Healthy Cowboy Caviar with Homemade Dressing (Vegan Recipe) (2024)

This Texas Cowboy Caviar Recipe is fresh, flavorful, and simple to make. Ultimate party food favorite, served with tortilla chips for a healthy side dish or appetizer.

Cowboy Caviar comes together with fresh veggies, beans, and a zesty homemade dressing.

It's quick and easy, the best make-ahead refrigerator salsa, making it perfect for any summer party, picnic, or potluck!

Where did Cowboy Caviar originate?

Texas! This salad of of black eyed peas in a vinaigrette-style dressing was created around 1940 by Helen Corbitt.

She first served the dip on New Year's Eve at the Houston Country Club. When she later served it at Austin's Driskill Hotel, it was given its name, Texas Caviar.

So why is it called cowboy caviar? It's meant as a comical compariation to true caviar, an expensive hors d'oeuvre.

Cowboy Caviar is a quintessential Texas dish that's commonly served on New Year's Day. But I say, why wait all year?! It's big, bold, zesty flavor is perfect for parties and tailgating.

Cowboy Caviar Ingredients

Black-eyed peas

Black beans

Corn

Bell pepper

Tomatoes

Red onion

Jalapeno

Cilantro, optional

Cowboy Caviar Dressing

Some believe store bought Italian dressing is better but I believe the best dressing for cowboy caviar is homemade.

You can whip it up in just seconds with common pantry staples. Here's what you need:

Olive oil

Apple cider vinegar

Lime juice

Sugar or agave

Dried oregano

Ground cumin

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper

How to Make The Best Texas Caviar Dip

Y'all, this recipe couldn't be simpler! Just chop all the veggies up, drain and rinse the beans, and toss everything together with the dressing.

You can use canned corn, but I had extra corn on the cob, so that's what I used! For the tomatoes, use tomatoes on the vine or cherry tomatoes.

I like letting the dip chill in the fridge for about an hour or so, but this dish is great served at room temp or chilled.

Why you'll love it:

What's not to love about this cowboy caviar dip recipe? In case you need some more convincing, here ya go!

Light and wholesome

Healthy and homemade

Vegan, vegetarian, plant based, dairy free, egg free, gluten free

Want more Texan recipes?

While I was born in California, I've spent a majority of my life living in the Lone Star State. Check out these iconic popular Texas foods next:

Ranch Water co*cktail

Texas Trash (Spicy Chex Mix)

Breakfast Tacos

Chili Cheese Fries

Cowboy Caviar Recipe FAQ

What is cowboy caviar made of? This recipe is my take on the original cowboy caviar with Italian dressing. Since it’s easy to adapt, feel free to tweak ingredients to make it your own. You’ll need two types of beans, vegetables, and a vinaigrette dressing. Can I make cowboy caviar without black eyed peas? Use chickpeas or garbanzo beans instead! How to make vegan cowboy caviar? Make sure you’re using vegan-friendly sugar or use your favorite sweetener instead, like agave. How long can you keep cowboy caviar in the fridge? Store cowboy caviar covered in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days. What to serve with Texas caviar? Serve as a dip with tortilla chips or as a salad over a bed of lettuce.

