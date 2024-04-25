Spiralled Zucchini Quiche - Slimming Eats recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The amazing Spiralled Zucchini Quiche - if you haven't yet made this you are seriously missing out.

This is a genius creation of mine and I may be blowing my own trumpet here, but it tastes pretty darn amazing.

I mean whats not to love? Look at that crispy hash brown crust, filled with a cheese eggy goodness that you expect in a quiche and the spiralled zucchini just adds great flavour and of course some speed food too.

I spiral my zucchini (courgette)with the paderno vegetable spiralizer which is one of the best ones out there. However, it is hard to source in the UK

But this one looks pretty close and gets a high rating.

On most spiralizers, you get at least 2 spiral sized blades, for the spiralled zucchini I use the smaller spiral blade.

You can enjoy a ⅓ of this quiche as a healthy serving, but if you want it to serve more, you could cut it into 6 slices, leave you some for milk in your tea or coffee etc.

I like to make this spiralled zucchini quiche in a 8inch springform pan

as it means you get a nice height to the quiche, but it will work just as well in a shallow bigger pan, you of course just won't get quite the same look.

Serve this spiralled zucchini quiche with a big mixed salad to. It is delicious served hot or cold

Recipe Card Spiralled Zucchini Quiche Yield: SERVES 3 Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes This recipe is gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian and Weight Watchers friendly WW Smart Points - 11 (when making the quiche serve 4) Dairy Free/Paleo/Whole30 - replace cottage cheese and cheese with coconut milk Ingredients 800g (28oz) of raw potatoes, peeled and grated

⅔ cup (120g) of fat free cottage cheese

5 large eggs

3 medium zucchini (courgette), spiralled or grated

90g (3oz) of freshly grated parmesan cheese Instructions Preheat oven to 180c fan, 200c or 400f (gas mark 6) Spray a 8 inch springform pan with spray oil (if you don't have this you can use a bigger pan, you just won't get the height that you do with this smaller pan) Season grated potato with salt and black pepper. Fill the end of the pan with an even layer of the grated potato and then carefully turning the pan on it's side, firmly press down the grated potato around the sides also, until you have a grated potato shell. Spray all over with spray oil. Place in the oven and bake for approx 35-40 mins until lightly golden. While potato crust is cooking, add the zucchini to a colander and season with salt, toss and leave it to rest in the colander over a bowl or similar to release it's excess moisture. When potato crust is ready Lower oven to 160c fan, 180c or 350f (gas mark 4) Squeeze any excess moisture from the zucchini and add to the potato crust in a swirl effect Add the cottage cheese and eggs to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Add to a bowl with the parmesan and mix to combine, season the egg mixture with salt and black pepper. Slowly pour in the egg mixture over the zucchini, so that the mixture evenly falls to the bottom. Place in the oven and bake for approx 30 mins, quiche should be lightly golden on top. Allow to cool for approx 10 mins before slicing. Serve with your choice of sides. This is delicious served hot or cold. Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

scroll down to nutritional info box WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.

Amount Per ServingCalories 445Total Fat 14.9gSaturated Fat 6gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 5gCholesterol 314mgSodium 279mgCarbohydrates 51gFiber 8gSugar 8gProtein 29g

