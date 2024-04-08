Sweet Dinner Rolls Recipe - Grumpy's Honeybunch (2024)

Published: Last updated: by Shelby Law Ruttan · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
These Sweet Dinner Rolls have a fluffy and light texture and are melt in your mouth delicious! Buttery and flaky, your family will request these rolls every single holiday meal! (At least Grumpy does!)
These Sweet Dinner Rolls are a traditional yeast roll with a fluffy and light texture. Made with bread flour, eggs, milk, and butter, this bread recipe is a buttery, tender sweet roll that is perfect for holiday meals.
This dinner roll recipe is not only a delicious bread to share during the holidays! They also are great as the bun in this Cheddar Jalapeno Burger! I also love to butter a roll and put a few slices of leftover turkey in between for an impromptu turkey sandwich!
Holiday Dinner Roll Tradition
Growing up, my Mom and my Aunt Marlene made the most awesome dinner rolls. They were always so tall and flaky and delicious. It just was not a holiday if we didn't have sweet dinner rolls on the table.
I remember watching my mom make the dinner rolls and would be fascinated with the whole process. Which, to me, seemed pretty complicated. However, watching my mom over the years make her yeast bread, and seeing how things changed over the years, I realized it wasn't all that complicated at all. You just need to know a few things about how to make yeast bread.
Ingredients
Bread Flour: I highly recommend the use of bread flour. It has a higher protein content which helps with the development of gluten. If you cannot find bread flour, all-purpose flour will still work. However, the rolls may not rise as high.
Yeast: Dry active yeast or instant yeast - both will work.
Eggs: Be sure the eggs are at room temperature.
Milk: I use full-fat milk for this dinner roll recipe. However, non-dairy cashew milk is a great substitute. I recommend the milk. It adds flavor aids in the dough texture.
Sugar: it's not a sweet dinner roll without the sugar! Please don't skip this or cut down on the amount if you want the same results I had.
9 x 13 baking pans or a sheet pan
How to make homemade yeast bread
I take several shortcuts in making dinner rolls compared to what my mom did. Even proofing is not essential unless your not sure the yeast is good. The only reason the yeast may not be good is if it sat around for a long time. I do still proof the yeast, basically because of habit.
There are always two risings when making these sweet dinner rolls. The first rise happens right after the dough has been kneaded. It is put back in the bowl with a little oil and covered with a towel or plastic wrap.
I use my oven to proof because I have a proof setting. In the past, I would set it in the warmest room of the house to allow it to be warm and cause the dough to rise.
How to slow down the proofing process
The last time I made these sweet dinner rolls, I did something a little bit different. I made them the night before, proofed the dough once, then shaped into rolls and placed in the baking pans, covered with plastic wrap, then placed in the refrigerator overnight to slow down the rising process.
The next morning I removed them from the refrigerator, covered with a clean towel, and placed in my oven to do the second proofing before baking. This is a great way to make rolls ahead of time during the holidays and still have fresh baked hot sweet dinner rolls!
The sweet dinner rolls came out of the oven nice and brown. And, they also had risen to just above the baking pan! I felt like I had succeeded in making rolls that looked as amazing as my Moms!
The roll pulls apart in flakey deliciousness! These golden, delicious Sweet Dinner Rolls will always be my go-to recipe from this point on and should be yours also!
Top Tips
- Be patient. Bread making is not something you can rush! Take your time and follow each step carefully!
- The temperatures of your wet ingredients should never be cold or hot. Always let your eggs and liquid be at room temperature.
- When melting butter, it should only have begun to “just melt”. If it bubbles, it’s too hot and you should allow it to cool until its just warm.
- When proofing your dough, use your oven or sit the rolls in a warm place covered with a towel.
- After pulling the rolls out of the oven, rub the tops of the rolls with butter. Unwrap the stick of butter and rub one end over the top until it’s coated with butter.
Bread Machine Method
If you do not own a KitchenAid, but do have a bread machine, this recipe can easily be assembled in the bread machine to do the mixing and rising portion of the recipe.
Assemble the ingredients into the bread machine starting with the wet ingredients, butter, and sugar, Add the flour to the wet ingredients. Make a well in the flour, and add the yeast. Run the bread machine on the dough cycle.
The bread machine will keep your dough at a perfect temperature for proofing. Once the dough cycle is finished, move on to step 8 in the instructions.
Other recipes to make with the sweet roll dough
This sweet dinner roll dough can also be used to make cinnamon rolls. Just roll the dough out, spread some butter, cinnamon sugar on top. Roll the dough up and slice into rolls.
I also have used this dough to make Monkey Bread! Just follow the instructions in this Peanut Butter and Jelly Monkey Bread recipe and sub the roll dough for the biscuits!
We also love to make fried dough with this recipe. When I do this, I will make 18 dinner rolls, then use the remaining dough to make the fried dough.
