Peanut Butter Fudge (Microwave Recipe, 4 Ingredients!) (2024)

Only 4 ingredients and 4 minutes to make this wonderful peanut butter fudge. Doesn't get better than that!

Indulging in a sweet treat doesn't have to involve complex steps and hours in the kitchen. Our easy peanut butter fudge recipe is a testament to simplicity and deliciousness. Discover why we adore this fuss-free creation, perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings or surprising loved ones with a delightful homemade gift.

Ingredients

The beauty of this Easy Peanut Butter Fudge lies in its uncomplicated yet flavorful ingredients. A mere four components come together to create a symphony of taste and texture. Let's take a closer look at what makes this recipe so effortlessly delicious.

  • Unsalted butter - serves as the rich and creamy base of the fudge. It provides a smooth texture and a subtle, buttery flavor without the risk of the fudge becoming overly salty.
  • Creamy peanut butter - is the star of the show, responsible for the flavor and achieving that melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
  • Vanilla extract - adds depth and enhances the overall flavor profile of the fudge.
  • Powdered sugar - the sweetening agent and also contributes to the fudge's texture. The powdered sugar combines seamlessly with the other ingredients, creating a sweet and decadent "dough" that sets the foundation for the fudge.

Instructions

Bypass the complexities of traditional fudge-making with our straightforward instructions. Even if you're a novice in the kitchen, you'll be amazed at how effortlessly this peanut butter fudge comes together. Follow these simple steps, and you'll soon be relishing in the delight of your own homemade masterpiece.

  1. Butter the pan and line it with parchment paper for easy removal.
  2. Microwave a heavenly blend of butter and peanut butter.
  3. Stir in vanilla and powdered sugar for a smooth, delectable dough.
  4. Spread the mixture into the pan, refrigerate, and cut into tempting cubes.

Storage Tips for Your Peanut Butter Fudge

While the temptation to devour this delightful creation might be strong, knowing how to store it properly ensures lasting freshness. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. If you're in a warm climate, you may need to store in the fridge.

Gifting Peanut Butter Fudge

Personalizing peanut butter fudge for gifting is a wonderful idea. Here are some creative ways to add a personal touch:

  • Packaging: Use decorative boxes, jars, or cellophane bags to present the fudge beautifully.
  • Add-ins: Customize the fudge by folding in extras like chopped nuts, dried fruit, or even chocolate chips to create unique flavor combinations.
  • Decorate: Drizzle melted chocolate on top, sprinkle crushed nuts, or dust with cocoa powder for an extra visual appeal.
  • Gift Tags: Attach personalized gift tags with a handwritten note or the recipe, sharing the joy of your homemade creation.

Can I Freeze Peanut Butter Fudge?

Yes, you can freeze peanut butter fudge for longer storage. To do so:

  1. Wrap Well: Ensure the fudge is well-wrapped in plastic wrap or aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn.
  2. Airtight Container: Place the wrapped fudge in an airtight container for added protection.
  3. Label: Clearly label the container with the date to keep track of freshness.
  4. Thawing: When ready to enjoy, allow the fudge to thaw in the refrigerator to maintain its texture.

Note that freezing may slightly alter the texture, so consider freezing smaller portions for easier thawing and consumption.

Can I use salted butter instead of unsalted butter?

While you can use salted butter, it's recommended to stick with unsalted butter in this peanut butter fudge recipe. Using unsalted butter allows you better control over the overall saltiness of the fudge. If you opt for salted butter, expect a saltier tasting fudge.

This recipe was originally published December 2011 and updated December 2023 with optimized photos and new recipe tips.

