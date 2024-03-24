Crispy Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

When we think of pudding, an image of a rich, spongeable, and spoonable custard clicks our mind. But have you ever tried a pudding, which is not a dessert? No? Well, this Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding is all you need then.

It is a baked pudding made from egg, milk, and flour. It is then baked until it is puffier, light, and crispy. Recreating this pudding was worth the effort.

So, dive right in and try this easy and delicious Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding at home. This tender and slightly chewy pudding will become your serious breakfast. Just follow this guide promptly for the best results.

What's In The Post Is This The Exact Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe?

Is Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Different From Regular Yorkshire Pudding?

Why You’ll Love These Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding?

Equipment Required For Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding

Is This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Vegan And Gluten Free?

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients Substitutions Which Oil Does Jamie Oliver Use For His Yorkshire Pudding?

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Preparation And Cooking Time

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe Steps Tips To Make This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Better Should Yorkshire Pudding Batter Be Thick Or Runny? Why Isn’t My Yorkshire Pudding Rising? Why Is My Yorkshire Pudding Soggy?

How Will This Yorkshire Pudding Look And Taste Like?

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Nutritional Values

Can You Make This Yorkshire Pudding Ahead Of Time?

How To Store This Yorkshire Pudding Properly?

Can You Reheat This Yorkshire Pudding?

What To Serve With This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding?

Other Recipes To Try

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe Equipment Ingredients1x2x3x Instructions Video Nutrition

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the secret to good Yorkshire pudding? Which oil to use for the yorkshire pudding? Why does yorkshire call as pudding? Is it better to use butter or oil for Yorkshire puddings? What to serve with yorkshire pudding?

Conclusion

Is This The Exact Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe?

Yes, this is the exact Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding our chef has prepared. He made this recipe with the same ingredients as the renowned chef Jamie Oliver. The result is unbelievable.

It’s slightly savory and sweet and oh-so-delicious Yorkshire pudding. The best part is it is straightforward to make and requires only four ingredients to prepare. This recipe is sure to try. We bet you will relish this recipe.

Is Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Different From Regular Yorkshire Pudding?

This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding is similar to the Yorkshire pudding recipe. It is made with vegetable oil, while other recipes call for beef dripping, lard, or goose fat.

Jamie Oliver’s recipe calls for whisking the batter until combined, while other recipes call for the batter to be beaten until smooth. Lastly, Jamie Oliver bakes the pudding at a higher temperature, while some other recipes call for a lower temperature.

Why You’ll Love These Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding?

This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding is easy to make as you don’t need fancy ingredients.

This Yorkshire pudding is light and fluffy and rises.

It differs highly from the regular custard-like pudding and is not a dessert.

This pudding is a combination of milk and eggs, which makes the pudding rise and crisp.

Equipment Required For Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding

Oven – Bake Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding in the oven for twenty-five minutes until golden brown.

Bake Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding in the oven for twenty-five minutes until golden brown. Cupcake Tin – We’ve used cupcake tin to prepare the pudding.

We’ve used cupcake tin to prepare the pudding. Bowl – In a large bowl, combine all the batter ingredients for the pudding.

– In a large bowl, combine all the batter ingredients for the pudding. Wired Whisk – Use a wired whisk to beat the batter until it is done to perfection.

Is This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Vegan And Gluten Free?

No, this Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding is neither vegan-free nor gluten-friendly as it contains flour, eggs, and milk, all animal products, and contains gluten. However, you can make it vegan-free by substituting egg with apple cider vinegar, yogurt, or mashed bananas.

Alternatively, you can swap milk with almond or soy milk. On the other hand, to make it gluten-free, you can use gluten–free all-purpose flour, oat flour, or almond flour.

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients

Eggs – We have used two large eggs to make this Yorkshire pudding rise.

We have used two large eggs to make this Yorkshire pudding rise. Milk – Add a cup of whole milk to make the batter smooth.

Add a cup of whole milk to make the batter smooth. Vegetable Oil – We have drizzled vegetable oil on the cupcake tin to make the perfect Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding. They have a high smoke point, which helps them to bake better and faster.

We have drizzled vegetable oil on the cupcake tin to make the perfect Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding. They have a high smoke point, which helps them to bake better and faster. All-Purpose Flour – Add all-purpose flour for a crispy and puffy Yorkshire pudding.

Add all-purpose flour for a crispy and puffy Yorkshire pudding. Salt – A pinch of salt will give you the right balance of taste in the batter.

A pinch of salt will give you the right balance of taste in the batter. Black Pepper – Add a dash of black pepper to spice it up.

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients Substitutions

Eggs – Eggs are the key to making this pudding rise. However, if you don’t have eggs or want a vegan substitute for eggs, add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed and mix it with three tablespoons of water for each egg.

– Eggs are the key to making this pudding rise. However, if you don’t have eggs or want a vegan substitute for eggs, add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed and mix it with three tablespoons of water for each egg. Milk – We’ve used whole milk to make the batter smooth, but you can also substitute it with plant milk, such as almond milk, soy milk, or oat milk.

