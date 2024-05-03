Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (2024)

Super Fudgy Brownies Recipe - Low in carbs, fudgy, and super easy to make, these flourless low carb brownies literally melt in your mouth.

by Nina L. Palmer–Updated Feb 18, 2023

© Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (4)

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (5)

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (6)

Low-Carb Chocolate Brownies – Thislow-carb keto browniesrecipeis fudgy, super easy to make, and literally melts in your mouth.This easy keto-friendly dessertworksalso well as an afternoonsnack to curb your sugar craving.Gluten-free,paleo,keto-friendly– they use almond flour, dark chocolate, butter, eggs, and cocoa and will satisfy any chocolate cravings. Enjoy!

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (13)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Ingredients list for the Low-Carb Brownies

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (14)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (15)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (16)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (17)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (18)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (19)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (20)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (21)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

Directions

1.To prepare the low carb brownies, preheat your oven to 350ºF (175ºC). Line a 9×7-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl mix butter and dark chocolate. Microwave for 30 seconds.

3. Combine the dry ingredients: almond flour, sweetener, dark cocoa powder, baking powder.

4. In a large mixingbowlcrack the eggs and beat with a mixer until frothy. Add vanilla extract, the butter and chocolate mixture and continue mixing.

5. Slowly mix in the dry ingredients, until you get a brownie batter consistency.

6. Transfer the brownie batter to the baking pan and bake for 15-20 minutes. You’ll want to check the low carb brownies from minute 15 to make sure you aren’t overbaking them. The center has to be slightly moist when touching. If you like it runny, a blade inserted in the center should come out with some uncooked batter. Allow to cool down, then cut into squares. Enjoy your keto brownies with almond flour warm or at room temperature!

Note: The more youbeat the eggs, the more the texture of the brownies will be fluffy and “melt-in-your-mouth” delicious.

Super Fudgy Low-Carb Keto Brownies Recipe (22)Photo credit: © Eatwell101.com

See Also
« Creamy Garlic Mushrooms with Bacon Spinach

50 Easy Low Carb Dinner Recipes to Cook Every Day »

Leave a review

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Paula

    2022-11-28 20:57:15

    IT came out great! Very moist, I did make a few changes. I added 1/3 cup of coconut flour, 2 more tablespoons of butter and 1 extra egg. I also added walnuts.

  • DMA

    2022-07-23 08:32:36

    Tried several others in the past, this one is a keeper!

  • Kristin

    2022-07-05 00:47:19

    Wonderful! I have only been on Keto for a couple weeks now and I was starting to really crave sweets again! This was perfect! I had to bake mine a bit longer but overall, they were the best solution for brownie lovers like me on keto.

  • Kiwi

    2022-04-19 18:17:21

    Thank you for this recipe! I have tried using my traditional recipe with erythritol instead of sugar and it just didn’t work, but this is a keeper. Mine didn’t develop a crackly top as I’d hoped, and it needed a lot more bake time, but the end result was certainly worth it.

  • barbaracabana17@msn.com

    2021-07-29 18:42:20

    I need to know what I can use instead of erythritol I can't find this anywhere.

  • Trish

    2021-05-29 22:43:55

    I baked thenm 15 min and although the tested done they were lslightly under baked but freakin amzing.Tasted like a chocolate lava cake

  • Steve

    2021-05-04 18:34:34

    From what I can figure these brownies are around 145 calories each.

  • Cindy

    2021-04-17 16:58:24

    How many carbs in this?

Nutrition Info (Beta version)

X

* The presented values are approximate and shouldn't be considered as accurate. Please calculate your OWN nutrition information in a database using the brand names you have at hand. Each brand is different and nutrition information can vary.

Nutrient

Summary

Serving

We use the USDA Nutrition database to provide nutritional information for most recipes in our database. The presented values are approximate and shouldn't be considered as accurate. The information displayed should not be considered a substitute for professional nutrition advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

FAQs

How many carbs do keto brownies have? ›

Fudgy Keto Brownies

These easy one-bowl keto brownies have a secret ingredient to make them extra fudgy and chewy. This might just be the ultimate keto brownie recipe and no one can tell they are low carb and gluten-free. At less than 4g total carbs, you can dig in with gusto!

View More
What's the difference between fudgy and cakey brownies? ›

Fudgy brownies have a higher fat-to-flour ratio than cakey ones. So add more fat—in this case, butter and chocolate. A cakey batch has more flour and relies on baking powder for leavening. The amount of sugar and eggs does not change whether you're going fudgy or cakey.

