Cornbread Casserole Recipe from The Food Charlatan. (2024)

This stupid easy Creamed Corn Casserole recipe is made with a store bought Jiffy cornbread mix, and that’s not an apology. It is SO good! If you grew up with this Thanksgiving side dish you know what I’m talking about. It is creamy, corny, custardy, and sweet. It’s the perfect compliment to a holiday meal, but I also love serving it with a bowl of chili! Originally published October 30, 2020.

You guys! Halloween is tomorrow! And then soon enough it will be Thanksgiving. And then, you know what that means…

Okay, confession time. I busted out the Christmas music a few days ago. Okay, I’m lying, it was weeks ago, but at least it was in October and not September like last year. I needed some love an’ comfort, and aren’t Christmas songs like musical hugs? Who doesn’t need a musical hug in 2020? I mean come on.

I know not everyone likes to listen to Christmas music this early (don’t worry about hurting Thanksgiving’s feelings. I think he has accepted his fate.) But whenever you do get started I recommend trying out Sufjan Steven’s holiday albums. They are a little fun and different!

I can’t be the only one who is dreaming of the holidays, right? My kids are always asking me why they put Christmas stuff out in the stores before Halloween even hits. Because people buy it, that’s why! I am so here for it. Just yesterday I bought some gingerbread Oreos at the store. It’s never too early in my book :)

Or maybe it’s because of all the holiday food prep I’m doing for you guys. Who has tried Jiffy corn casserole before?