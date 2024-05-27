Delicious Chipped Ham BBQ Recipe (2024)

You are going to LOVE this ham BBQ recipe made with chipped ham. Make a super-delicious HAM BBQ Sandwich that everyone will love for dinner, lunch or your picnics and parties! Make your BBQ and toss in a crock pot to keep warm for those picnics. Don’t forget the pickles on the side!

These Chipped Ham with BBQ Sauce Sandwiches are Always a Huge Hit!

Ham BBQ using Isaly’s Chipped Ham – (Or Use Your Favorite Ham Chopped Very Thin)

Growing up in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area, as a child we always had Isaly’s ham BBQ’s at picnics and special events. Definitely a yummy staple of every family summer picnic.

They were so popular because they were super-easy to make, delicious tasting, and pleased everyone at every age. Not to mention they were so low in cost, so it was one way to feed a large crowd with little money. These tasty BBQ Sandwiches are still popular today, and still so simple to prepare.

Isaly’schip-chopped ham is the key, which explains why it withstands the test of time and still a crowd favoritetoday. This perfect ham was sliced so thin you could practically see right through it. If you can’t find Isaly’s chipped ham, use your favoriteham sliced very thin.

Here is how you make the best picnic ham BBQ in under 10 minutes.

Keep Your Ham BBQ Warm in the Crockpot

Want something a little different? Serve slider ham bbqs for a large crowd. Keep your ham bbq warm in a crockpot and serve with a side of slider buns. Add in a little relish, and you have little savory sandwiches that can feed a small crowd.

Ingredients Needed for BBQ’s

Ham BBQ Sauce Recipe:

Isaly’s chipped chopped ham

Heinz Ketchup

Apple Cider Vinegar

Brown Sugar

Yellow mustard

Worchester shire

Easy Steps to Make this Delicious Ham BBQ Recipe

Step 1. Bring the sauce ingredients to a simmer in a medium-sized saucepan.

Step 2. Let sauce cook for about 3-5 minutes.

Step 3. Add the chipped chopped ham to the sauce and stir to coat the ham.

Step 4. Cool on low for a few minutes or until ham is heated through.

Tips on Making the Traditional Ham BBQ’s –

Use Isaly’s Chipped ham or the cheapest brand of ham you can find and have it shaved thin.

Buy your fresh ham from the deli.

Always use small cheap buns, remember, it’s all about the ham!

Don’t use water in the sauce!

Taste the sauce after everything has been added, add a little extra brown sugar or vinegar depending on your taste.

If you don’t have yellow mustard, add about 1/4 teaspoon dried mustard.

Don’t forget the relish. Some people love lots of relish on their BBQs.

Try to use Heinz ketchup if possible. We LOVE this ketchup!

Don’t try to be neat – sloppy is ok, just have extra napkins.

Serve macaroni salad and about 12 different tasty jello salads (LOL) and you have yourself a traditional Pittsburgh picnic!

It’s always tempting to eat warm BBQ ham right out of the pan – but save some for the sandwiches!

It’s actually fun to make these Ham BBQ’s and something we look forward to at the start of every Memorial Day – So from us to you –

HAVE A HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! Have a great summer and fun picnics with great food!

What to Serve with Ham BBQ Sandwiches

There are so many side dishes that goes well with this BBQ. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Corn on the Cob – also learn how to make cooler corn on the cob for a crowd!

Basic Macaroni Salad

Crispy Parmesan Crusted Potatoes Recipe

Potato Chips

Pasta Salad Made with Spaghetti

Does Ham BBQ Keep Well?

Yes, ham BBQs will keep well in your refrigerator for about 4-5 days to eat again for dinner or a quick lunch. Just store any leftovers in an airtight container.

Do you want to try another Pittsburgh favorite? Try our quick and delicious spaghetti with ground beef meat sauce!