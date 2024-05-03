List & Recipes of 52 Fermented Foods | The Adventure Bite (2024)

Fermented foods taste amazing and many of them are fabulous for your health! There are so many different kinds of fermented food recipes that you can find something for everyone!

We love making fermented foods! If you perseverethrough a few trial and errors I guarantee you will be able to find something fermented to match everyone in the families tastes and get some of that awesome probioticgoodness in your life!

Here are a few we have done and lots that are on our “must try” list.

Update: We realized after publishing this that not all of these foods are technically “fermented foods” since some do not actually utilize yeast or bacteria, some are technically cured and pickled instead of fermented. We’ve left it as is since we still are in love with them all and can’t wait to try them!

Be sure to check out our Fermentation Pinterest board for more inspiration!

1. How To Make Kefir

This cultured dairy product is made at home and our #1 recommended fermented foods for beginners. It requires no special equipment and the grains continue to live indefinitely in plain old regular milk.

2.

One of our most popular post on the blog. This brine is so easy to whip together and makes the perfect sweet and salty pickled banana pepper or refrigerator pickles!

3. How To Make Preserved Lemons

Preserved lemons are amazing at adding a special something to an ordinary dinner. They also only take 2 ingredients to make! Lemons, salt and time are all you need to make this delicious ingredient.

Turn your homemade kefir into a delicious and healthy frozen treat!

5. Learn How To Make Hard Cider !

My husband is a professional brewer and he takes you step by step through brewing your very own batch of hard cider at home.

This is a great way to use up a glut of tomatoes from your garden and add some fermented goodness to your diet! A great way to get more fermented foods in your family without complaints!

Aren’t these just gorgeous?? I have been dying to grown watermelon radishes and just have to plant some this spring.

8. LearnHow To Make Sauerkraut

A great tutorial on small batch sauerkraut making at home!

9.

Do you find yourself overwhelmed with zucchini in the summer? I do too! This post needs some new pictures but the recipes are tried and true family classics!

This is a fantastic basic sprouted sourdough bread recipe and would be a great introduction to the art of sourdough baking!



Love soda but know you need to kick the habit? Try Water Kefir! It’s delicious, full of probiotics and so much better for you than soda!

This drink is valuable for its medicinal qualities and as a digestive aid. Beets are just loaded with nutrients. One 4-ounce glass, morning and night, is an excellent blood tonic, cleanses the liver and is a good treatment for kidney stones and other ailments.

My husband is obsessed with pickled eggs and has been dying for me to try my hand at them at home. These spicy ones sound perfect!

These quick pickles sound like the perfect intro to fermentation! No canning needed just pop them in the fridge!

Don’t let cucumbers take all the glory! Any crunchy vegetable can be pickled into something delicious.

I NEED these. Smother your tacos and sandwiches with these tangy delicacies.

Need a spicy kick? Try some of these to get your senses rumbling again!

This liquor is aged to perfection and would be perfect for gifting!

Making yogurt at home is a fun activity to try out! Kids love waking up and discovering the yogurt!

It’s really hard to find a good whole wheat tortilla but I love all of The Prairie Homestead’s recipes so you know this has to be good!

Grab your leftover kefirand make yourself some tasty bread!

A beautifully aged liquor that would be perfect for a party!

Kombucha is an amazing probiotic packed drink! My kids call it oooocha and are OBSESSED with the stuff. This berry lemonade version sounds right up their alley.

I live on ginger ale every time I am pregnant and this homemade version will definitely have to happen if we ever have another baby!

This fermented brandy looks like it would taste amazing!

Ketchup is still my number 1 downfall when it comes to condiments. I can’t wait to try this fermented version!

My all-time favorite beer! I am a chocolate stout kind of girl and this recipe looks like perfection.

Who knew you could make cheese out of greek yogurt? How genius!

This sounds like it would be so amazing. Fermented lemonade? Yes yes yes.

I just fell in love with Kimchi this past year (with rice, sticky chicken wings and cucumber salad yum!) and some of this recipe is going to have to be made pronto so I can keep it on hand.

These fermented foods are sure to keep your system full of healthy probiotics!

What?! This sounds like it must taste epic. Can you imagine some of these over vanilla ice cream? Hello yum!

I want to pile a Bahn Mi sandwich with these and eat it all right now.

We have a wild plum tree in our yard and I cannot wait to try this with them!

I am unnaturally obsessed with pickled ginger. But did you know that the pink stuff is just pink from food dye? Gross! This homemade version is way better for you.

This would be so delicious to mix into a pasta dish!

A great article on curing your own olives. How fun!

A super interesting and healthy twist on normal jam!

38. HomemadePickled Beets fromFoodie Crush

Just say no to store-bought canned beets! Homemade is so much tastier!

Okay, I know this totally sounds weird and gross but you have to read her article! They sound absolutely heavenly the way she prepares them!

A great tutorial on how to brew your own kombucha at home!

41.Ice Cream Kombucha Floats from The Nourishing Gourmet The healthy root beer float alternative! My boys would go nuts for these.

42.Probiotic Arnold Palmer from Culinary Covers A healthy version of the classic? Heck yes! I’ll take a double shot in mine most days!

Whoa. Cherry salsa? This sounds like the perfect thing to top a savory goat cheese biscuit with!

Yum! I bet these would be delicious in oatmeal.

Making your own cream cheese and sour cream is just a click away!

Making mozzarella from scratch is the COOLEST party trick ever. It’s so fun to watch the cheese come together!

If you’ve never had cultured butter you don’t know what you are missing! It’s delightfully sweet and tangy and creamy.

Crème Fraîche can be hard to find in stores so why not make your own at home! One of my favorite fermented foods!

Avoiding dairy or have a dairy allergy? Try this coconut milk yogurt! I’m going to make it anyhow just because I’m obsessed with coconut milk.

BAAAAACOOOON. We are kind of obsessed with bacon around this house and making our own has been on our list for forever!

This looks so tasty!

Salami sounds so intimidating but this article makes it actually seem doable!

Check out these Amazing Recipes