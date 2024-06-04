Low-calorie lunch recipes (2024)

Showing 1 to 24 of 61 results
- Chicken satay salad
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.241 ratings
Try this no-fuss, midweek meal that's high in protein and big on flavour. Marinate chicken breasts, then drizzle with a punchy peanut satay sauce
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Pesto spinach penne
A star rating of 3.8 out of 5.9 ratings
Combine pasta with spinach, pesto and tomatoes for an easy healthy meal. Tomatoes contain vitamin C, which will help your body absorb the iron in the spinach
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 5 out of 5.12 ratings
Get organised for the week ahead and make this soup on a Sunday – it keeps well in the fridge. We’ve packed in the veg, along with red lentils to add protein
- 50 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- Teriyaki tofu
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.5 ratings
Marinade tofu with teriyaki sauce and serve with broccoli and noodles or rice to make this easy veggie midweek meal. It takes under 30 minutes to make
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Butter bean curry wraps
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Use up the leftovers from our butter bean curry to make these filling wholemeal wraps. They're low in fat and calories, and rich in fibre
- 13 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- BLT pasta salad
An easy pasta salad that makes a tasty addition to any lunchbox. Ideal for kids aged 9 - 12, it also makes up 2 of their 5-a-day
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Sweet potato toasts with curried chickpeas
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.3 ratings
Make this healthier – and maybe even tastier – version of beans on toast to achieve four of your five-a-day
- 1 hr
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- Fresh salmon niçoise
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.4 ratings
On a balmy summer evening, a warm salad is satisfying yet light. Traditionally, niçoise is made with canned tuna, but the omega-3 fatty acids in the fish don’t make it through the canning process, so we’ve used wild salmon instead
- 38 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Gluten-free
- Smoky chickpea salad
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Enjoy the layers of flavour and contrast of textures in this vegan salad, with crisp, fried chickpeas, crunchy raw broccoli, and a smoked paprika dressing
- 16 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.5 ratings
Rustle up this healthy, low-fat, low-calorie soup with orzo, chickpeas, veg and a can of chopped tomatoes. Top with grated parmesan to serve
- 1 hr 20 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.84 ratings
Serve this halloumi, carrot, orange and watercress salad with a mustard and honey dressing for an easy lunch or starter. It takes just 20 minutes to make and delivers one of your 5-a-day
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Vegan chickpea curry jacket potatoes
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.82 ratings
Get some protein into a vegan diet with this tasty chickpea curry jacket. It's an easy midweek meal, or filling lunch that packs a lot of flavour.
- 1 hr
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.2 ratings
Eat this red pepper and potato omelette warm or cold. We’ve gone with child-friendly peppers and potatoes, but a finely sliced onion can also bulk this out
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Ponzu tofu poke bowl
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Use silken tofu to make this flavourful poke bowl. It's similar to a Japanese dish called ‘hiyayakko’, which is usually enjoyed at the height of summer
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.6 ratings
Enjoy this refreshing taco salad on a warm evening when you’re craving something quick, fresh and crunchy, or as a side for a Mexican-style feast
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- Beetroot soup
A star rating of 4 out of 5.24 ratings
A deep red autumnal soup that's low fat, vegetarian and full of flavour. Beetroot and apple give this soup a subtle sweet flavour, while lentils add protein and bulk
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.11 ratings
Try this dairy-free, plant-based twist on the classic leek and potato soup. Ideal for lunch or a starter, top with chopped chives and enjoy with crusty bread
- 35 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.8 ratings
Serve vegan chilli made with red lentils and plenty of veg – enjoy it with homemade guacamole and brown rice for a filling and healthy dinner
- 1 hr 10 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- Greek courgetti salad
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.4 ratings
Grab a pack of courgetti or spiralize your own for a simple vegetarian supper
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Griddled salad jar
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.2 ratings
This jar salad trend is a keeper! The dressing stays at the bottom of the container, and the leafy greens remain fresh and crisp until you're ready to serve
- 1 hr
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Egg Niçoise salad
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.13 ratings
A vegetarian Niçoise salad, that's packed with goodness - fibre, folate, iron, vitamin c and gluten-free too
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Put courgette centre stage in this summery salad, with white beans and tomatoes and a simple honey and mustard dressing. It's an ideal side for a barbecue
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.22 ratings
This fresh salad is 3 of your 5-a-day. With zingy lime and a hit of chilli heat, it's also a great introduction to quinoa if you haven't tried it before
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.38 ratings
This easy vegetarian dip is a healthy alternative to hummus and great with crudités in a lunchbox or served as a vegan pate as part of a snack selection.
- 40 mins
- Easy
- Vegan