Peanut Butter Fudge (Microwave Recipe, 4 Ingredients!) (2024)

Be careful when measuring the powdered sugar. 1 lb (or 16 oz) of powdered sugar is equal to 3 ¾ to 4 cups. Do not think in terms of liquid measurement where 16 ounces equals only 2 cups.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Once chilled, transfer fudge to a cutting board by lifting the sides of the parchment paper. Use a large knife to cut into 1-inch cubes.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer, pushing to fill the corners. Place an additional square piece of parchment paper directly on the surface of the fudge and use your hands to smooth the top.

Remove the bowl from the microwave. Carefully stir in the vanilla and powdered sugar until evenly combined. The mixture may become a little crumbly at first, but continue to stir until the ingredients are smooth and a nice "dough" forms.

Combine the 1 cup butter and peanut butter in a large microwave safe bowl, cover with plastic wrap and microwave on full power for 2 minutes. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave, uncover and stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Recover and microwave on full power for an additional 2 minutes.

Butter the bottom and sides of an 8- x 8-inch pan, and then line the bottom and sides of the pan with a sheet of parchment paper. (The butter helps the paper stick to the pan.) Lightly butter the top of the parchment paper, as well.

Only 4 ingredients and 4 minutes to make this wonderful peanut butter fudge. Doesn't get better than that!

While you can use salted butter, it's recommended to stick with unsalted butter in this peanut butter fudge recipe. Using unsalted butter allows you better control over the overall saltiness of the fudge. If you opt for salted butter, expect a saltier tasting fudge.

Note that freezing may slightly alter the texture, so consider freezing smaller portions for easier thawing and consumption.

Yes, you can freeze peanut butter fudge for longer storage. To do so:

Personalizing peanut butter fudge for gifting is a wonderful idea. Here are some creative ways to add a personal touch:

While the temptation to devour this delightful creation might be strong, knowing how to store it properly ensures lasting freshness. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. If you're in a warm climate, you may need to store in the fridge.

Bypass the complexities of traditional fudge-making with our straightforward instructions. Even if you're a novice in the kitchen, you'll be amazed at how effortlessly this peanut butter fudge comes together. Follow these simple steps, and you'll soon be relishing in the delight of your own homemade masterpiece.

The beauty of this Easy Peanut Butter Fudge lies in its uncomplicated yet flavorful ingredients. A mere four components come together to create a symphony of taste and texture. Let's take a closer look at what makes this recipe so effortlessly delicious.

Indulging in a sweet treat doesn't have to involve complex steps and hours in the kitchen. Our easy peanut butter fudge recipe is a testament to simplicity and deliciousness. Discover why we adore this fuss-free creation, perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings or surprising loved ones with a delightful homemade gift.

FAQs

Conversely, if the cooking time is too brief and there is not enough evaporation, too much water will remain and the fudge will be too soft. A temperature of 112°C to 114°C (234°F to 237°F) must be maintained.

How can you fix soft fudge? Put it in a microwave safe bowl that is large enough that it won't boil over. Reheat it to the boiling point and cook for about 3 more minutes. Then you can beat some powdered sugar into it if this doesn't make it set.

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid for Candy Shop-Worthy Fudge and Caramels Using the Wrong Pan. All candy and confections start by melting sugar. ... Stirring the Sugar. ... Not Using a Candy Thermometer. ... Leaving Out the Parchment Paper Lining. ... Skipping the Cooking Spray. ... Scraping the Pot. ... Using a Cold Knife to Slice. Dec 16, 2015

While you ultimately want crystals to form, it's important that they don't form too early. The key to successful, nongrainy fudge is in the cooling, not the cooking. The recipe calls for heating the ingredients to the soft-ball stage, or 234° F, then allowing it to cool undisturbed to approximately 110° F.

Temperature Troubles



The most common culprit behind unset fudge is inaccurate temperature control. If the sugar mixture hasn't reached the correct temperature, your fudge won't set. Ensure you use a reliable candy thermometer and follow temperature guidelines meticulously to achieve the desired consistency.

Undercooked. This fudge was cooked until the temperature reached only108 °C (226 °F). At this temperature, the sugar is not concentrated enough... there is too much leftover water in the syrup and the resulting fudge is soft.

It might be that you haven't dissolved all the sugar before boiling the fudge mixture. It could be that there just wasn't enough fluid or fat to enable the sugar to dissolve or it might even be that the fudge wasn't beaten long enough or hard enough. All of these factors could be the cause of grainy fudge.

Bring the fudge back to a boil with 1–2 US tbsp (15–30 ml) of cream. If your fudge is soft or runny, it probably didn't come up to a high enough temperature while it was cooking. Put it back into the saucepan and add 1–2 US tbsp (15–30 ml) of 35% fat whipping cream.

Why won't my 3 ingredient fudge set? This often happens when the condensed milk and chocolate chip mixture isn't hot enough to start. Everything must be completely melted before it is transferred to the pan to cool.

Combine the sugar, milk, butter and salt. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the chocolate and stir until melted. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla, nuts and marshmallows until melted; mix well.

The team has the process down pat: One person weighs the ingredients—raw chocolate from Germany, sugar from Bay City, and cream and butter—into a copper kettle set over a propane gas burner. The maker constantly stirs with an oak paddle until the sugary mixture reaches a roaring boil, about 16 to 17 minutes.

Fudge Didn't Set



If your fudge turned out super sticky, or it didn't set as it cooled, it probably never got hot enough. This mistake is super easy to avoid if you use a candy thermometer and cook the fudge to the temperature specified in the recipe (usually between 234 and 239°F).

Stir Constantly: Stir the fudge mixture continuously, especially during the melting process, to prevent burning and ensure even cooking. Use Sweetened Condensed Milk: Sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness and creaminess to fudge, creating a smooth texture.

The ingredients for fudge are combined and cooked to 234 degrees, cooled to 110 degrees without stirring, then beaten until creamy. Candy that isn't cooked long enough will end up too soft; overcooking makes fudge crumbly or hard.

The key to creamy, luscious fudge is controlling crystal formation. If the sucrose (table sugar) crystals are small, the fudge will feel creamy and smooth on your tongue. But if the crystals are large, the fudge develops a crumbly, dry, or even coarse texture.

What Happens if You Stir Too Early (or Too Late) 130F is the magical temperature at which you will get tiny creamy-feeling sugar crystals, and if you start stirring before then, the crystals might never form so your fudge won't have the correct creamy fudge texture.