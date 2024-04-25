Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (2024)

It’s cold and wet outside, but thankfully I’m all cosy sitting on the sofa and as it’s Sunday and I’ve spent the morning cooking (surely one of the nicest Sunday activities).

I’ve roasted all the slightly older veg in the fridge, made dips and this lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup.

It’s a great way to use up peppers–just roast until sweet. The perfect base for a soup, to which I added red lentils as I always have a huge jar full. And then added a touch of indulgence with some creamy coconut milk.

I hope you enjoy…

Much love, Niki xxx