Ginger Biscuit Recipe (So Easy) - My Morning Mocha (2024)

The Best Ginger Biscuit Recipe

Say hello to the best ginger biscuit recipe ever! It’s easy, tasty and perfect for Christmas. All you need is 5 ingredients and less than 25 minutes to make these amazing ginger nuts. Plus, they’re naturally vegan!

Who needs a pack of gingernut cookies when you can make these easy ginger biscuits at home – a recipe for complete and utter satisfaction.

They’re chewy, moreish and full of ginger flavour, serve with a cup of tea for a moment of bliss.

They’re incredibly easy to make, and don’t get me started on the smell! These ginger biscuits taste delicious and this recipe is great for Christmas and to eat all year round too.

Ginger Biscuit, Ginger Nuts Or Ginger Cookies…

Ginger biscuits are known by many names, they’re that good.

A couple names I know them by are gingernuts, ginger cookies and ginger snap biscuits. Despite its many names, recipes are fairly similar no matter what they’re called.

Why You’ll Like This Recipe

Crisp on the outside and chewy in the middle – they taste so good!

You can make ginger cookies ahead of time and freeze them for later.

Perfect for afternoon tea, to gift or as a tasty snack.

Great for dunking!

Making your own from scratch is really easy and fun.

You get to customise your ginger biscuit like adding stem ginger to the recipe!

These ginger biscuits are naturally vegan!

Recipe Ingredients

Below are the ingredients needed for this recipe:

Self-Raising Flour: Use self-raising flour, avoid using plain flour.

Use self-raising flour, avoid using plain flour. Ground Ginger: I used ginger powder for these cookies, but you can make this recipe with fresh ginger too.

I used ginger powder for these cookies, but you can make this recipe with fresh ginger too. Light Brown Sugar: Adds sweetness and moistness.

Adds sweetness and moistness. Golden Syrup: If you don’t have golden syrup, you can use honey instead.

If you don’t have golden syrup, you can use honey instead. Margarine or Butter: Use either butter or margarine; I used Stork for this recipe. If you use butter, then it’s no longer vegan.

Use either butter or margarine; I used for this recipe. If you use butter, then it’s no longer vegan. Bicarbonate Of Soda: The addition of bicarb helps the biscuits spread out whilst baking in the oven.

Ginger Biscuit Recipe Without Golden Syrup

You can make this ginger biscuit recipe without golden syrup! Though I do prefer to include it in my biscuits. If you want to leave the golden syrup out, use 150 grams of light brown sugar instead.

You can use honey instead of golden syrup. I put a list together of golden syrup alternatives you can use.

What Do Ginger Biscuits Taste Like?

Ginger (no surprises here).

Ginger biscuits are usually flavoured with powdered ginger, but fresh ginger is also used in a few recipes. Additional spices like cinnamon and nutmeg can be added to create a deeper depth of flavour.

Light brown sugar adds sweetness and a light caramelised taste.

How To Make Easy Ginger Biscuits

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make this ginger biscuit / cookies recipe. Full instructions are on the recipe card.

Step One:

Preheat your oven to 180°C (gas mark 4, 160°Fan) and line two baking trays with parchment paper.

Add butter, light brown sugar and golden syrup to a large mixing bowl and melt in the microwave on a medium to high heat. Stop the microwave every 15 to 20 seconds and give the mixture a stir.

Step Two:

Once melted, add flour, bicarbonate of soda and ground ginger to the mixing bowl and mix together until a dough has formed.

Step Three:

Scoop a tablespoon of dough and roll it into a ball using the palm of your hands. Place the ball onto a lined baking tray. Repeat this step for the remaining dough; leave a gap between each ball.

Gently press the dough with your fingers to flatten slightly.

TIP: When rolling the dough, it may take a while for the dough to come together but it will.

Step Four:

Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Once baked, leave the biscuits to cool down for at least 10 minutes. The biscuits will be really soft fresh out of the oven, but they harden as they cool.

What To Serve With Chewy Ginger Biscuits

I love having ginger biscuits with homemade Biscoff hot chocolate or this really easy orange hot chocolate.

You can of course crush the biscuits on top of homemade honeycomb ice cream or this Biscoff ice cream recipe.

But there’s nothing like having ginger nuts with a hot cup of tea or coffee!

Want To Make More Ginger Desserts?

If you’re in the mood to make more ginger-flavoured desserts, then you have to try the recipe below:

Gingerbread NYC Cookies (thick, chunky and SO tasty)

My Top Tips

Gently flatten the dough balls before baking in the oven, this helps the biscuits spread out. If you press too hard, then the biscuits will turn out thin and crispy.

Make vegan ginger biscuits by using margarine instead of butter.

If you don’t want the biscuits to spread out too much in the oven, chill the dough in the fridge or freezer for at least 15 minutes before baking. Don’t flatten the dough balls too.

The gingernuts might seem quite soft when you first take them out of the oven, they will harden as they’re left to cool down.

If the dough is too dry and is not coming together, add a few spoons of milk or water to help bind it. You don’t want the dough to be too sticky, so add one to two spoons of liquid at a time.

Ginger Biscuit Recipe Variations

Add extra flavour to these ginger biscuits by adding stem ginger. Not only does it add extra flavour but also another dimension of texture too.

Chocolate goes with pretty much anything; you can add dark, milk or even white chocolate chips.

If you want to make these ginger cookies gluten free, use gluten-free flour when making this recipe. Bicarbonate of soda is naturally gluten-free.

Add more spice! Cinnamon or mixed spice are great additions.

How Long Do Ginger Biscuits Last?

Homemade ginger biscuits last up to 3 to 5 days if stored in an airtight container at room temperature. If you want to keep the cookies for longer, I recommend freezing them.

Can You Freeze Ginger Biscuits?

Yes, To Freeze: Put the ginger biscuits in an airtight container and place in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Before serving, defrost the biscuits at room temperature. You can place it in the oven at a low temperature to speed up the defrosting time.

You can also freeze the dough! Roll the dough into balls and place into a freezer-safe container. Bake the dough straight from frozen, you’ll need to add an extra 5 to 10 minutes baking time.

Ginger Biscuit Recipe (So Easy) Michelle Here's how to make the best ginger biscuits with this easy recipe. Each biscuit is crisp, chewy and the taste is amazing! 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 12 minutes mins Total Time 22 minutes mins Course Dessert, Snack Cuisine British Servings 24 Cookies Calories 92 kcal Ingredients 230 g Self-Raising Flour

2 tbsp Ground Ginger

130 g Light Brown Sugar

2 tbsp Golden Syrup

100 g Margarine Or Butter

1 tsp Bicarbonate Of Soda Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C (gas mark 4, 160°Fan) and line two baking trays with parchment paper.

Add butter, light brown sugar and golden syrup to a large mixing bowl and melt in the microwave on a medium to high heat. Stop the microwave every 15 to 20 seconds and give the mixture a stir.

Once melted, add flour, bicarbonate of soda and ground ginger to the mixing bowl and mix together until a dough has formed.

Scoop a tablespoon of dough and roll it into a ball using the palm of your hands. Place the ball onto a lined baking tray. Repeat this step for the remaining dough; leave a gap between each ball.

Gently press the dough with your fingers to flatten slightly. Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Once baked, leave the biscuits to cool down for at least 10 minutes then enjoy! Video Nutrition Calories: 92kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 1gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.2gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.1gCholesterol: 9mgSodium: 75mgPotassium: 23mgFiber: 0.3gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 104IUVitamin C: 0.003mgCalcium: 7mgIron: 0.2mg Tried this recipe?Mention @MyMorningMocha or tag #mymorningmocha!