Sweet Dinner Rolls
Shelby Law Ruttan
These Sweet Dinner Rolls have a fluffy and light texture and are melt in your mouth delicious! Buttery and flaky, your family will request these rolls every single holiday meal! (At least Grumpy does!)
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Additional Time 2 hours hrs
Total Time 2 hours hrs 50 minutes mins
Course Breads
Cuisine American
Servings 24
Calories 224 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 cup warm milk
- 2 large eggs room temperature
- ⅔ cup unsalted butter melted and cooled
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 8 cups bread flour
- 2 tablespoon active dry yeast
Instructions
Place ingredients in Kitchenaid attached with a dough hook as follows:
Water, milk, eggs, sugar, butter, 3-½ cups flour, salt, yeast.
Stir on low setting until the mixture starts to come together. This will be a wet, loose dough.
Scrape down the sides of the Kitchenaid and stir with the dough hook another two minutes.
Add remaining flour, ½ cup at a time, stirring with the dough hook on low until combined, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally.
Knead the dough for another 3-4 minutes in the KitchenAid. The dough will pull away from the bowl.
Remove the dough from the KitchenAid bowl and set the dough on a lightly floured surface.
Clean the KitchenAid bowl, then lightly grease the bowl with oil. Place the dough back into the bowl and cover it with a towel. Set in a warm spot and let rise until doubled in size.
Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Cut the dough in half. Then cut each piece in half two more times (you will have 8 sections). Cut each of those sections into 3 equal pieces. You should have 24 rolls.
Shape roll and place in 1-9x13 pan (18 rolls 3 across and 5 down) and in a 9x5 loaf pan (2 across and 3 down). Let dough rise for 1 hour.
Bake the rolls at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until rolls are golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately brush tops with butter.
Serving Suggestion: Use a Bread Basket warmer and Stone to take from oven to table and keep your rolls warm!
Store any leftover rolls in an airtight bag.
Notes
Please note that should you decide to use the bread machine to mix the dough, you should cut the recipe in half. The bread machine suggestion is only for mixing and proofing purposes, you are to not use the bread machine to bake the rolls.
Nutrition
Serving: 1gCalories: 224kcalCarbohydrates: 35gProtein: 6gFat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 28mgSodium: 206mgPotassium: 65mgFiber: 1gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 195IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 22mgIron: 1mg
Keyword Sweet Dinner Rolls
Tried this recipe?Mention @grumpyshoneybunch or tag #grumpyshoneybunch!
Lisa J
Shelby,
Can I use good old regular Fleishman's yeast? And I only need 2Tbls?
Reply
Shelby Law Ruttan
Fleishman's is a brand of yeast. As long as you are using active dry or instant yeast you will be fine. 2 tablespoons is what the recipe calls for so yes, you need 2 tbsps.
Reply
T
Can I use fresh yeast?
Reply
Shelby Law Ruttan
Yes, just read your packaging and follow directions for using that type of yeast.
Reply
Lesa
Do you have the recipe in grams? Mainly the flour or how do you measure your flour? I’m fairly new to bread making and I want them to turn out right.
Thanks
Lesa
Reply
Shelby Law Ruttan
Lesa, I do not have them in grams as in the post, however there are 120 grams of flour in each cup so for 8 cups it would be 960 grams. If staying with a measuring cup, be sure to stir the flour in the canister, then lightly spoon it into the measuring cup. Do not tap the cup to pack it. I always fill to the top of the cup,then scrape excess off with a knife. Please do check it out the other tips I provide in the post and good luck!
Reply
Kim
Can I use it to make a loaf of bread instead of rolls
Reply
Shelby Law Ruttan
I don't see why not however it will be a heavier loaf due to the fact it has the eggs in it. I do have a recipe for homemade white bread here on the site if you are looking for a soft loaf of bread.
Reply
Jenna
Can I use rapid yeast in this recipe?
Reply
Shelby Law Ruttan
Yes you may do so, if doing so, it probably will rise quicker than if you used active dry so you will need less rise time.
Reply
Liz
We love these rolls! I'll make them again for Easter!!!
Reply
Jennifer
I love homemade rolls, and these seem so easy to make! I can’t wait to try them!
Reply
Cheryl
If you have 8 then cut those into 4 piecs each that is 32 rolls not 24. Did you only divide into 3 to get 24 rolls?
Reply
Shelby Law Ruttan
You are correct. Thank you for bringing this error to my attention.
Reply
Debbie
I don't have a dough mixer can I do by hand
Shelby Law Ruttan
Yes, you can do by hand, just be sure to knead it good. Enjoy!
Sewingmom1
I made this recipe this past weekend. They were so fluffy. I make 15 rolls and then made cinnamon rolls qith the left over.
Reply
Kelley
You said store leftovers in a bag…..I can’t imagine having any left over lol. Thanks for the recipe!!
Reply
Jen
These are delicious. It took me a few tries to get the hang of working with dough but I followed it exactly and they are so good!
Reply