– We’ve used whole milk to make the batter smooth, but you can also substitute it with plant milk, such as almond milk, soy milk, or oat milk. Flour – Substitute all-purpose flour with gluten-free or oat flour, almond flour, or arrowroot flour.

– Substitute all-purpose flour with gluten-free or oat flour, almond flour, or arrowroot flour. Oil – You can substitute any oil, such as vegetable, canola, or sunflower.

Which Oil Does Jamie Oliver Use For His Yorkshire Pudding?

Jamie Oliver’s Yorkshire pudding contains vegetable oil. He has also suggested using sunflower and peanut oil as better choices, as these oils can yield flavorful pudding without burning.

Other than this, you can also use beef dripping, lard, and goose fat. It will enhance the flavor of the Yorkshire puddings, but they will have a lower smoke point. If you use these fats, ensure the oven temperature is not too high, or the fat will burn.

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Preparation And Cooking Time

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 10 Minutes 25 Minutes 35 Minutes

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe Steps

Step 1- Start this recipe by beating two eggs in a bowl.

Step 2- Pour in milk to whisked eggs.

Step 3- Sift in half a cup of plain flour.

Step 4- Season it with a pinch of salt.

Step 6- Get a cupcake tin and brush it with a splash of vegetable oil.

Step 7- Pour the batter evenly into the tin.

Step 8- Pop the tin into the oven to bake.

Step 9- Let it bake for 12 to 15 minutes until risen and golden.

Step 10- Your Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding is ready.

Tips To Make This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Better

Warm the batter before baking it. Warmer batter will create taller, crisper pudding, while cold batter will create denser pudding.

It would help to start with a hot pan to get the tallest rise. Secondly, your batter won’t stick to the pan if you pour your batter into a hot pan.

Remember to rest your batter. It will help improve your Yorkshire pudding. It will not only result in taller pudding, but also you will get tastier pudding with a more complex, toasty flavor.

Add water for crisper pudding. Pour water while making the batter to get the puffier and crispier pudding.

You can use beef drippings or shortening for the crisper pudding. But make sure to use plenty of fat for a deeper cup shape.

Should Yorkshire Pudding Batter Be Thick Or Runny?

Yorkshire pudding batter should be thin and runny. The batter will rise quickly when it comes into contact with the hot fat in the muffin tin. If the batter is too thick, it will not grow properly.

Here are some tips for making sure your Yorkshire pudding batter is the right consistency:

Use cold milk and eggs. It will help to prevent the batter from curdling.

Whisk the batter until just combined. Do not overmix, as this will make the batter challenging.

Let the batter rest for at least 30 minutes before baking. It will give the gluten in the flour time to relax, and the batter will be more likely to rise correctly.

If your Yorkshire pudding batter is too thick, you can thin it out by adding a little more milk. However, be careful not to add too much milk; the batter will be too thin and not rise properly.

Why Isn’t My Yorkshire Pudding Rising?

There are a few reasons why your Yorkshire pudding might need to be rising. Here are some of the most common causes:

It would help to preheat the oven to at least 425°F (220°C) for Yorkshire puddings to rise correctly. If the range is not hot enough, the batter will not have enough time to cook and grow before it sets.

The muffin tin’s fat must be scorching before you add the batter. The batter will only rise appropriately if the fat is hot enough.

The batter for Yorkshire puddings should be thin and runny, like pancake batter. If the batter is too thick, it will not be able to rise properly.

Mixing the batter will develop the flour gluten, making it challenging and preventing it from rising properly.

If the muffin tin is not greased correctly, the batter will stick to the sides and will not be able to rise properly.

The Yorkshire pudding will not rise if the tin is overfilled with the batter. So, filling the cupcake tins with only about one-third of the pods was recommended.

Why Is My Yorkshire Pudding Soggy?

There are a few reasons why your Yorkshire pudding might be soggy. Here are some of the most common causes:

Preheat the oven to at least 425°F (220°C) for Yorkshire puddings to cook correctly. If the range is not hot enough, the puddings will not have enough time to cook before they become soggy.

Your muffin tin should be hot enough before you add the batter. If the fat is not hot enough, the puddings will not be able to rise properly and will end up soggy.

The batter for Yorkshire puddings should be thin and runny, or else it will end up soggy pudding.

How Will This Yorkshire Pudding Look And Taste Like?

This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding is oh-so delicious. They are golden brown on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. When we tasted these puddings, they had a slightly savory flavor with a hint of sweetness from the milk.

These puddings are slightly hollow in the middle, where you can pour your gravy. These freshly cooked hot puddings are perfect to enjoy this weekend. It is a perfect-sized pudding and looks gorgeous.

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Nutritional Values

Yes, this Yorkshire pudding is very healthy as it is very low-carb calories and fat. To know more about its nutritional values, take a look at the table below:

Calories 73 kcal Fat 4.3 g Sugar 0.5 g Carbohydrates 6.9 g Protein 2.3 g

Can You Make This Yorkshire Pudding Ahead Of Time?

Yes, you can make this Yorkshire pudding ahead of time and then freeze it. All you have to do is cook them as usual and store them in freezer bags. When ready to eat, heat in the oven from frozen and enjoy this quick and fast breakfast or lunch meal the next day.

