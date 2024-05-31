Christmas pudding recipes (2024)

Showing 1 to 24 of 41 results
- Next level Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.5 ratings
Update the traditional Christmas pud to include more of what you love - cherries, almonds and figs are a feature of this pudding and make it super special
- 4 hrs 40 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Easy Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.24 ratings
A classic light, spiced Christmas pudding - so simple you don't even need any kitchen scales
- 3 hrs
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Pressure-cooked citrus Christmas pudding
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Make a Christmas pud in half the usual time by using a pressure cooker. You'll save both energy and effort, and be rewarded with a deliciously moist dessert
- 2 hrs 30 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Microwave Christmas mug cake
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Make a large cake using a 600ml mug or halve the mixture to make one small cake instead of two. Enjoy with brandy butter or custard
- 8 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.52 ratings
A fruity pud, served with orange custard cream, makes the perfect end to the traditional Christmas meal
- 6 hrs 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
An irresistibly tipsy passion fruit and Cointreau-laced pud that steams in half the time of a traditional Christmas pudding
- 4 hrs 15 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.19 ratings
A twist on the classic Christmas pudding, our cherry version is served with silky dark chocolate, a rich brandy sauce and a dollop of double cream
- 3 hrs 10 mins
- Easy
- Lighter Christmas pudding
A star rating of 5 out of 5.6 ratings
Make this lighter version of a classic Christmas pudding as an alternative festive dessert. It’s packed with all the same fruits and spices, but swaps suet for butter
- 2 hrs 50 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Slow cooker Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.6 ratings
Get ready for Christmas with this rich and sticky pud laden with fruits, nuts and spices. This slow cooker version takes the stress out of steaming
- 10 hrs 30 mins
- Easy
- Classic Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.42 ratings
A homemade Christmas pudding is easy to make, then it just needs time in the steamer to turn it into a glorious, rich, fruity dessert. A festive classic
- 8 hrs
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Sticky ginger pear pudding
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.22 ratings
A great last-minute alternative to a traditional Christmas pudding - plus it reheats in only five minutes
- 1 hr 50 mins
- More effort
- Chocoholic's Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.13 ratings
Wow. A definite crowd pleaser - chocolate mousse hidden by a layer of chocolate sponge, covered with the best chocolate topping we've ever tasted
- 50 mins
- A challenge
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.17 ratings
This deliciously moist alternative to the traditional pudding was conjured up by combining sticky toffee pudding and carrot cake
- 1 hr 50 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings
Make a gluten-free version of Christmas pudding for a dessert that's packed with festive spices and fruit
- 7 hrs 20 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Easy Christmas pudding ice cream
A star rating of 5 out of 5.5 ratings
Use up leftover Christmas pudding in this tasty frozen treat from BBC Good Food reader Jo Langley
- 15 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.5 ratings
Bespoke festive puddings mean you can customise each one to individual tastes while keeping the rich fruity base the same
- 2 hrs 40 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.7 ratings
Pair chocolate and marmalade for a dessert made in heaven. The cream – which works with lots of other desserts, too – takes it up another notch
- 2 hrs 40 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Mandarin-in-the-middle Christmas pud
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.14 ratings
Impress your guests with this traditional, steamed pudding with a difference - cut to reveal a tender fruit centre and oozing citrus syrup
- 8 hrs 45 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.12 ratings
This syrupy twist on Christmas pud takes no time to prepare and can be steamed or made in the microwave.
- 1 hr 50 mins
- Easy
- Christmas sticky toffee pudding
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.14 ratings
Switch up your traditional Christmas pudding with this sticky toffee version. It's a great modern twist on the classic festive dessert
- 2 hrs 55 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Cherry pecan Christmas pudding
A star rating of 5 out of 5.5 ratings
This lighter version of the classic Christmas pud is still full of festive flavours - citrus zest and brandy are added to this nutty spiced fruitcake
- 8 hrs 35 mins
- More effort
A star rating of 5 out of 5.14 ratings
The loaf shape makes this pud easy to slice and serve, and it takes less time to cook than a steamed one
- 3 hrs
- Easy
- Vegan Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.18 ratings
Make this vegan Christmas pudding as part of a festive feast, packed with dried figs, raisins, sultanas and a tot of rum. Serve warm with vegan ice cream
- 3 hrs 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.18 ratings
Not your traditional Christmas pud, but a winner with our food team. A cross between sticky toffee and Christmas pud with a lighter feel
- 1 hr 55 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian