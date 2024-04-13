Crisp Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter Recipe (2024)

Cooked this last night and it was delicious. Next time I would double the Brussels sprouts and roast them instead of frying (my pan isn't big enough to properly fry that many sprouts!), try reducing the amount of butter by half (there was so much butter pooled at the bottom of my bowl when we finished it off!), then add the roasted sprouts into the pan to toss with the gnocchi at the very end. We didn't add the Parm because I was lazy and didn't bring it to the table, and didn't miss it one bit!