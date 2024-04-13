Crisp Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
R. Lax
Dear NY Times stylist, thanks for using my father's, Michael Lax's, teak handled, cast iron, skillet, the large one, by Copco. Great skillets, but note, if you find one, due to the selection of the teak handle, you cannot put them into the oven. My father was an industrial designer and designed/started Copco. The NYTimes ran his obituary in 1999. He was a diehard New Yorker, born and raised in the west village on Morton Street and he went to Alfred University in the Industrial Ceramics dept.
Roland
Rather than honey, I substituted a splash of aged balsamic for sweetness as well as a touch of acidity.
summysumsum
This works great with the Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi too.
Heather
This was so good! We roasted the brussel sprouts to make them really crispy and then added them to the skillet along with a shallot and chopped garlic after crisping the gnocchi. Also topped it with a dollop of lemon zested garlic ricotta to finish. It was over the top delicious!
Trepidatious Cook
I guess I'm the only whose brussel sprouts didn't cook in five minutes. I tried to follow this using the timing but ended up with hard brussel sprouts so I had to add liquid and let it simmer
Jens
Fabulous! Life required that I roast the sprouts. I prepared as directed with lemon zest and red pepper flakes. My helper popped them in oven at 425. They cooked for 25 minutes to perfection. By time I got home, I had enough time to prepare gnocchi as directed before roasting was complete.. I had to make 2 batches for crowd I was feeding - first one used 6 T butter, second batch 4T. Four was plenty. Used balsamic instead of honey. Will make again and again !
Thomas Burke
I have done this with pancetta rather than butter. It's fantastic, and it also would be almost as good with butter..
Helen
Made this into a true 20 min meal by baking the Brussels sprouts in the oven (15 min at 450 degrees) while simultaneously cooking the gnocchi on the stove top. Mixed them together on stovetop at the very end as recipe says. Also, 6 tablespoons of butter seems crazy - I added 2 and my gnocchi were deliciously buttery and crispy! Quick and easy, would definitely make again.
Julius Huckabee
My kids only dabbled in the brussels sprouts (understandable, and: more veggies for me!), but mainly stuck to the gnocchi. My wife - hates "cabbage-y" things - was astonished by how good it was. In my family, this counts as a success.However:- This took much more than 20 minutes, more like 40.- I rounded up on the portions (I live in Europe and buy in grams). Nonetheless, there weren't any leftovers. Feeds four? Feeds two adults and two toddlers. Well.
mark
If the gnocchi immediately sticking to the pan like glue freaks you out like it did me the first time, don’t worry. It will release once the butter melts (and with a nice golden brown crust). Do make sure they are completely broken up before they go into the pan though.
Leslie
Followed exactly, except my sprouts were big so I quartered them. It took more than 2 min for the butter to brown but once it did, magic. Don’t skimp on the lemon zest and don’t be afraid of some bigger chunks of it after chopping — fried in the butter and honey they are a delightful contrast to the rest of the dish. Don’t overdo the Parmesan at the end, a light sprinkle does the job.
DanG
Why decide between Pancetta and Butter when you can have both?!? One of the best things I’ve cooked at home in recent memory.
KaraM
Cooked this last night and it was delicious. Next time I would double the Brussels sprouts and roast them instead of frying (my pan isn't big enough to properly fry that many sprouts!), try reducing the amount of butter by half (there was so much butter pooled at the bottom of my bowl when we finished it off!), then add the roasted sprouts into the pan to toss with the gnocchi at the very end. We didn't add the Parm because I was lazy and didn't bring it to the table, and didn't miss it one bit!
Roland
I think some aged balsamic might be a good substitute for the honey.
Delicious
We loved this one! I think the secret is a cast-iron skillet. This was the first recipe I’ve ever attempted in my cast-iron, and I am now a believer! I would probably throw in some bacon next time. And a handful of toasted pinenuts.
David Z
Made as directed. Added a little lemon and more red pepper at the table to brighten it up a bit. Delicious.
paulina
This is a consistent winner in our house! The only modifications we make are to 1. cover the Brussels with a lid so they steam through a bit more (otherwise they are a bit too crunchy for our taste) and 2. Add a can of white beans at the end for some extra protein.
nitnop
Very Nice! But needs a little zip. Next time I'll squeeze some lemon juice over the cooked gnocchi with some mined garlic.
E
Love it! I do add a squeeze of lemon
Amber
This is now on a steady schedule in my routine. I use cauliflower gnocchi which someone suggested and I use half the butter - I tried it first exactly as written and I found it didn’t need that much.
Claire
I added garlic to both the brussels and gnocchi steps. We also had leftover pork belly that we added.
madeline
Delicious! I browned some pre-cooked italian chicken sausage (sliced into pennies) in the pan after the sprouts, before the gnocchi. Added juice of half a lemon to the gnocchi. Added the chicken sausage back in with the sprouts at the end. Great weeknight one-pam dish with minimal cleanup. Would make again!
PuffThaddy
Used pancetta AND butter and oven roasted Brussels sprouts rather than pan roast. WOWSA! My new favorite way to make gnocchi. 10/10! Seemed dry so added stock and a dash of cream. OMG.
Erin Dietrich
I added onions (cooked them separately) and cherry tomatoes cut in half (which i threw in with the onions when they were almost done) and did sprouts and broccoli (cooking the broccoli similar to the sprouts directions) & added minced garlic. We bought the shelf stable Dellalo gnocchi at Kroger. It is in the pasta aisle. It worked well. I thought with the modifications, it was really good but might have been bland without the additions. Everyone liked it.
RB
Used 2 lbs of Brussel sprouts and only 1/8 tsp of red pepper flakes. Liked by all of the family.
Davis Family Band
1 T = 14.2 gButter
J in Marblehead
I have made this a couple times. I cut the recipe in half and it fits perfectly in my cast iron pan. Unfortunately it was so tasty the last time I made it that I ate the whole thing.
Barbara Sheltraw
I have never been a fan of gnocchi until now. I love the mix with brussel sprouts. And in reading the comments have picked up a few new ideas to prepare.
Colleen Y
Wow. Made this exactly as per the recipe except used 3 Thai red chilies instead of the jalapeño. It was amazing. Perfect amount of heat, incredible flavor. Can’t wait to make it again. May try with ground pork and shrimp instead of ground chicken, just to change it up.
sylvie
Half the butter
