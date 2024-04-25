Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup – rich and earthy and sweet at the same time. A gorgeous soup and wonderful with fresh bread and olive oil.

Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (2)

It’s cold and wet outside, but thankfully I’m all cosy sitting on the sofa and as it’s Sunday and I’ve spent the morning cooking (surely one of the nicest Sunday activities).

I’ve roasted all the slightly older veg in the fridge, made dips and this lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup.

It’s a great way to use up peppers–just roast until sweet. The perfect base for a soup, to which I added red lentils as I always have a huge jar full. And then added a touch of indulgence with some creamy coconut milk.

I hope you enjoy…

Much love, Niki xxx

Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (3)

A lovely warming smoky red pepper and lentil soup - rich and earthy and sweet at the same time. A gorgeous soup and wonderful with fresh bread and olive oil.

Prep time: 10 minutes mins

Cook time: 35 minutes mins

2-4 servings

4.80 from 5 votes

Ingredients

  • 3 red peppers chopped roughly
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Big punch sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • 2 red onions chopped
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic sliced
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 200 g red lentils rinsed
  • 1 litre veg stock
  • 2 tbsp tomato purée
  • 1 tbsp rose harissa or 1 tsp harissa paste
  • 250 ml coconut milk
  • 1/2- 1 tsp sea salt
  • Black pepper

For the toppings

  • Coriander
  • Coconut yogurt or cream
  • Toasted seeds

Instructions

To roast the pepper

  • Pre heat your oven to 180c

  • First, roast the pepper by adding them along with the olive, salt and pepper.

  • Roast for 15-20 or until soft and slightly charred.

  • Set aside and chop finely when cool enough

To make the soup

  • In a large pan fry onions with the oil into soft and slightly browning.

  • Add garlic and fry for a further minute, then add in the cumin & paprika.

  • Now add the lentils, stock, tomato purée, and harissa.

  • Simmer for 10 minutes, then add in the roast peppers and coconut milk, simmer for a further 10 minutes. Season well.

  • Drizzle with coconut yogurt or cream, and top with coriander and toasted seeds.

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (10)

15 Responses

  1. Hi, I really want to make this soup but was wondering if I could use bottled roasted red pepper?

    Reply

    1. Yes you can xx

      Reply

  2. Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (11)
    Oh my goodness! This was delicious. Definitely a keeper in my family. Super easy and so much flavour picked in a bowl. I am a huge fan of your recipes, because they all add up. Everything is right. Thanks for sharing your ideas and skills.

    Reply

  3. Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (12)
    We loved this, thank you!

    Reply

    1. Very happy you liked!
      Much love, Niki xxx

      Reply

  4. Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (13)
    I am so grateful to you and this soup, my daughter has a lot of health problems and is a very fussy eater, soup has always been a no no. But I made this and I was amazed… She loved it, so much so she often asks for it. But it has also led to her now trying other soups and enjoying them also so thank you. And obviously we love it so it’s a bonus all round.

    Xx

    Reply

    1. Thats so wonderful to hear! x
      Much love, Niki xx

      Reply

  5. Smoky Red Pepper & Lentil Soup | Rebel Recipes (14)
    So delicious!!! Used parsley & pumpkin seeds, absolutely delicious 🙂

    Reply

    1. Hi Sophie
      Fantastic! sounds great
      Love
      Nikix xx

      Reply

  6. Can you leave the coconut milk out?

    Reply

    1. Hi Kerry
      Yes you can, you can use water, stock or plant based milk.
      Love
      Nikixxx

      Reply

  7. What kind of pepper are you using?

    Reply

    1. Hi Jeffrey
      I used red peppers – but you can use yellow or orange.
      My best
      Niki x

      Reply

    2. Can you reheat this soup?

      Reply

      1. Hi Julie
        Yes of course
        Much love, Niki xx

        Reply

