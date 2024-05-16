Devil's Food Cupcakes with Dark Chocolate Frosting recipe (2024)

Indulge yourself with this recipe for Devil’s Food Cupcakes with Dark Chocolate Frosting. It’s a heavenly moist and fudgy chocolate cake topped beautifully with dark chocolate, cream cheese frosting.

Don’t you just love a good cupcake?There’s just something about a cupcake that just fills me with nostalgic excitement. I got the inspiration for these from my amazing Classic Devils Food Cake with Ganache Frosting, and gave these cupcakes a cream cheese icing twist!

And when a cupcake is pretty – it just screams ‘Taste Me, you won’t be disappointed’ and I promise you these little beauties will taste as good as they look.

The best part of these cupcakes is the deep chocolate taste with just the right amount of sweetness.

These decadent cupcakes are perfectlychocolaty with a softand moist crumb and that dark chocolate, cream cheese frosting – try not to eat it by the spoonful before you topthe cupcakes!

Why This Recipe Works

Using Dark Chocolate instead of milk chocolate deepens the flavor of the frosting.

How to Make The Perfect Cupcake Use Room Temperature Ingredients When you use eggs or milk straight out of the refrigerator, they won’t combine as well with the dry ingredients that are at room temperature. Poorly combined ingredients can also cause cupcakes to be too dense rather than fluffy and light.

Don’t Over Mix Over mixing the batter will result in a cupcake that’s denser, with a tighter grain (almost bread-like). So be careful not to overbeat the batter.

To ensure proper mixing, beat cake batter on low until ingredients havejustcombined or when in doubt, use a wooden spoon once the butter and sugar are creamed.

How Far To Fill The Cupcake Papers There is much debate on how much to fill a cupcake liner. Many recipes will say to fill them 3/4 of the way full, but not all ovens are created equally and the cake rises differently depending on the oven.

I fill mine almost to the top and use an ice cream scoop to fill the papers with batter. This ensures the cake fills the paper and a uniform size across the entire batch.

Keep That Door Closed! Avoid opening the oven door during baking. Opening the door lets heat escape and lets in the cold air causing uneven baking, especially with cupcakes. If you want to check on them as they bake, just peek through the oven window.

You should also Bake cupcakes on the center rack in the middle of the oven for the most even baking.

How to Tell When A Cupcake Is Done There are several ways to tell if a cupcake is ready to come out of the oven, but it’s not always easy to judge. I’m here to make things a little clearer.

Test your cupcakes by gently tapping the top. If they feel springy and bounces back, you know they’re done.

If the cupcakes jiggle in any way, it means they need more time in the oven.

If you’re new to baking and want to double-check, you can also use a cake tester by sticking it into the center of the cupcake. If it comes out clean, your cupcakes are done.

Cool Out Of the Pan Remove the cupcakes from the pan to cool. Once your cupcakes are out of the oven, transfer them to a wire rack to cool out of the pan. Keeping them in the pan will allow them to continue baking and may dry them out.

These are some of the most amazing cupcakes (or cakes) I’ve ever made! They are light, moist,and oh so irresistible!

I know I do a lot of chocolate cake recipes, but this is one of my new favorites!

Add hot water.

Mix until smooth and set aside.

Next, in a separate bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together and set aside.

Cream the butter and sugar together, beating well until pale and fluffy.

Add the vanilla extract and the eggs.

Mix well and add half the flour mixture.

Followed by the cocoa mixture. (alternating until fully combined).

Divide evenly into a cupcake pan (I use an ice cream scoop).

Bake 20-25 minutes and cool completely before frosting.

To prepare the frosting, start with softened butter, cream cheese, and melted chocolate.

Mix well to combine.

Add vanilla, salt, dark cocoa powder, and mix until smooth before adding the black food coloring.

Mix until combined and the desired color is achieved (be aware that the color will deepen more as it sits).

To make the rose-shaped frosting is super easy too!I used a large Wilton 2D Tip (pictured below) which you can get here, on Amazon (#paidlink). I just swirled them from the middle out (see the video for how it’s done). Nothing really fancy.If you want to practice, you canjust scrape it off and do it again until you get it the way you want.

Top Tips:

What Chocolate?

To avoid icing that’s too sweet, use dark chocolate that is between 54- 66% cocoa, I use Couverture Dark Chocolate Callets (54.5%Cacao). It’s the only chocolate I bake with. You can get it on Amazon by clickinghere (#paidlink)

Let's Make Devil's Food Cupcakes with Dark Chocolate Frosting These deep chocolate cupcakes with a dark chocolate, cream cheese topping are light yet wonderfully chocolaty. 4.66 from 52 votes Prep30 minutes minutes Cook25 minutes minutes Total55 minutes minutes Serves: 12 cupcakes Print Rate Ingredients For the cupcakes: ▢ ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

▢ ½ cup light brown sugar packed

▢ 1 teaspoon instant coffee

▢ 1 cup hot water

▢ 1 stick softened butter plus some for greasing if not using liners

▢ ¾ cup sugar superfine or granulated

▢ 1½ cups all-purpose flour

▢ ½ teaspoons salt

▢ ½ teaspoon baking powder

▢ ½ teaspoon baking soda

▢ 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

▢ 2 eggs at room temperature For the frosting: ▢ ½ cup butter softened

▢ 4 ounces cream cheese softened

▢ 4 ounces Dark chocolate melted (see recipe notes)

▢ 1 teaspoons vanilla extract

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt optional (to cut sweetness)

▢ ½ cup unsweetened dark or black cocoa powder sifted

▢ 1½ cups powdered sugar sifted

▢ Black gel food coloring optional (as needed) US Customary - Metric Instructions For the cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F/180 C.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the cocoa powder, instant coffee, brown sugar, and hot water. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together and set aside.

Cream the butter and sugar together, beating well until pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract.



Add eggs, one at a time with a cup of the flour mixture in between eggs. Mix in the half the flour mixture followed by half the cocoa mixture followed by the cocoa mixture (alternating until fully combined).

Divide the batter evenly into 12 cupcakes and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean.

Cool completely before frosting. For the frosting: In a large bowl, beat the melted chocolate with the softened butter and cream cheese.

Add the cocoa, vanilla extract, salt and ½ cup of the powdered sugar adding another ½ cup of the sugar until smooth and desired consistency. If using, add the black food coloring a little at a time (mixing in between) until the color deepens to your liking.

