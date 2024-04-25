Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup – rich and earthy and sweet at the same time. A gorgeous soup and wonderful with fresh bread and olive oil.
Jump to Recipe
It’s cold and wet outside, but thankfully I’m all cosy sitting on the sofa and as it’s Sunday and I’ve spent the morning cooking (surely one of the nicest Sunday activities).
I’ve roasted all the slightly older veg in the fridge, made dips and this lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup.
It’s a great way to use up peppers–just roast until sweet. The perfect base for a soup, to which I added red lentils as I always have a huge jar full. And then added a touch of indulgence with some creamy coconut milk.
I hope you enjoy…
Much love, Niki xxx
A lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup - rich and earthy and sweet at the same time. A gorgeous soup and wonderful with fresh bread and olive oil.
Prep time: 10 minutes mins
Cook time: 35 minutes mins
2-4 servings
4.80 from 5 votes
Ingredients
- 3 red peppers chopped roughly
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Big punch sea salt
- Black pepper
- 2 red onions chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic sliced
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 200 g red lentils rinsed
- 1 litre veg stock
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tbsp rose harissa or 1 tsp harissa paste
- 250 ml coconut milk
- 1/2- 1 tsp sea salt
- Black pepper
For the toppings
- Coriander
- Coconut yogurt or cream
- Toasted seeds
Instructions
To roast the pepper
Pre heat your oven to 180c
First, roast the pepper by adding them along with the olive, salt and pepper.
Roast for 15-20 or until soft and slightly charred.
Set aside and chop finely when cool enough
To make the soup
In a large pan fry onions with the oil into soft and slightly browning.
Add garlic and fry for a further minute, then add in the cumin & paprika.
Now add the lentils, stock, tomato purée, and harissa.
Simmer for 10 minutes, then add in the roast peppers and coconut milk, simmer for a further 10 minutes. Season well.
Drizzle with coconut yogurt or cream, and top with coriander and toasted seeds.
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.
More Recipes with Peppers or Lentils
The Ultimate Pumpkin Curry, With My Favourite Spices
Red Lentil Crepes with Charred Cabbage
Creamy Coconut Dal with Tarka and Mini Flatbreads
Spring Vegetable and Butter Bean Stew with Courgette Dumplings
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
15 Responses
Hi, I really want to make this soup but was wondering if I could use bottled roasted red pepper?
Reply
Yes you can xx
Reply
Oh my goodness! This was delicious. Definitely a keeper in my family. Super easy and so much flavour picked in a bowl. I am a huge fan of your recipes, because they all add up. Everything is right. Thanks for sharing your ideas and skills.
Reply
We loved this, thank you!
Reply
Very happy you liked!
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
I am so grateful to you and this soup, my daughter has a lot of health problems and is a very fussy eater, soup has always been a no no. But I made this and I was amazed… She loved it, so much so she often asks for it. But it has also led to her now trying other soups and enjoying them also so thank you. And obviously we love it so it’s a bonus all round.
Xx
Reply
Thats so wonderful to hear! x
Much love, Niki xx
Reply
So delicious!!! Used parsley & pumpkin seeds, absolutely delicious 🙂
Reply
Hi Sophie
Fantastic! sounds great
Love
Nikix xx
Reply
Can you leave the coconut milk out?
Reply
Hi Kerry
Yes you can, you can use water, stock or plant based milk.
Love
Nikixxx
Reply
What kind of pepper are you using?
Reply
Hi Jeffrey
I used red peppers – but you can use yellow or orange.
My best
Niki x
Reply
Can you reheat this soup?
Reply
Hi Julie
Yes of course
Much love, Niki xx
Reply
Buy Me a Coffee
If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.
I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.
To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.
Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx
(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)
Cookie Consent
Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.
FunctionalAlways active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes
View preferences
{title}{title}{title}
Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...
Privacy Policy