Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (2024)

This simple and delicious corn casserole is a little bit cornbread and a little bit creamed corn soufflé. It's easy and a hands down favorite side dish for the holidays and family gatherings!

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means this corn casserole will be on the table, best described as a cross between cornbread and creamy corn soufflé with a golden brown top. Some call it corn pudding or corn casserole or escalloped corn, but in my family, it's corn soufflé!

This family holiday side dish became a must-have on our table because of my middle daughter. When she was 13, she announced at the dinner table that she was no longer going to eat meat. From that day forward, no red meat, chicken or fish, at all. So this side dish became her favorite, and still is.

INGREDIENTS

What is this corn soufflé I speak of? I clipped this recipe out of the paper years ago, and when I recently did some research, I found lots of versions of this corn casserole. I'm thinking this might have originated with Jiffycorn muffin mix.

Here's what you'll need: A can each of whole kernel corn and creamed corn

Sour cream

Melted butter

An egg

A box of Jiffy corn muffin mix

HOW TO MAKE THIS RECIPE

This is such a simple dump and bake casserole.

Preheat your oven. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then pour into a buttered casserole dish. Bake until golden brown and set, about 45 minutes or so.

RECIPE NOTES AND TIPS

I've only ever used Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix so if you use another brand, I would use the same amount.Jiffyalso comes in a vegetarian version which I buy if available.

so if you use another brand, I would use the same amount.Jiffyalso comes in a vegetarian version which I buy if available. I've used different size casseroles and prefer a 2-quart size with higher sides . Shape and size will affect cooking time, start checking at 45 minutes, it should be firm to the touch and set, not too jiggly.

. Shape and size will affect cooking time, start checking at 45 minutes, it should be firm to the touch and set, not too jiggly. Leftovers are delicious and reheat well in the microwave, just cover lightly with a damp paper towel and microwave on high until hot.

And there you have it, probably the easiest side dish I make on Thanksgiving and any other special family get-together. My three daughters all make this on their own now and after giving them the recipe multiple times, they now have it here. I hope you enjoy this easy, warm and comforting corn soufflé as much as we do. xxo- Kelly🍴🐦

