Sweet Dinner Rolls Recipe - Grumpy's Honeybunch (2024)

These Sweet Dinner Rolls have a fluffy and light texture and are melt in your mouth delicious! Buttery and flaky, your family will request these rolls every single holiday meal! (At least Grumpy does!)

These Sweet Dinner Rolls are a traditional yeast roll with a fluffy and light texture. Made with bread flour, eggs, milk, and butter, this bread recipe is a buttery, tender sweet roll that is perfect for holiday meals.

This dinner roll recipe is not only a delicious bread to share during the holidays! They also are great as the bun in this Cheddar Jalapeno Burger! I also love to butter a roll and put a few slices of leftover turkey in between for an impromptu turkey sandwich!

Holiday Dinner Roll Tradition

Growing up, my Mom and my Aunt Marlene made the most awesome dinner rolls. They were always so tall and flaky and delicious. It just was not a holiday if we didn't have sweet dinner rolls on the table.

I remember watching my mom make the dinner rolls and would be fascinated with the whole process. Which, to me, seemed pretty complicated. However, watching my mom over the years make her yeast bread, and seeing how things changed over the years, I realized it wasn't all that complicated at all. You just need to know a few things about how to make yeast bread.

Ingredients

Bread Flour: I highly recommend the use of bread flour. It has a higher protein content which helps with the development of gluten. If you cannot find bread flour, all-purpose flour will still work. However, the rolls may not rise as high.

Yeast: Dry active yeast or instant yeast - both will work.

Eggs: Be sure the eggs are at room temperature.

Milk: I use full-fat milk for this dinner roll recipe. However, non-dairy cashew milk is a great substitute. I recommend the milk. It adds flavor aids in the dough texture.

Sugar: it's not a sweet dinner roll without the sugar! Please don't skip this or cut down on the amount if you want the same results I had.

9 x 13 baking pans or a sheet pan

How to make homemade yeast bread

I take several shortcuts in making dinner rolls compared to what my mom did. Even proofing is not essential unless your not sure the yeast is good. The only reason the yeast may not be good is if it sat around for a long time. I do still proof the yeast, basically because of habit.

There are always two risings when making these sweet dinner rolls. The first rise happens right after the dough has been kneaded. It is put back in the bowl with a little oil and covered with a towel or plastic wrap.

I use my oven to proof because I have a proof setting. In the past, I would set it in the warmest room of the house to allow it to be warm and cause the dough to rise.

How to slow down the proofing process

The last time I made these sweet dinner rolls, I did something a little bit different. I made them the night before, proofed the dough once, then shaped into rolls and placed in the baking pans, covered with plastic wrap, then placed in the refrigerator overnight to slow down the rising process.

The next morning I removed them from the refrigerator, covered with a clean towel, and placed in my oven to do the second proofing before baking. This is a great way to make rolls ahead of time during the holidays and still have fresh baked hot sweet dinner rolls!

The sweet dinner rolls came out of the oven nice and brown. And, they also had risen to just above the baking pan! I felt like I had succeeded in making rolls that looked as amazing as my Moms!

The roll pulls apart in flakey deliciousness! These golden, delicious Sweet Dinner Rolls will always be my go-to recipe from this point on and should be yours also!

Top Tips

Be patient. Bread making is not something you can rush! Take your time and follow each step carefully!

The temperatures of your wet ingredients should never be cold or hot. Always let your eggs and liquid be at room temperature.

When melting butter, it should only have begun to “just melt”. If it bubbles, it’s too hot and you should allow it to cool until its just warm.

When proofing your dough, use your oven or sit the rolls in a warm place covered with a towel.

After pulling the rolls out of the oven, rub the tops of the rolls with butter. Unwrap the stick of butter and rub one end over the top until it’s coated with butter.

Bread Machine Method

If you do not own a KitchenAid, but do have a bread machine, this recipe can easily be assembled in the bread machine to do the mixing and rising portion of the recipe.

Assemble the ingredients into the bread machine starting with the wet ingredients, butter, and sugar, Add the flour to the wet ingredients. Make a well in the flour, and add the yeast. Run the bread machine on the dough cycle.

The bread machine will keep your dough at a perfect temperature for proofing. Once the dough cycle is finished, move on to step 8 in the instructions.

Other recipes to make with the sweet roll dough

This sweet dinner roll dough can also be used to make cinnamon rolls. Just roll the dough out, spread some butter, cinnamon sugar on top. Roll the dough up and slice into rolls.

I also have used this dough to make Monkey Bread! Just follow the instructions in this Peanut Butter and Jelly Monkey Bread recipe and sub the roll dough for the biscuits!

We also love to make fried dough with this recipe. When I do this, I will make 18 dinner rolls, then use the remaining dough to make the fried dough.

📖 Recipe