsley Instructions Preheat oven to 220c/200c FAN/425f or gas mark 7 Add the eggs, milk and flour to a bowl with a pinch of salt and whisk until combined, set aside. Spray a frying pan with some cooking oil spray, add the onions and fry for a couple of minutes to soften. Spray an ovenproof dish with cooking oil spray. Scatter the onion in the dish and add the sausages, spray over the top with more cooking oil spray, add a pinch of salt and black pepper and place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes (Sausages should be lightly golden) Mix together the honey and mustard and brush over the top of the sausages. Then pour in the batter (make sure you do this when the baking dish is still really hot, otherwise the batter won't rise) Place back in the oven and bake for approx 30 minutes, Yorkshire pudding part should be puffed up at edges and lovely and golden. Sprinkle with some chopped parsley. Slice into 4, serve and enjoy with your choice of sides.

Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Amount Per ServingCalories 225Total Fat 6.7gSaturated Fat 2.3gSodium 625mgCarbohydrates 20.5gFiber 0.8gSugar 8.4gProtein 20.9g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

Are you Looking for Slimming World Syns or Weight Watchers (WW) Points? We are removing all Slimming World syn values from the website, you can read more about that here. To ensure precise calculations, we recommend utilizing the official tools provided with your membership to specific plans, as they may undergo regular updates. Values can vary between different brands, so it's essential to calculate recipes using these tools to guarantee accuracy in any recipe you prepare.