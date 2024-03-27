DIY Body Butter Recipe {That Is Not Greasy and Absorbs Fast} (2024)

Every share supports this site. Thank you!

I love making the products we use at home!I’ve been at this for years now and it is so incredible easy to make the products that it’s become one of my passions.

Why do I make my own products? It’s simple – I want to keep my children and myself away from toxic chemicals (like endocrine disruptors) that are in conventionalproducts. You can buy safer products now but making them only takes a few minutes and you know EXACTLY what’s in each product. Plus you save a lot of money by making the products you use on a daily basis.

Making your own products is so easy that I wrote an entire e-book with 40 DIY recipes. Each of these recipes only takes about 5-10 minutes to make and this non-greasy body butter is one of the recipes you will find in this book. Check it out!

About fouryears ago I made my first body butter and I love it. It left my skin feeling so moisturizedbut there was one problem, it was a bit greasy, which meant if I put it on in the morning I would have to walk around naked a few minutes before I could put my clothes on. We don’t always have time to spare in the morning so I started using that butter body only at night while I figured out how I could come up with a less greasy body butter.

I spent countless hours researching and trying to figure out how I could make this butter less greasy but ultimately to do that I would have to make a lotion and use water. The problem with water is that it grows mold/bacteria really fast so if you’re making a water based product you need to use preservatives. I make my own product to avoid preservatives so this wasn’t a solution for me.

Eventually I came up with a moisturizing hand lotion recipe that not only left my hands feeling soft but there wasn’t any greasy residue. I knew I was onto something! I made a bigger batch of that recipe and started using it on my body every morning. I could not believe it! I had finally found the perfect body butter recipe.

This recipeabsorbs really fast and doesn’t leave a greasy residue so you can put it on your body and put your clothes right after. The best part, it’s very very easy to make since all you have to do is whip up the ingredients together, no melting or cooking required.

As you can tell, I love this recipe! I love it so much I keep making it in bigger batches and giving it to my friends because it’s so just awesome. So naturally, I now want to share this recipe with you and I hope you love it as much as we do.

Non-Greasy and Fast-Absorbing DIY Body Butter Recipe

Ingredients: