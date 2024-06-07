Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read myDisclosure and Privacy Policy.

Jump to Recipe

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls are the best! My husband and I love going to Texas Roadhouse. He goes for the steak, but it is the rolls with cinnamon butter that draw me. I love them! Nothing beats fresh rolls right out of the oven. It is my little bit of heaven, even if they are a bit addicting.Jason Meller shares this copycat Texas Roadhouse Rollsrecipe with cinnamon butter so you can enjoy this treat at home!

Texas Roadhouse Rolls Ingredients

To make these delicious rolls from scratch, you’ll need the following ingredients:

active yeast: 1 package or 2 1/4 teaspoons (make sure it is fresh!)

1 package or 2 1/4 teaspoons (make sure it is fresh!) warm water: approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit to activate the yeast

approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit to activate the yeast milk: any variety is fine but 2% or whole milk preferred

any variety is fine but 2% or whole milk preferred butter: unsalted

unsalted flour: all purpose

all purpose sugar: to add a bit of sweetness

to add a bit of sweetness salt: to limit yeast growth and bring out flavor

to limit yeast growth and bring out flavor egg: to act as a binding agent And if you will be making the cinnamon butter to pair with them, you’ll need the following: butter: unsalted

unsalted cinnamon: gives the butter that signature flavor

gives the butter that signature flavor honey: adds a nice sweetness

adds a nice sweetness powdered sugar: to make it light and fluffy

You could do this without a stand mixer, but the dough hook makes this job so much easier! If you don’t have a stand mixer, I highly recommend one. I love my Kitchenaid Artisan in Green Apple. The dough hook helps so much with making bread.

&

How to Make Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls

Making these amazing rolls at home isn’t as hard as you might think! Start by heating your milk either on the stove or in the microwave to 180 degrees Fahrenheit to scald the milk. I recommend doing this over the stove so you can keep a close eye on the temperature. Add 2 tablespoons of softened butter and let cool to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Add the yeast to warm water and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Let dissolve and get foamy. This will take at least 5 minutes.

In a stand mixer bowl add the yeast mixture, milk mixture, 1/4 cup sugar, salt and 1 cup flour. Combine using your whisk or paddle attachment on your mixture. Add egg and beat until combined. Add 2 additional cups of flour, one at a time, scraping down the sides and mixing after each addition. Switch to the dough hook and add flour, 1/2 cup at a time on low speed until dough forms and pulls away from the sides. Knead the dough with the dough hook on medium until the dough is smooth, 3-4 minutes.

Grease a large bowl with oil or cooking spray. Lightly dust counter with flour and turn dough out. (Be sure to dust your hands as the dough will be sticky.) Form the dough into a ball and place in greased bowl.Turn over once to oil both sides of the dough. Cover and place in a warm place at least 1 hour or until doubled in size. You can also put it in the oven with the inside light left on if you have an older oven.

Turn out on to a well-floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with flour and roll out to ½ inch thick. Using a dough scraper or pizza cutter cut out rectangles of dough about 2×3 inches. Take the rectangles and fold the short edges under, meeting in the middle to make a rounded shape on top. Place on lightly greased cookie sheet. Cover the rolls and let sit until doubled. How long this takes can really vary, depending how warm it is in your kitchen. Allow for anywhere between 15 minutes to an hour or more. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. If you let your rolls rise in the oven, be sure to remove the rolls first! Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until deep golden brown, approximately 11-13 minutes. (May take longer, depending upon your oven.) Remove and brush with melted butter.

How to Make Cinnamon Butter:

Whip butter, powdered sugar, honey and cinnamon with a mixture until fluffy. Serve with warm rolls.

Look delicious, don’t they? Try them out and let me know what you think!

4.61 from 107 votes Print Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Butter CourseSide Dish KeywordChristmas, copycat recipe, dinner rolls, easter, homemade, rolls, texas roadhouse, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving bread Prep Time 3 hours See Also Beef Braciole Recipe (Involtini) Cook Time 13 minutes Total Time 3 hours 13 minutes Servings 12 Author Jason Meller Ingredients 1 pkg. active dry yeast 2 ¼ teas.

¼ cup warm water about 100 degrees Fahrenheit

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter softened

1 tablespoon butter melted

¼ cup + 1 teaspoon sugar

3 ½ -4 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

___Cinnamon Butter Ingredients

1 stick butter softened

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons powdered sugar Instructions Heat milk to 180 degrees Fahrenheit n a pot on the stove or microwave safe bowl or measuring cup in the microwave. Remove the milk from heat and add the softened butter. Let cool to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Dissolve yeast with 1 teaspoon sugar in the warm water. Let sit for 5 minutes. In a stand mixer bowl add the yeast, milk, sugar, salt and 1 cup flour. Combine with whisk or paddle attachment. Add egg and beat until combined. Add 2 more cups of flour one at a time scraping down the sides and mixing after each addition. Change to dough hook and add flour ½ cup at a time on low speed until dough forms and pulls away from the sides. Knead the dough with the dough hook on medium until the dough is smooth, 3-4 minutes. Grease a large bowl with oil or cooking spray. Lightly dust counter with flour and turn dough out. (Be sure to dust your hands as the dough will be sticky.) Form the dough into a ball and place in greased bowl. Turn over once to oil both sides of the dough. Cover and place in a warm place at least 1 hour or until doubled in size. I put it in the oven with the inside light left on. Turn out on to a well-floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with flour and roll out to ½ inch thick. Using a dough scraper or pizza cutter cut out rectangles of dough about 2x3 inches. Take the rectangles and fold the short edges under, meeting in the middle to make a rounded shape on top. Place on lightly greased cookie sheet; cover and let sit until doubled. This can take anywhere from 15 minutes to 1 1/2 hours, depending upon the temperature in your room. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. (Make sure to remove the rolls if you are letting them rise in the oven.) Bake at 350 degrees F until deep golden brown, 11-13 minutes. Remove and brush with melted butter. Serve warm with cinnamon butter. Cinnamon Butter Instructions: Cream together ingredients in medium bowl. Enjoy on warm rolls.

Thanksgiving Recipes:

Making these rolls for Thanksgiving? They are a favorite for the holidays. Here are some other great recipes for your holiday feast!

sweet cornbread : This recipe is very highly rated and a family favorite. Makes a large 9×13 inch pan.

This recipe is very highly rated and a family favorite. Makes a large 9×13 inch pan. pumpkin cider : Keep this cider warm all day in your slow cooker and let guests serve themselves. With these fall flavors, it is like Thanksgiving in a mug.

Keep this cider warm all day in your slow cooker and let guests serve themselves. With these fall flavors, it is like Thanksgiving in a mug. strawberry fluff : No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without a fruit salad. This fluff without cottage cheese is so quick and easy to make.

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without a fruit salad. This fluff without cottage cheese is so quick and easy to make. cranberry relish : Only four ingredients are required to make this refreshing relish in a blender. Tastes so good on top of turkey and is great condiment for your leftover turkey sandwiches!

Only four ingredients are required to make this refreshing relish in a blender. Tastes so good on top of turkey and is great condiment for your leftover turkey sandwiches! pumpkin bread pudding : A great alternative to pie, this bread pudding includes a brown sugar sauce that is the stuff of dreams!

I hope you love this copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls recipe. And if you like copycat recipes, be sure to check out my Copycat Zuppa Toscana soup recipe from Olive Garden. It is absolutely delicious!

Love rolls but just don’t have the time? Give these super easy Homemade Drop Biscuits a try! You can have these on your table in 20 minutes with just a few ingredients on hand. (No yeast or kneading required!)

Have fun makingcopycat Texas Roadhouse rolls!