Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (2024)

Super Fudgy Brownies Recipe - Low in carbs, fudgy, and super easy to make, these flourless low carb brownies literally melt in your mouth.
by Nina L. Palmer–Updated Feb 18, 2023
Add to Meal Planner
SAVE RECIPE SHARE
gluten free desserts
chocolate delights
keto desserts
baking
dessert
vegetarian desserts
chocolate
keto
gluten free cooking
low-carb
comfort food
Low-Carb Desserts
Most Popular Recipes
cooking with kids
vegetarian recipes
© Eatwell101.com
Home/Cakes / Chocolate recipe / Cook / / Desserts / Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe
By Nina L. Palmer
Updated Feb 18, 2023
Share this postSave on PinterestShare on FacebookPrintSend to a friendReviews
New: Meal PlannerPlan your weekly meals instantly from anywhere on the webTry the Meal Planner!
Low-Carb Chocolate Brownies – Thislow-carb keto browniesrecipeis fudgy, super easy to make, and literally melts in your mouth.This easy keto-friendly dessertworksalso well as an afternoonsnack to curb your sugar craving.Gluten-free,paleo,keto-friendly– they use almond flour, dark chocolate, butter, eggs, and cocoa and will satisfy any chocolate cravings. Enjoy!
Try Our Most Popular Recipes
One Pan Chicken and Potatoes with Garlic Parmesan Spinach Cream Sauce
Salsa Fresca Chicken Bake
Instant Pot Crack Chicken Spinach Soup with Cream Cheese and Bacon
Broccoli Cauliflower Cheese Soup with Bacon
Garlic Butter Roasted Butternut Squash
Marinated Cucumber Salad with Creamy Dill Sauce
See more >
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Ingredients list for the Low-Carb Brownies
- 1/2 cup (55g) almond flour
- 3 eggs, at room temperature
- 10 tablespoons (150g) butter, softened
- 1/4 cup dark cocoa powder
- 2 oz (60g) dark chocolate
- 3/4 cup erythritol
- 1/2 teaspoonbaking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Directions
1.To prepare the low carb brownies, preheat your oven to 350ºF (175ºC). Line a 9×7-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
2. In a bowl mix butter and dark chocolate. Microwave for 30 seconds.
3. Combine the dry ingredients: almond flour, sweetener, dark cocoa powder, baking powder.
4. In a large mixingbowlcrack the eggs and beat with a mixer until frothy. Add vanilla extract, the butter and chocolate mixture and continue mixing.
5. Slowly mix in the dry ingredients, until you get a brownie batter consistency.
6. Transfer the brownie batter to the baking pan and bake for 15-20 minutes. You’ll want to check the low carb brownies from minute 15 to make sure you aren’t overbaking them. The center has to be slightly moist when touching. If you like it runny, a blade inserted in the center should come out with some uncooked batter. Allow to cool down, then cut into squares. Enjoy your keto brownies with almond flour warm or at room temperature!
Note: The more youbeat the eggs, the more the texture of the brownies will be fluffy and “melt-in-your-mouth” delicious.
Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com
Delicious distraction for you
Play again
Arrange these tiles correctly to reveal something delicious!
You win! Click here to see the recipe: Garlic Butter Chicken Bites with Lemon Zucchini Noodles These delicious chicken bites are so juicy and tender you'll eat them hot right off the pan!
