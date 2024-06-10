Dr Oz's 3 Day Detox Cleanse Drink Recipes & Printable Shopping List (2024)

Dr Oz Detox Shopping List

Dr. Oz has been sharing ways to Melt Your Fat Fastand now he has a very simple and easy detox cleanse for you to follow for 3 days to detoxify your body and give you more energy and feel more healthy overall. Now that you know your hormones are the key to unlocking the secret to losing fat, you can take some of the steps shared by Dr. Oz and his guests today. From eating the right foods at the right time to the best way to sleep at night, you now have the information you need to balance your hormones and turn your body into a fat burning machine. I wonder how these Dr Oz Detox Drinks will taste compared to the Dr Oz 48 Hour Cleanse Drink Recipes. Don’t miss out on Dr. Oz’s Detox Shopping List on the next page!!!

Dr Oz’s Detox Shopping List

Dr Oz’s Detox Shopping List can be broken down into four parts: fruits, vegetables, supplements and spices / other ingredients. Here is a printable version of the Dr Oz Detox Shopping List to take to the store with you or to put on your fridge! And the complete list is on the next page…

Dr Oz Detox Shopping List: Fruit

2 Mangos

2 Green Apples

3 cups Pineapple

6 Lemons

2 Limes

3 Bananas

3 cups Blueberries

3 cups Raspberries

Dr Oz: Fruits & Vegetables Detox Liver & Kidneys

Dr. Oz has created a 3 Day Detox Cleanse that he says worked for him and he promises it will work for you, too. He also created an easy shopping list for you to print and take with you to the grocery store (which we discussed above).

The Dr Oz Detox Shopping List is mostly made up of fruits and vegetables because they are essentially nature’s gift to us, according to Julieanna Hever. She also adds they are filled with phytochemicals and antioxidants which will help detox the liver and kidneys during the cleanse. Dr. Mark Hyman adds that you should look at this list of foods as your own personal pharmacy because of the benefits they all offer to your body. Dr. Oz says that one of his priorities was to make all of the ingredients easy to find, so he promises you can buy every one of them at your local grocery store.

Dr Oz’s Morning Detox Tea Recipe

The Dr Oz Detox Shopping List is a big hit! Doctor Oz says to follow his 3 Day Detox Cleanse to eliminate toxins, replenish nutrients, and reset and rebalance your body. See Also Keto Egg Fast Diet Recipes and Rules

These are the detox cleanse drink recipes Dr Oz has been promising. As soon as you get up in the morning you need to drink Green Tea with lemon slices because the green tea will help to eliminate toxins, but it will also prevent a withdrawal headache if you are a coffee drinker. The lemons are a wonderful antioxidant and the two together taste great.

Here is what you need:

Green Tea Bag

1 Lemon, Sliced

1 Teaspoon Stevia

Dr Oz’s Detox Cleanse Breakfast Drink Recipe

This first drink will start the elimination process. Dr. Oz says that basically means you are going to poop better. Julieanna Hever calls all of the ingredients in this drink super foods because of how well they work together in your body. I HIGHLY recommend investing in a super strength blender like the Blendtecor the VitaMix Blender if you are going to be making these Dr Oz Detox Drinks! It will make the smoothies super smooth so that they can go down easily without tasting gritty. You can even checkout this Blendtec Review(complete with videos) to show you how powerful it is!

Here is what you need:

1 Cup Water

1 Tablespoon Flaxseed

1 Cup Raspberries

1 Banana

¼ Cup Spinach

1 Tablespoon Almond Butter

2 teaspoons of Lemon Juice

*After your breakfast drink you need to take your supplements – ½ Multivitamin and 1 Probiotic

Dr Oz’s Detox Cleanse Lunch Drink Recipe

Dr. Oz says that as your bloating begins to subside, this drink will begin to replenish your body because it is packed with 5 essential greens.

Here is what you need:

4 Celery Stalks

1 Cucumber

1 Cup Kale

½ Green Apple

½ Lime

1 Tablespoon Coconut Oil

½ Cup Almond Milk

1 Cup Pineapple

Dr Oz’s Detox Cleanse Bonus Drink

Dr. Oz shares that the dinner drink is his favorite and this is important because you get a bonus drink. You need to also pick your favorite drink and have it as an afternoon snack.

Dr Oz’s Detox Cleanse Drink Recipes: Dinner Drink Recipe

The purpose of this drink is to keep you hydrated, which is critical, especially during a cleanse.

Here is what you need:

½ Cup Mango

1 Cup Blueberries

1 ½ Cups Coconut Water

1 Cup Kale

1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice

1/4 Avocado

¼ Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

1 Tablespoon Flaxseed

*Take the other half of your Multivitamin and an Omega 3 with your dinner drink.