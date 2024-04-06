Easy 20 Minute Cream Puff Recipe - Sizzling Eats (2024)

Shared by Amy Desrosiers | 73 Comments
This is one of our most popular dessert recipes and for good reason! This easy cream puff uses simple ingredients and only takes 20 minutes to make! The flaky puff pastry crust and real whipped cream filling make this cream puff a perfect party dessert!
I’ll show you how quick and easy they are to make.
Ingredients
Before starting this recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:
1boxof Puff Pastry Sheets. I like to use the Pepperidge Farms brand. One box comes with 2 ready-to-bake sheets.
Real Whipped Cream Filling Ingredients:
To make the whipped cream filling, you’ll need:
1-pintof heavy whipping cream, 1teaspoonof vanilla extract, and 1/4cup ofconfectioners’ (powdered) sugar.
Equipment and Supplies Needed
We used the following equipment and supplies to make this recipe.
- Cookie Cutter (I used snowflake shapes, but you can use whatever shape you want.)
- Baking Sheet
- Conventional Oven
- Electric hand or stand mixer
Recipe Tips
This recipe is easy to make if you know the right tips and tricks! Here are my tips for ensuring your cream puffs come out perfectly.
Puff Pastry Tips
Make sure the puff pastry dough is chilled before working with it. Working with warm dough is sticky and messy. Plus, your shapes won’t cut out neatly.
When cutting out the puff pastry dough, be sure to place the sheet of dough on a floured surface. The flour will prevent the dough from sticking to the surface.
Whipped Cream Tips
Use a cold bowl to make the whipped cream.
Whenever you’re working with whipped cream, it should be kept cold. Therefore, when you’re not eating it or working with it, keep it refrigerated or chilled. If you let it get warm, it will start to melt.
Basic whipped cream is made using confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, and one pint of heavy whipping cream.
Mix all ingredients 2-3 minutes on high speed until soft, pillowy peaks form and hold their shape.
This cream puff recipe takes just 20 minutes to make and is ideal for wowing your guests with bakery-fresh bites.
Baking the Puff Pastry
The puff pastry shells are baked in the oven at 350°F.
Carefully cut out snowflakes and place them on a large baking sheet that’s lined with parchment paper. You don’t need to worry about spacing them apart too much, because they rise up, rather than sideways.
Once all snowflakes are cut out, re-roll the dough out and cut out more if needed.
Bake 10-12 minutes. Keep a close eye on them to make sure they don’t burn.
Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes, then carefully slice them in half with a bread knife.
If you want them to look fancy, use a piping bag to fill them with whipped cream. Otherwise, you can use a spoon to fill them.
Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar for a final touch!
Storage
If you want to store your cream puffs for later just follow these easy steps:
- Place them in a storage tray with an airtight lid. If you don’t have one, use a baking sheet.
- Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Easy 20 Minute Cream Puff Recipe
A very quick and easy mini cream puff with real whipped cream you can make with little baking skills in just 20 minutes.
Prep Time 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time 14 minutes minutes
Total Time 19 minutes minutes
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 20 cream puffs
Calories 223cal
Author Amy Desrosiers
Equipment
1 Cookie Cutter I used snowflake shapes, but you can use whatever shape you want.
1 baking sheet
1 conventional oven
1 Electric Hand or Stand Mixer
Ingredients
Puff Pastry
- 17.3 oz Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry Sheets 1 box
Real Whipped Cream Filling
- 1 pint heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup confectionery sugar
Instructions
Puff Pastry Shell
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
Roll out slightly thawed and pliable puff pastry dough.
17.3 oz Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry Sheets
Carefully cut out the puff pastry shapes and place them on a large baking sheet that's lined with parchment paper.
Once all puff pastry shapes are cut out, re-roll the dough and cut out more if needed.
Place in oven on center rack. Bake 10-12 mins
Remove from oven. Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes.
Using a bread knife, carefully slice the puff pastry in half.
Real Whipped Cream Pastry Filling
Combine the heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and confectioners sugar into a large bowl.
1 pint heavy whipping cream, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1/4 cup confectionery sugar
Using a mixer, beat on high until peaks form and remain steady.
Add the filling to a pastry bag and pipe into each snowflake. You can also use a spoon if you don't have a pastry bag.
Notes
Use chilled puff pastry dough and cut it on a floured surface.
When mixing the whipped cream filling, use a chilled bowl and cold cream.
Keep the whipped cream filling chilled when it’s not in use.
Nutritional facts are for informational purposes only and may vary.
Nutrition
Serving: 1cream puff | Calories: 223cal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 32mg | Sodium: 70mg | Potassium: 33mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 348IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 1mg