The Best Car Phone Holders, According to Tech Experts (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Everyone knows the inconvenience — not to mention the danger — of whipping your phone out of your pocket while driving to check for directions, change the song or answer a phone call. Nevertheless, we find ourselves in need of our handy gadgets to keep us on course to destinations and fill our drives with music and podcasts. A simple car phone holder can help mitigate some of these risks by keeping your device in sight while you keep your eyes on the road.

The Good Housekeeping Institute has put several car phone holders to the test both in the Lab and in testers' real-life cars. We evaluate phone holders for stability, the ability to angle the phone to the driver’s preference and the ease of mounting and dismounting different phone models, as well as any bonus features like charging capabilities. We also scoured the internet for the most innovative, top-selling, and best-reviewed products to choose additional picks.

Our top picks:

Keep reading beyond our list of top picks for a more in-depth look at how we test car phone holders, plus more information about how to determine which type might be best for your car and driving style.