Classic French Crepes (Easy Crepes Recipe) (2024)

Make ahead and storage instructions

Making crepes is a bit time consuming, so it’s definitely good news that you can make crepes ahead of time.

I personally like to make the crepe batter the night before, and keep it covered in the fridge for the following morning.

However, youcanmake this crepes recipe more in advance as well. Plus, if you make extra crepes, you can store leftovers for a later date too.Here’s how.

Refrigeration and reheating

To store these crepes, I like to layer each crepe between parchment paper, then wrap (or cover) the whole stack with plastic wrap, and store in an air-tight container.

If crepes are exposed to air, they will dry out. So, it’s important to keep them covered with plastic wrap to prevent this.

Keep these crepes in the fridge for up to 3 days, and you can preheat the crepes in batches in the microwave (parchment paper is microwave-safe). Make sure to set the microwave cook time to between 15 – 20 seconds at a time to prevent the crepes from over-heating and getting soggy.

Freezing and reheating

If you want to keep the crepes for longer than 3 days, then you can freeze them for later.

When the crepes have cooled to room temperature, wrap them the same way as mentioned above, then place them in an air-tight container that is also freezer-friendly. This way, you can store the crepes for up to 2 months in the freezer.

Let them defrost at room temperature or in the fridge, and warm them in the microwave as needed.

When you’re ready to serve/eat the crepes, simply cover the crepes with another plate on top and microwave for about 30 seconds. The top plate allows the crepes to heat through steam, so that they don’t dry out. Remove the top plate as soon as you’re done microwaving so that the crepes don’t become soggy.