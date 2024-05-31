Christmas pudding recipes (2024)

Showing 1 to 24 of 41 results

  • Next level Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.5 ratings

    Update the traditional Christmas pud to include more of what you love - cherries, almonds and figs are a feature of this pudding and make it super special

    • 4 hrs 40 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • Easy Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.24 ratings

    A classic light, spiced Christmas pudding - so simple you don't even need any kitchen scales

    • 3 hrs
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Pressure-cooked citrus Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings

    Make a Christmas pud in half the usual time by using a pressure cooker. You'll save both energy and effort, and be rewarded with a deliciously moist dessert

    • 2 hrs 30 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • Microwave Christmas mug cake

    A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings

    Make a large cake using a 600ml mug or halve the mixture to make one small cake instead of two. Enjoy with brandy butter or custard

    • 8 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.52 ratings

    A fruity pud, served with orange custard cream, makes the perfect end to the traditional Christmas meal

    • 6 hrs 30 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.19 ratings

    A twist on the classic Christmas pudding, our cherry version is served with silky dark chocolate, a rich brandy sauce and a dollop of double cream

    • 3 hrs 10 mins
    • Easy
  • Lighter Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.6 ratings

    Make this lighter version of a classic Christmas pudding as an alternative festive dessert. It’s packed with all the same fruits and spices, but swaps suet for butter

    • 2 hrs 50 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • Slow cooker Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.6 ratings

    Get ready for Christmas with this rich and sticky pud laden with fruits, nuts and spices. This slow cooker version takes the stress out of steaming

    • 10 hrs 30 mins
    • Easy
  • Classic Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.42 ratings

    A homemade Christmas pudding is easy to make, then it just needs time in the steamer to turn it into a glorious, rich, fruity dessert. A festive classic

    • 8 hrs
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • Sticky ginger pear pudding

    A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.22 ratings

    A great last-minute alternative to a traditional Christmas pudding - plus it reheats in only five minutes

    • 1 hr 50 mins
    • More effort

  • A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.17 ratings

    This deliciously moist alternative to the traditional pudding was conjured up by combining sticky toffee pudding and carrot cake

    • 1 hr 50 mins
    • Easy
  • Gluten-free Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings

    Make a gluten-free version of Christmas pudding for a dessert that's packed with festive spices and fruit

    • 7 hrs 20 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free
  • Easy Christmas pudding ice cream

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.5 ratings

    Use up leftover Christmas pudding in this tasty frozen treat from BBC Good Food reader Jo Langley

    • 15 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.5 ratings

    Bespoke festive puddings mean you can customise each one to individual tastes while keeping the rich fruity base the same

    • 2 hrs 40 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.7 ratings

    Pair chocolate and marmalade for a dessert made in heaven. The cream – which works with lots of other desserts, too – takes it up another notch

    • 2 hrs 40 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • Mandarin-in-the-middle Christmas pud

    A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.14 ratings

    Impress your guests with this traditional, steamed pudding with a difference - cut to reveal a tender fruit centre and oozing citrus syrup

    • 8 hrs 45 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.12 ratings

    This syrupy twist on Christmas pud takes no time to prepare and can be steamed or made in the microwave.

    • 1 hr 50 mins
    • Easy
  • Christmas sticky toffee pudding

    A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.14 ratings

    Switch up your traditional Christmas pudding with this sticky toffee version. It's a great modern twist on the classic festive dessert

    • 2 hrs 55 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Cherry pecan Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.5 ratings

    This lighter version of the classic Christmas pud is still full of festive flavours - citrus zest and brandy are added to this nutty spiced fruitcake

    • 8 hrs 35 mins
    • More effort

  • A star rating of 5 out of 5.14 ratings

    The loaf shape makes this pud easy to slice and serve, and it takes less time to cook than a steamed one

    • 3 hrs
    • Easy
  • Vegan Christmas pudding

    A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.18 ratings

    Make this vegan Christmas pudding as part of a festive feast, packed with dried figs, raisins, sultanas and a tot of rum. Serve warm with vegan ice cream

    • 3 hrs 30 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegan

  • A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.18 ratings

    Not your traditional Christmas pud, but a winner with our food team. A cross between sticky toffee and Christmas pud with a lighter feel

    • 1 hr 55 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
Christmas pudding recipes (2024)

FAQs

What is traditionally put inside a Christmas pudding? ›

A Christmas pudding should have 13 ingredients – that represent Jesus and the 12 disciples. Traditionally, these ingredients include: raisins, currants, suet, brown sugar, breadcrumbs, citron, lemon peel, orange peel, flour, mixed spices, eggs, milk and brandy.

View More
What alcohol do you pour on Christmas pudding? ›

How do I flame the Christmas pudding? Turn out the steamed pudding onto a serving plate with a good-sized rim around the edge to catch any spirit. The important thing is to get the spirit really hot. Pour 2-3 tablespoons of brandy, rum or whisky into a long-handled metal ladle and heat it over a gas flame until hot.

Get More Info Here
What's the difference between Christmas pudding and figgy pudding? ›

Figgy pudding is a specific type of Christmas or plum pudding that contains figs as a primary ingredient along with other dried fruits,” Heron says. “However, the name 'figgy pudding' doesn't always mean it exclusively contains figs. It could contain a variety of dried fruits in addition to or alongside figs.

