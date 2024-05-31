Christmas pudding recipes (2024)

Not your traditional Christmas pud, but a winner with our food team. A cross between sticky toffee and Christmas pud with a lighter feel

Make this vegan Christmas pudding as part of a festive feast, packed with dried figs, raisins, sultanas and a tot of rum. Serve warm with vegan ice cream

The loaf shape makes this pud easy to slice and serve, and it takes less time to cook than a steamed one

This lighter version of the classic Christmas pud is still full of festive flavours - citrus zest and brandy are added to this nutty spiced fruitcake

Switch up your traditional Christmas pudding with this sticky toffee version. It's a great modern twist on the classic festive dessert

This syrupy twist on Christmas pud takes no time to prepare and can be steamed or made in the microwave.

Pair chocolate and marmalade for a dessert made in heaven. The cream – which works with lots of other desserts, too – takes it up another notch

Bespoke festive puddings mean you can customise each one to individual tastes while keeping the rich fruity base the same

This deliciously moist alternative to the traditional pudding was conjured up by combining sticky toffee pudding and carrot cake

A homemade Christmas pudding is easy to make, then it just needs time in the steamer to turn it into a glorious, rich, fruity dessert. A festive classic

Get ready for Christmas with this rich and sticky pud laden with fruits, nuts and spices. This slow cooker version takes the stress out of steaming

Make this lighter version of a classic Christmas pudding as an alternative festive dessert. It’s packed with all the same fruits and spices, but swaps suet for butter

A twist on the classic Christmas pudding, our cherry version is served with silky dark chocolate, a rich brandy sauce and a dollop of double cream

Make a large cake using a 600ml mug or halve the mixture to make one small cake instead of two. Enjoy with brandy butter or custard

Make a Christmas pud in half the usual time by using a pressure cooker. You'll save both energy and effort, and be rewarded with a deliciously moist dessert

Update the traditional Christmas pud to include more of what you love - cherries, almonds and figs are a feature of this pudding and make it super special

FAQs

A Christmas pudding should have 13 ingredients – that represent Jesus and the 12 disciples. Traditionally, these ingredients include: raisins, currants, suet, brown sugar, breadcrumbs, citron, lemon peel, orange peel, flour, mixed spices, eggs, milk and brandy.

How do I flame the Christmas pudding? Turn out the steamed pudding onto a serving plate with a good-sized rim around the edge to catch any spirit. The important thing is to get the spirit really hot. Pour 2-3 tablespoons of brandy, rum or whisky into a long-handled metal ladle and heat it over a gas flame until hot.

“Figgy pudding is a specific type of Christmas or plum pudding that contains figs as a primary ingredient along with other dried fruits,” Heron says. “However, the name 'figgy pudding' doesn't always mean it exclusively contains figs. It could contain a variety of dried fruits in addition to or alongside figs.

A silver sixpence was placed into the pudding mix and every member of the household gave the mix a stir. Whoever found the sixpence in their own piece of the pudding on Christmas Day would see it as a sign that they would enjoy wealth and good luck in the year to come.

Christmas Pudding (also known as plum pudding or figgy pudding) is a dish as famous as it is misunderstood. In America, Christmas Pudding (also known as plum pudding or figgy pudding) is a dish as famous as it is misunderstood.

What Is Figgy Pudding Made Of? Traditional figgy pudding is a holiday dish made with flour, suet (a type of hard animal fat), figs, and other dried fruits. Some more modern versions, like this one, are made without suet.

You can use any other high alcohol liquor that you have to hand for flaming the pudding (though not a fortified wine, such as port) and cognac/brandy and whisky are often traditional choices. Port could be used for soaking the fruits for the pudding but make sure it is a sweet variety of port.

For the pudding, the most likely cause of mould is moisture.

First off, the English term “pudding” can refer to just about any “dessert”, though “Christmas pudding” is a specific type of dessert, that an American is more likely to call an extreme variant of a “soaked cake” or “brandy cake”.

Although the pud is undoubtedly the star, all that rich, fruity filling needs a dollop of something creamy and cool to serve alongside. Pour over double cream, spoon on thick clotted cream or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a quick win, or whip up your own boozy brandy butter for ultimate indulgence.

Figgy pudding is a pudding in the British sense of the word, which means it is a steamed cakelike dessert. This particular Christmas version is traditionally made with suet (which is raw beef or mutton fat), eggs, brown sugar, breadcrumbs, spices, dried fruits and, last -- but certainly not least --- brandy.

Superstitions say that Christmas pudding must be prepared with 13 ingredients, which are said to represent Jesus and his twelve disciples. It is also said that the mixture should be stirred in turn from east to west, by each family member, to honour the disciples' journey.

Religious significance



It is believed that a Christmas pudding must contain thirteen ingredients. These ingredients each represent Jesus and each of his twelve disciples. Traditionally, brandy is poured over the Christmas pudding and set aflame before serving. The flames are believed to represent Christ's passion.

In more recent times sixpences or threepences were used in Christmas pudding and the finders of the coins would keep them. This changed with the introduction of base metal coins, which should never be added to food.

Although the pud is undoubtedly the star, all that rich, fruity filling needs a dollop of something creamy and cool to serve alongside. Pour over double cream, spoon on thick clotted cream or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a quick win, or whip up your own boozy brandy butter for ultimate indulgence.

Silver sixpences



It should be no surprise then to learn that the English add a silver sixpence (coin) into their Christmas pudding. Whoever finds the silver sixpence in their slice of Christmas pudding is said to be granted good luck for a year.

A Touch of Silver



You'll no doubt be familiar with the act of adding silver coins into Christmas pudding. This tradition came from the notion that whoever finds the coin in their pudding serve can keep the coin, AND has the added bonus of “good luck” for the new year ahead.

The Christmas pudding coin



Adding silver coins into plum pudding is a fun Christmas tradition. The notion being that whoever finds the coin will have good luck. The tradition may date as far back as early as the 1300s when several small items like dried peas and chicken wishbones were added to the pudding mixture.