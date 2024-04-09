Fried Rice Recipe (Vegetarian + Gluten Free + Dairy Free) - Bananas about Life (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links,

My family makes a version of this fried rice recipe every week as it’s one of our favorite meals! It’s also really easy to make and use any left over rice or veggies you have before grocery day. So, with my love and devotion to fried rice, I decided to make a new post for this vegetarian version of my very popular recipe for Healthy Fried Rice with Shrimp. Here it is with a few slight changes from the original and no shrimp for our vegetarian friends!

It’s addictively perfect in every way and so versatile for lots of different seasons, occasions and meals. I hope you love this fried rice recipe and it can become a weekly staple in your home just like it has in mine.

Fried Rice Recipe

This healthy fried rice recipe is not only delicious and simple! It’s also vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and nut free.

Fried Rice Recipe Ingredients:

Coconut oil: This is the oil we’re using to fry the rice and veggies. It has a really delicious, sweet flavor the makes this rice taste so good. You can also use butter, ghee or avocado oil but those will all change the flavor of the finished dish quite a bit.

Eggs: I love having scrambled eggs in my fried rice. If you don’t just skip that step and leave them out.

Sea salt: Of course, sea salt is so important to bring all the flavors out perfectly. Feel free to adjust the amount of sea salt to your preferred level.

Garlic: Fresh garlic adds so much flavor and it’s packed with nutrients.

Onion: A yellow onion is what I used for this fried rice but, you could always substitute a shallot or leek, instead.

Carrots: Chopped carrots add a nice, crunchy texture to the rice that I like. But, you can replace the carrots with green peas or corn if you like.

Green onion: It’s nice to add in a rainbow of different colors for a larger range of nutrients and it’s beautiful as well.

Cooked rice: I like to use white jasmine rice but you can use short or long grain if you like, as well as brown rice.

Coconut aminos: This sauce tastes very similar to soy sauce and can be used interchangeably. You can also substitute tamari for a gluten free soy sauce for non soy-free option.

Honey: This ingredient brings a little sweetness that’s so tasty. Another option could be coconut sugar or cane sugar instead.

Fried Rice Recipe Tips:

This fried rice is fairly adaptable according to what you prefer and what you have on hand. Simply use any rice you enjoy or even cooked quinoa if you want.

I kept this recipe vegetarian but, feel free to add any protein you choose along side or on top of the rice.

This is the perfect recipe to make when you have any leftover rice from 1-2 days before! I love to make extra rice so I can have leftovers for the next day and it makes this meal even faster.

To make this recipe vegan, leave out the step with the scrambled eggs and substitute coconut sugar for honey.

If you don’t have coconut aminos, you can use tamari if you don’t need the recipe to be soy-free. You can also use organic soy sauce if you don’t need the recipe to be gluten free or soy free.

If you want to lower the sugar in this recipe, you can adjust the amount of honey in this recipe or leave it out, if you prefer.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon coconut oil (to grease your pan)

(to grease your pan) 4 eggs

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

3 Tablespoons coconut oil (or sub avocado oil or butter)

(or sub avocado oil or butter) 3-4 cloves garlic (finely minced)

(finely minced) 1/2 yellow onion (diced)

(diced) 2 medium carrots (diced)

(diced) 3 green onion with chives (thinly sliced)

(thinly sliced) 4 cups cooked rice (I use jasmine rice but any kind works)

(I use jasmine rice but any kind works) 1/4 cup coconut aminos (sub tamari or organic soy sauce)

(sub tamari or organic soy sauce) 1 Tablespoon honey (or coconut sugar)

(or coconut sugar) 1 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

If you don’t already have cooked rice, cook it now according to the package instructions. Using 2 cups of dry rice will yield over 4 cups of cooked rice, with a little bit left over. Place a large fry pan over medium heat. To scramble your eggs, crack them into a small bowl and whisk them until the whites and yolks have combined. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to your pan and spread into a thin layer over the entire bottom, then add your whisked eggs. Sprinkle salt over the top and use a turner to stir the eggs until they’re cooked through to your liking. Then, transfer them to a plate and move them to the side. To your hot pan, add 3 tablespoons coconut oil, garlic, onion and carrots. Allow these to cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant and then add in your green onion. When the carrots are soft or cooked to your liking, add your cooked rice and stir until it’s well combined with the veggies. Fry in the pan, stirring occasionally, for 5-10 minutes so the flavors have time to cook together. Turn off the heat and add in your scrambled eggs, as well as the coconut aminos, honey and sea salt. Stir until all the ingredients are mixed together. Serve with your choice of protein.

