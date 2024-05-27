Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
These Chipped Ham with BBQ Sauce Sandwiches are Always a Huge Hit! Ham BBQ using Isaly’s Chipped Ham – (Or Use Your Favorite Ham Chopped Very Thin) Keep Your Ham BBQ Warm in the Crockpot Ingredients Needed for BBQ’s Easy Steps to Make this Delicious Ham BBQ Recipe Tips on Making the Traditional Ham BBQ’s – What to Serve with Ham BBQ Sandwiches There are so many side dishes that goes well with this BBQ. Here are just a few of our favorites. Does Ham BBQ Keep Well? You Will Love these Recipes: FAQs

by DinnerPlanner

You are going to LOVE this ham BBQ recipe made with chipped ham. Make a super-delicious HAM BBQ Sandwich that everyone will love for dinner, lunch or your picnics and parties! Make your BBQ and toss in a crock pot to keep warm for those picnics. Don’t forget the pickles on the side!

These Chipped Ham with BBQ Sauce Sandwiches are Always a Huge Hit!

Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (1)

Ham BBQ using Isaly’s Chipped Ham – (Or Use Your Favorite Ham Chopped Very Thin)

Growing up in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area, as a child we always had Isaly’s ham BBQ’s at picnics and special events. Definitely a yummy staple of every family summer picnic.

They were so popular because they were super-easy to make, delicious tasting, and pleased everyone at every age. Not to mention they were so low in cost, so it was one way to feed a large crowd with little money. These tasty BBQ Sandwiches are still popular today, and still so simple to prepare.

Isaly’schip-chopped ham is the key, which explains why it withstands the test of time and still a crowd favoritetoday. This perfect ham was sliced so thin you could practically see right through it. If you can’t find Isaly’s chipped ham, use your favoriteham sliced very thin.

Here is how you make the best picnic ham BBQ in under 10 minutes.

Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (2)

Keep Your Ham BBQ Warm in the Crockpot

Want something a little different? Serve slider ham bbqs for a large crowd. Keep your ham bbq warm in a crockpot and serve with a side of slider buns. Add in a little relish, and you have little savory sandwiches that can feed a small crowd.

Ingredients Needed for BBQ’s

Ham BBQ Sauce Recipe:

  • Isaly’s chipped chopped ham
  • Heinz Ketchup
  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Brown Sugar
  • Yellow mustard
  • Worchester shire

Easy Steps to Make this Delicious Ham BBQ Recipe

Step 1. Bring the sauce ingredients to a simmer in a medium-sized saucepan.

Step 2. Let sauce cook for about 3-5 minutes.

Step 3. Add the chipped chopped ham to the sauce and stir to coat the ham.

Step 4. Cool on low for a few minutes or until ham is heated through.

Ham BBQ with Chipped Ham

Prep Time

2 mins

Cook Time

5 mins

Total Time

7 mins

Easy Ham BBQ's made with chipped ham. Delicious and Simple to Prepare.

See Also
Easy Spaetzle Recipe: How To Make German Egg Noodles

Course:Easy Dinner

Cuisine:American

About:Ham BBQ

Servings: 6

Calories: 220 kcal

Author: DinnerPlanner

Ingredients

  • 1lb.Isaly's Chipped Ham
  • BBQ SAUCE INGREDIENTS
  • 1cupHeinz ketchup
  • 3tablespoonsapple cider vinegar
  • 3tablespoonsbrown sugar
  • 1/2teaspoonyellow mustard
  • dash of Worcestershire

Instructions

  1. Using a medium sauce pan, bring the BBQ sauce ingredients to a light simmer.

  2. Let cook for about 3 minutes.

  3. Add the chipped ham and stir to coat.

  4. Let cook on low heat for a few minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Ham BBQ with Chipped Ham

Amount Per Serving (6 g)

Calories 220

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips on Making the Traditional Ham BBQ’s –

  • Use Isaly’s Chipped ham or the cheapest brand of ham you can find and have it shaved thin.
  • Buy your fresh ham from the deli.
  • Always use small cheap buns, remember, it’s all about the ham!
  • Don’t use water in the sauce!
  • Taste the sauce after everything has been added, add a little extra brown sugar or vinegar depending on your taste.
  • If you don’t have yellow mustard, add about 1/4 teaspoon dried mustard.
  • Don’t forget the relish. Some people love lots of relish on their BBQs.
  • Try to use Heinz ketchup if possible. We LOVE this ketchup!
  • Don’t try to be neat – sloppy is ok, just have extra napkins.
  • Serve macaroni salad and about 12 different tasty jello salads (LOL) and you have yourself a traditional Pittsburgh picnic!

Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (4)

It’s always tempting to eat warm BBQ ham right out of the pan – but save some for the sandwiches!

It’s actually fun to make these Ham BBQ’s and something we look forward to at the start of every Memorial Day – So from us to you –

HAVE A HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! Have a great summer and fun picnics with great food!

What to Serve with Ham BBQ Sandwiches

There are so many side dishes that goes well with this BBQ. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Corn on the Cob – also learn how to make cooler corn on the cob for a crowd!
Basic Macaroni Salad
Crispy Parmesan Crusted Potatoes Recipe
Potato Chips
Pasta Salad Made with Spaghetti

Does Ham BBQ Keep Well?

Yes, ham BBQs will keep well in your refrigerator for about 4-5 days to eat again for dinner or a quick lunch. Just store any leftovers in an airtight container.

Do you want to try another Pittsburgh favorite? Try our quick and delicious spaghetti with ground beef meat sauce!

Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (5)

You Will Love these Recipes:

Baja Chicken Tacos RecipeMexican Stuffed Shells for DinnerOven Chicken Parm - What to Serve with Chicken ParmesanBasic Homemade Meatloaf RecipeEasy Chili Lime Shrimp TacosDutch Oven Beef Stew with Red WineEasy Chicken CacciatorePork Lettuce Wraps
Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (2024)

FAQs

Is chipped ham the same as shaved ham? ›

Chopped ham is a mixture of ham chunks and trimmings and seasonings, ground together and then packaged into loaves. By chipping or shaving the meat loaf against a commercial meat slicer blade, the resultant thinly sliced product has a different texture and flavor compared to thickly sliced ham.

View More
Is chipped ham a Pittsburgh thing? ›

Chipped chopped ham was created by a Pittsburgh-based brand called Isaly's (pronounced "EYE-zlees"). During its heyday from the 1930s to the 1980s, Isaly's Dairy Stores were all over Western Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Get More Info Here
How long do you cook ham on the barbecue? ›

In a large bowl, combine water, ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar and mustard; pour over ham and stir well. Cover and cook on low until heated through, 4-5 hours. Serve on buns.

Discover More Details
How many pounds of chipped ham per person? ›

The best rule of thumb for ham is to plan about 1/2 pound per person when picking a bone-in ham (it's heavier) and 1/3 pound if boneless.

View Details
Is chipped ham a Pennsylvania thing? ›

This style of ham is so popular in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that most deli counters there will have chopped ham already chipped up for customers.

Discover More Details
Is chipped ham good for you? ›

Ham and other processed meats are very high in salt and associated with an increased risk of certain cancers.

Learn More
Do they still make Isaly's chipped ham? ›

Isaly's Original Chipped Chopped Ham

You can now buy Isaly's Chipped Chopped Ham ONLINE at Penn Mac! Click here to go to their website. Fresher: Unmatched for freshness.

Keep Reading
How many days is chipped ham good for? ›

In short? Once you open a package of ham, or if it comes open — like if it was sliced at the deli counter— you can safely eat your leftovers for up to five days.

Learn More Now
How long does deli chipped ham last? ›

Packaged lunch meats can be stored in the refrigerator for two weeks before opening. After opening a package of lunch meats or buying sliced lunch meats at a deli, you can refrigerate them for three to five days.

Show Me More
How do you keep a ham moist on the grill? ›

Use Indirect Heat

With a spiral-cut ham, keep the slices packed together as much as possible and protect the ham from direct heat. To keep the end from drying out, place the ham cut-side down on a sheet of aluminum foil. This will help hold in the moisture while exposing the skin to the heat and flavor of the grill.

Learn More Now

Can you BBQ a precooked ham? ›

A good rule of thumb is 12-15 minutes per pound when you stay between 225-250 degrees for a precooked ham.

Learn More
What sides go with ham barbecue? ›

58 Side Dishes For Ham That May Outshine The Main
  1. 01 of 58. Old-School Squash Casserole. ...
  2. 02 of 58. Cornbread Muffins. ...
  3. 03 of 58. Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions. ...
  4. 04 of 58. Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs. ...
  5. 05 of 58. Roasted Carrots and Parsnips. ...
  6. 06 of 58. Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes. ...
  7. 07 of 58. ...
  8. 08 of 58.
Mar 31, 2024

Read More
How many pounds of chipped ham for 15 people? ›

For the typical brined and smoked boneless ham, plan for each person to eat between 1/3 and 1/2 pounds. You never know how much ham your guests will want to eat the day of your holiday gathering, but this leaves enough for everyone to enjoy their holiday meal's main dish.

Discover More
Is a 10 pound ham enough for 12 people? ›

10 people: 3 to 5 pounds. 12 people: 4 to 6 pounds. 16 people: 5 to 8 pounds. 20 people: 6 ¾ to 10 pounds.

Get More Info
How thin is chipped ham? ›

WHAT IS “CHIPPED”?: Ham that is “sliced” wafer thin, so thin that you can almost see through it.

View More
What is shaved ham called? ›

3 – Prosciutto

In Italy, prosciutto is called prosciutto crudo, which means “raw ham”. Sliced or shaved prosciutto is available from the deli counter. Tips for use: Prosciutto is best uncooked. Arrange slices over a cooked pizza, or wrap it around grissini or wedges of rockmelon as part of an antipasto platter.

Discover More Details
What is a thinly sliced ham called? ›

Prosciutto crudo, in English often shortened to prosciutto (/prəˈʃuːtoʊ, proʊˈ-/ prə-SHOO-toh, proh-, Italian: [proʃˈʃutto]), is uncooked, unsmoked, and dry-cured ham. Prosciutto crudo is usually served thinly sliced.

Read On
What is the name of the thinly sliced ham? ›

Prosciutto is an Italian dry-cured ham that is usually thinly sliced and served uncooked; this style is called prosciutto crudo in Italian (or simply crudo).

Learn More Now
What is shaved ham? ›

Shaved Ham is just super thin sliced ham.. it's just as delicious as thicker ham.

Explore More
Top Articles
Word Unscrambler - Unscramble Words from Letters
M.A.S.H. - alles zur Serie - TV SPIELFILM
Ina Garten Uses Her Microwave For 2 Simple Tasks
Meet your TV concierge.
Latest Posts
Wavenet.pepperdine
Serenity Nail Salon Brentwood Tn
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 5994

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.