Discover More Details
Why do you put a penny in a Christmas pudding? ›

A silver sixpence was placed into the pudding mix and every member of the household gave the mix a stir. Whoever found the sixpence in their own piece of the pudding on Christmas Day would see it as a sign that they would enjoy wealth and good luck in the year to come.

View Details
What is the old name for Christmas pudding? ›

Christmas Pudding (also known as plum pudding or figgy pudding) is a dish as famous as it is misunderstood. In America, Christmas Pudding (also known as plum pudding or figgy pudding) is a dish as famous as it is misunderstood.

Discover More Details
What is figgy pudding made of? ›

What Is Figgy Pudding Made Of? Traditional figgy pudding is a holiday dish made with flour, suet (a type of hard animal fat), figs, and other dried fruits. Some more modern versions, like this one, are made without suet.

Learn More
Which supermarket has the best Christmas puddings? ›

  • King George Christmas Pudding, 1.36kg. ...
  • George's Classic Christmas Pudding. ...
  • M&S Collection Christmas Pudding 12-Month Matured. ...
  • No. ...
  • Asda Extra Special 12-Month Matured Luxury Christmas Pudding 400g. ...
  • Morrisons The Best 18 Month Matured Christmas Pudding. ...
  • Specially Selected Sticky Toffee Christmas Pudding 800g.
Nov 30, 2023

Keep Reading
What to use instead of brandy in Christmas pudding? ›

You can use any other high alcohol liquor that you have to hand for flaming the pudding (though not a fortified wine, such as port) and cognac/brandy and whisky are often traditional choices. Port could be used for soaking the fruits for the pudding but make sure it is a sweet variety of port.

Learn More Now
Why did my Christmas pudding go mouldy? ›

For the pudding, the most likely cause of mould is moisture.

Show Me More
What do Americans call Christmas pudding? ›

First off, the English term “pudding” can refer to just about any “dessert”, though “Christmas pudding” is a specific type of dessert, that an American is more likely to call an extreme variant of a “soaked cake” or “brandy cake”.

Learn More Now

What do you serve with Christmas pudding? ›

Although the pud is undoubtedly the star, all that rich, fruity filling needs a dollop of something creamy and cool to serve alongside. Pour over double cream, spoon on thick clotted cream or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a quick win, or whip up your own boozy brandy butter for ultimate indulgence.

Learn More
What is fetty pudding? ›

Figgy pudding is a pudding in the British sense of the word, which means it is a steamed cakelike dessert. This particular Christmas version is traditionally made with suet (which is raw beef or mutton fat), eggs, brown sugar, breadcrumbs, spices, dried fruits and, last -- but certainly not least --- brandy.

Read More
What is the superstition about Christmas pudding? ›

Superstitions say that Christmas pudding must be prepared with 13 ingredients, which are said to represent Jesus and his twelve disciples. It is also said that the mixture should be stirred in turn from east to west, by each family member, to honour the disciples' journey.

Discover More
Why do Christians eat Christmas pudding? ›

Religious significance

It is believed that a Christmas pudding must contain thirteen ingredients. These ingredients each represent Jesus and each of his twelve disciples. Traditionally, brandy is poured over the Christmas pudding and set aflame before serving. The flames are believed to represent Christ's passion.

Get More Info
Do people still put money in Christmas pudding? ›

In more recent times sixpences or threepences were used in Christmas pudding and the finders of the coins would keep them. This changed with the introduction of base metal coins, which should never be added to food.

View More
What do you put on Christmas pudding? ›

Although the pud is undoubtedly the star, all that rich, fruity filling needs a dollop of something creamy and cool to serve alongside. Pour over double cream, spoon on thick clotted cream or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a quick win, or whip up your own boozy brandy butter for ultimate indulgence.

Discover More Details
What is put inside the Christmas pudding as a surprise? ›

Silver sixpences

It should be no surprise then to learn that the English add a silver sixpence (coin) into their Christmas pudding. Whoever finds the silver sixpence in their slice of Christmas pudding is said to be granted good luck for a year.

Read On
What is traditionally put in Christmas puddings for luck? ›

A Touch of Silver

You'll no doubt be familiar with the act of adding silver coins into Christmas pudding. This tradition came from the notion that whoever finds the coin in their pudding serve can keep the coin, AND has the added bonus of “good luck” for the new year ahead.

Learn More Now
What are the objects in Christmas pudding? ›

The Christmas pudding coin

Adding silver coins into plum pudding is a fun Christmas tradition. The notion being that whoever finds the coin will have good luck. The tradition may date as far back as early as the 1300s when several small items like dried peas and chicken wishbones were added to the pudding mixture.

Explore More
Top Articles
How to Make Authentic Italian Tiramisu Recipe
Homemade Torrone Recipe | Vintage Mixer
DPhil in History (Economic and Social History) | University of Oxford
Academy of Medical Sciences elects eight Oxford researchers as new
Latest Posts
Lemon Ricotta Cookie Recipe
Candida Diet Recipes : Best Staple Foods & Recipes For Candida Cleanse
Article information

Author: Dong Thiel

Last Updated:

Views: 6079

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dong Thiel

Birthday: 2001-07-14

Address: 2865 Kasha Unions, West Corrinne, AK 05708-1071

Phone: +3512198379449

Job: Design Planner

Hobby: Graffiti, Foreign language learning, Gambling, Metalworking, Rowing, Sculling, Sewing

Introduction: My name is Dong Thiel, I am a brainy, happy, tasty, lively, splendid, talented, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.