Get More Info Here
Why are my brownies never fudgy? ›

Achieving a fudgy brownie is all to do with the ratio of fat to flour. A fudgy brownie recipe will use more fat than flour. Generally this is achieved by adding more butter or real chocolate to your brownie recipe. A cakey brownie recipe on the other hand will call for more flour in the ratio of fat to flour.

Discover More Details
What's the difference between fudge and fudge brownies? ›

Brownies have a cake-like texture with a crispy top and a moist, fudgy center and are typically baked in a rectangular pan. Fudge, on the other hand, is typically made by cooking a mixture of sugar, butter, and milk or cream until it reaches a soft, chewy consistency.

View Details
What cancels out carbs on keto? ›

Keto Net Carb Diet. On the ketogenic diet, the "net carb" is the amount of carbs in a food minus the fiber and sugar alcohol. Fiber and sugar alcohol are subtracted because the body does not fully absorb them. The keto net carb diet limits daily carbohydrate consumption to 20-50 grams to induce ketosis.

Discover More Details
How many carbs ruin keto? ›

Most ketogenic diet guidelines recommend limiting your total carbohydrate intake to 15-30 grams or 5%-10% of your total calorie intake a day. Eating more than 50 grams of carbs may disrupt ketosis. With keto diets, however, carb restrictions vary from person to person.

Learn More
How do you keep brownies fudgy? ›

The best option is to wrap each brownie in an airtight wrapping such as plastic wrap. Wrapped brownies can be stored at room temperature or in the refrigerator and should be consumed within 1-2 days before they become dry and stale.

Keep Reading
Are fudgy brownies supposed to be gooey? ›

Fudgy brownies are moist, dense and gooey, with almost the texture of fudge, but not quite as compact. Chewy brownies are dense (like fudgy brownies), but have a little more “bite” to them or elastic texture when you chew them.

Learn More Now
Are brownies better with oil or butter? ›

In brownies, both butter and oil will offer a moist, tender texture, but only butter will give the dish the aeration needed for rising brownies well. If you use a cake brownie, butter is a better option because it helps rise the batter. For denser, fudge type brownies, oil is permissable.

Show Me More
Why is my brownie still gooey in the middle? ›

Problem 2: My brownies are too GOOEY

Honestly, there is a slim chance they are underbaked, but it's more likely that they just need to firm up in the fridge. Our brownies are basically a chocolaty puddle when they come out the oven.

Learn More Now

Can you Rebake undercooked brownies the next day? ›

How do I fix brownies if I've taken them out too early and they have cooled? You can re-bake them at a lower temperature- but you risk drying them out. If in a glass pan, and it fits- you could try microwaving them for just a couple minutes, then let them sit to set-up the center.

Learn More
What are the three types of brownies? ›

How many types of brownies are there?
  • Fudgy brownies.
  • Cakey brownies.
  • Chewy brownies.
Apr 14, 2023

Read More
What makes fudge taste like fudge? ›

Fudge is a type of confectionery made with sugar, butter, and milk that often includes cocoa powder or melted chocolate. It has a creamy texture and can be flavored with various ingredients such as nuts, fruits, or spices. Fudge may also contain marshmallow creme or condensed milk to give it an even richer flavor.

Discover More
What is the difference between fudge and truffle? ›

Chocolate fudge is made by crystallized sugar which contains milk, sugar, and butter, while chocolate truffle contains chocolate and heavy cream rolled in the cocoa powder and looks more like candy.

Get More Info
Do keto meals have carbs? ›

On the keto diet, you are allowed to have no more than 50 grams of net carbs per day – and the fewer, the better! But by focusing on “net” rather than “total” carbs, you won't be denying your body the essential fiber it needs for proper function.

View More
Do sugar free brownies have carbs? ›

Sugar-Free Brownie Mix. It's Brownie Time: We've made delicious brownies perfect for last-minute birthdays, and late-night snacking. Our brownies contain 3g net carbs and lots of fiber.

Discover More Details
Do keto snacks have carbs? ›

Make Sure Your Keto Snacks Are Balanced. In order to be successful with your keto diet, you need to make sure your snacks are balanced. That means they should have high amounts of fats, moderate levels of protein, and very little carbs.

Read On
Do brownies have a lot of carbs? ›

Total Carbohydrates: Constituting the primary calorie source in a brownie, carbs range from 30g to 40g. This includes sugars, which provide the sweetness and can range from 15g to 25g.

Learn More Now