How To Store This Yorkshire Pudding Properly?

There are two ways to store Yorkshire pudding:

Refrigerate – Transfer leftovers in an airtight container and cover it with plastic wrap. Now, store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

– Transfer leftovers in an airtight container and cover it with plastic wrap. Now, store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Freeze – If you want to store leftover Yorkshire pudding for longer, allow the pudding to cool completely. Then, wrap them tightly in a plastic wrap and place them in a freezer bag. Store it for two to three months in the freezer.

See Also Homemade Peppermint Patties - My Recipe Treasures

Can You Reheat This Yorkshire Pudding?

If you have leftover pudding, reheating them is the ideal option. There are several ways to reheat your Yorkshire pudding and consume it afresh. But we recommend reheating Yorkshire pudding in the oven for the best flavors.

Preheat your oven to 400°F and place the puddings on a wire rack. Now, reheat the pudding for three to five minutes. However, reheating this Yorkshire pudding in the toaster oven, microwave, and air fryer will result in soggy puddings.

What To Serve With This Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding?

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding can be served with any dish. We’ve curated a list of recipes that pair perfectly with this Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding. They are:

Jamie Oliver Beef Bourguignon – Beef bourguignon is a wonderfully rich French stew that can be served with crispy Yorkshire pudding. Jamie Oliver’s beef bourguignon recipe is top-rated, and it’s the kind of dish you can chuck in the slow cooker and be rewarded within a few hours.

Jamie Oliver Roast Potatoes – Jamie Oliver roast potatoes have satisfying crispy bits. It pairs well with the tender, flaky, and crispy pudding.

Jamie Oliver Salmon – If you want a creative starter option, try making mini Yorkshire pudding and serving it with a cut of fried salmon and a little cream cheese.

Jamie Oliver Beef Stew – Serve your Yorkies with Jamie Oliver beef stew and make this dinner a classic. This hearty dish is made with beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions and is simmered in rich gravy.

Jamie Oliver Black Bean Soup – Spread Yorkshire pudding with black bean soup for the best flavors! This Jamie Oliver black bean soup recipe is perfect for soup lovers. It is made with creamy beans, vegetables, and spices. It is the most satiating soup you will ever try with crispy and crunchy pudding.

Other Recipes To Try

So, it was all about the Jamie Oliver Yorkshire pudding that you can prepare at home within a minute. It is one of the easiest and most delicious pudding recipes you can serve guests. Just a reminder: go through this guide thoroughly for the best flavors and textures.

Besides this Yorkshire pudding recipe, you can try other Jamie Oliver recipes at home. Some are Jamie Oliver Roast Chicken, Jamie Oliver Eggplant Parmesan, Jamie Oliver Broccoli Pasta, Jamie Oliver Easy Carbonara, Jamie Oliver Fried Rice Recipe, and Jamie Oliver Apple Crumble.

Recipe Card

Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe Try this crispy yorkshire pudding with chewy interior. It's a nice indulgent for the holiday season. Garnish them with creme fraiche and enjoy the bite of cripsy goodies. 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine American Servings 4 Calories 73 kcal Equipment Oven

Cupcake Tin

Bowl

Wired Whisk Ingredients 2 Eggs

100 ml Milk

1 cup Vegetable Oil

100 g Plain Flour

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper Instructions Start this recipe by beating two eggs in a bowl.

Pour in milk to whisked eggs.

Sift in half a cup of plain flour.

Season it with a pinch of salt.

Spice it up by adding a dash of black pepper.

Get a cupcake tin and brush it with a splash of vegetable oil.

Pour the batter evenly into the tin.

Pop the tin into the oven to bake.

Let it bake for 12 to 15 minutes until risen and golden.

Your Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding is ready. Video Nutrition Calories: 73kcal | Carbohydrates: 6.9g | Protein: 2.3g | Fat: 4.3g | Sugar: 0.5g Keyword Homemade Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe, Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe, Sweet Jamie Oliver Yorkshire Pudding Recipe Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the secret to good Yorkshire pudding? The secret to making the best yorkshire pudding is to keep the battered lump free. Secondly, use eggs for the extra lift to the batter. Use a spoon while pouring the batter into the hot oil for the perfect baking. Which oil to use for the yorkshire pudding? You can take vegetable oil, sunflower oil, groundnut oil, or seed oil. Make sure that you use oil with a high smoke point. Why does yorkshire call as pudding? Pudding is referred to as a rustic dessert with popping baking goods. Therefore, yorkshire is called pudding. Is it better to use butter or oil for Yorkshire puddings? Butter is not useful to make yorkshire pudding. As if you will heat it at a high smoke point, it will burn the pudding. In that case, use oil for the yorkshire pudding. What to serve with yorkshire pudding? Jamie Oliver serves salmon fish with yorkshire pudding. Moreover, he tiers apart the yorkshire pudding and fills it with sour cream to make it taste amazing.

Conclusion

This Yorkshire pudding recipe is one that you’ll want to make again and again. It’s easy to follow, and the results are always delicious.

Whether you’re serving it as a side dish or for breakfast, your family will be impressed by your culinary skills. So what are you waiting for? Give this recipe a try today!