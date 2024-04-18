COLMI P8 Budget SmartWatch Under $30 full Review | Techxreviews (2024)

COLMI P8 is the latest generation from a smartwatch and most cost-effective And the beautiful design similar to the Apple Watch. In this new version, COLMI P8 I got an all-new 1.4″ color display and full touch screen and supporting Shocks and swipes Because it has IPX7 Waterproof, As far as your health is concerned, this watch provides you 24/7 report for Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Tracking & Stages, Reminders to Move And many other advantages, so This watch will cater to your needs at a price not exceeding $30, Let see the full details.

Design COLMI P8:

COLMI P8 smartwatch that Modern and elegant design is somewhat Apple Watch look alike, It has a Square design, having a thinner and a colorful light metal body with Good build quality, The midframe is Alloy and the bottom part is ABS Plastic, That is why it appears to be a premium, although it is a budget smartwatch. and has a single physical button on the right side.

The P8 smartwatch has a sporty silicone strap lightweight and comfortable on your wrist For long use, with stainless steel buckle and You can use any 20mm strap Because he is removable and is available in 5 beautiful colors: Black, Gray, Blue, Rose gold, Rose pink.

Display COLMI P8:

The COLMI P8 smartwatch has a 1.4” inch HD Curved Glass 2.5D IPS panel with 240 x 240-pixel resolution. It is a full-color screen with a touchscreen method of operation and she is Fasts in response. It has a great display, sharp, vivid, and with good brightness and contrast.

To explore other options, read about the Bakeey W3 ECG+HRV+SPO2 SmartWatch.

IPX7 waterproof:

the smartwatch has an IPX7 waterproof rating, it is waterproof, safe from washing your hands, sweating or raining. The equipment with IPX7 international standard level can be submerged for a maximum of 30 minutes at a depth of 1m, However, do avoid sauna, hot water bath and ocean water as the water vapor and salty water can damage the band.

Note:

COLMI P8 can be used in the shower.

Under the Hood:

It is powered by an NRF52832 processor, it has a g-sensor, HRS3300 heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor as well as blood oxygen monitor. Its optical heart rate sensor supports real-time HR during an exercise. It is connected to a Bluetooth 4.0 via the Da Fit support app.

Before using, scan the QR code on the manual to download the app and connect it to the watch with the APP or Download “Da Fit” from the App Store, Which you can customize the background of the watch with 258 different watch faces Through the app This is a great feature that you will not find in the other watch and you can change the language and many things you can do it.











Features COLMI P8:

Features included are multi-sport mode, this includes cycling, basketball, football, rope skipping, badminton. Real-time message notifications, incoming calls, and SMS messages. It also supports social app notifications. It also has sleep monitoring, weather, sedentary reminder, drinking reminder, and more.

COLMI P8 has Gesture Control with a Wrist Sense that turns on the display.

Sports: All-Day Activity Tracking, 7 Exercise Modes, Sports Data Report.

Health: Health monitoring 24/7 Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Tracking & Stages, Reminders to Move, Track your menstrual cycle, and calories burned.

Smartphone Notifications, Alarm clock, Weather, Shutter, Control music.







Note:

Typically budget smartwatches come with fake sensors, But Colmi P8 has an authentic sensor that gives fairly accurate readings, However, it does not rely entirely on her report so, Please do not compare to hospital equipment about reading, it is NOT a medical device!

Battery:

The wearable has 170 mAh lithium polymer battery with up to 6-7 days of battery life and the charging time is 2 hours and Standby Time Up to 10-20 days.

Mobility methods:

Swipe down brings up the quick settings toggles.

Swipe left/right to access step counter, Sleep monitor, and heart rate sensor.

Swipe up to access the main menu.

COLMI P8 Price and Availability:

The COLMI P8 is currently available on Banggood for $17.79 and Gearbest for$34.99 and Aliexpress for $21.65. This is a very good price So, don’t miss out on this great deal. And to view its price or buy it, you can access the offer by clicking on the store icon.

Package Contents

COLMI P8 SmartWatch.

Silicone straps.

User Manual.

magnetic charging cable.

FAQ:

Does the alarm work silently? Does it vibrate? It will vibrate and remind you from your wrist on time when time’s up.

How do I set the smartwatch to correct the date and time? This fitness tracker watch will self-synchronizing your phone date and time. You only need to connect your phone by Bluetooth.

Can I use the watch without a smartphone? You can use it without a smart-phone, but you can’t receive calls and message alerts. Because this feature requires Bluetooth to connect to the phone to work.

Specifications of COLMI P8

Screen Size 1.4″ inch Display Type IPS Design Square Casing Alloy Screen Resolution 240 x 240 pixel resolution Touch Type Single Point Touch Screen Screen protection tempered glass OS Platform Proprietary OS CPU Nordic 52832 Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 APP Name Da Fit Compatibility Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above Battery Capacity 170 mAh lihtum polymer batteyr with up to 7 days of battery life Charging Type Magnetic Charging Cable Water Resistance Rating IPX7 Waterproof Sensors/Functions g-sensor, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Rose gold, Rose pink.

Support all languages:

Smartwatch languages: English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Arabic, Ukrainian, Italian, Indonesian, Thai, Chinese, Traditional Chinese

English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Arabic, Ukrainian, Italian, Indonesian, Thai, Chinese, Traditional Chinese APP language: Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Czech, Japanese, French, Polish, Thai, Swedish, Ukrainian, Finnish, English, Dutch, Vietnamese, Arabic, Korean, Danish, Bulgarian, Bokmal, Norwegian, Hindi, Indonesian, Pashto, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.

APPEARANCE & DETAILS