");jQuery("h2:contains('list')").nextUntil('h2').not('#sixthmobilead').not('.supaprod').not('.shoprel').wrapAll("
");var ingredients = jQuery(".ing").html();jQuery("h2:contains('ctions')").nextUntil("H2,H3,.aligncenter:last,.essb_break_scroll,#tilegame,div,img").not("p:last").not('.shoprel').not('.supaprod').not('.styletile').wrapAll("
"); //jQuery(".dir .aligncenter").remove(); var directions = jQuery(".dir").html();//var related = jQuery("#relatedincontent").html();// console.log(img);// console.log(title);// console.log(servings);// console.log(prepTime);// console.log(cookTime);// console.log(ingredients);// console.log(directions);// Storing HTML code block in a variablevar recipeCard = '
' +'
' +// '' +'' +'
' +//'
' +//'
–
' +'
by eatwell101
Yield: ' + servings + ' Prep Time: ' + prepTime + ' min Cook time: ' + cookTime + ' min
'+'
' + teaser + '
' +//'
' + rating +'' +'
' +'
' +// '
' + // '
' +'
' +' PIN TO SAVE' +' PRINT RECIPE' +' Meal plan' +'
' +'
Ingredients you need for the ' + title + '
' +'
' +'Scale: ' +'' +'' +'' +'
' +'
' + ingredients + '
' +'
' +//'
' + //'
' +'
Directions
' +'
' + directions + '
' +// '
' + // '
' +'
' +' Help us improve the quality of the recipes for the whole community: Click here to suggest a correction to this recipe
' +'
Show Nutrition
' +'
Explore:
baking, chocolate, chocolate delights, comfort food, cooking with kids, dessert, gluten free cooking, gluten free desserts, keto, keto desserts
' +'
' +'' +'
Did you make this recipe?
' +'Tag @eatwell101' +' on Instagram and hashtag it #eatwell101.
' +'
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure for more info.
' +'
';//'
' + related + '
';// Inserting the code block to wrapper elementdocument.getElementById("recipecardo").innerHTML = recipeCard;
New: Meal PlannerPlan your weekly meals instantly from anywhere on the webTry the Meal Planner!
« Creamy Garlic Mushrooms with Bacon Spinach
50 Easy Low Carb Dinner Recipes to Cook Every Day »
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Paula
2022-11-28 20:57:15
IT came out great! Very moist, I did make a few changes. I added 1/3 cup of coconut flour, 2 more tablespoons of butter and 1 extra egg. I also added walnuts.
DMA
2022-07-23 08:32:36
Tried several others in the past, this one is a keeper!
Kristin
2022-07-05 00:47:19
Wonderful! I have only been on Keto for a couple weeks now and I was starting to really crave sweets again! This was perfect! I had to bake mine a bit longer but overall, they were the best solution for brownie lovers like me on keto.
Kiwi
2022-04-19 18:17:21
Thank you for this recipe! I have tried using my traditional recipe with erythritol instead of sugar and it just didn’t work, but this is a keeper. Mine didn’t develop a crackly top as I’d hoped, and it needed a lot more bake time, but the end result was certainly worth it.
barbaracabana17@msn.com
2021-07-29 18:42:20
I need to know what I can use instead of erythritol I can't find this anywhere.
Trish
2021-05-29 22:43:55
I baked thenm 15 min and although the tested done they were lslightly under baked but freakin amzing.Tasted like a chocolate lava cake
Steve
2021-05-04 18:34:34
From what I can figure these brownies are around 145 calories each.
Cindy
2021-04-17 16:58:24
How many carbs in this?
See more reviews
The Latest
Fish Tacos with Roasted Halibut
20 Easy Instant Pot Meals for Busy Nights!
30 Quick Keto Seafood Meals
30 Best Ideas for Roasted Veggies
15 Best Keto Pork Recipes
Garlic Roasted Rack of Lamb with Butter Sauce
Bacon Potato and Green Beans
35+ Best Easy Recipes Perfect for Spring
45 Easy Recipes Perfect for Easter Brunch
Nutrition Info (Beta version)
X
* The presented values are approximate and shouldn't be considered as accurate. Please calculate your OWN nutrition information in a database using the brand names you have at hand. Each brand is different and nutrition information can vary.
Nutrient
Summary
Serving
We use the USDA Nutrition database to provide nutritional information for most recipes in our database. The presented values are approximate and shouldn't be considered as accurate. The information displayed should not be considered a substitute for professional nutrition advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.