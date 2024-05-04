Red Cabbage Ragù Recipe (2024)

Great flavor!! I used half the amount of pasta it called for, would do that again. I also roasted the cabbage in the oven the day before. In reading the comments, I added about 1 tsp of crushed fennel and a couple of chopped anchovies to the onion (used 1T oil for the onions), and added 1 T balsamic vinegar at the end instead of sugar. I used the full 5 min for the tomato paste, making sure it got good and caramelized. Served with a couple of fried eggs on top.