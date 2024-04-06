Easy Sourdough Pizza Crust Recipe - Amy K. Fewell (2024)

My family loves pizza, but me, not so much. So we compromise and I make an easy sourdough pizza crust that is absolutely devine. We ALL love it, and that’s kind of the point. It’s literally the only pizza crust that I truly enjoy.

The best part is that you can use this crust right away. You only have to let it rise for about an hour. Though you can let it rise for more if you’d like!

Using Sourdough Discard for Pizza Crust

When you make sourdough, every single day you’ll have sourdough discard. Instead of throwing it away, a lot of people try to find something to make with it. This sourdough pizza crust recipe is an incredible way to use sourdough discard.

Sourdough Pizza Crust (Dough Recipe)

3/4 cup water

1 cup sourdough starter (fed)

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

Combine all ingredients and knead well. It’s best if you make it in a stand mixer. Dough should be firm but slightly tacky. Place in a greased bowl and allow to rise for at least 2 hours. Once risen, thinly roll out dough onto your greased pizza pan. Should be an inch or less thick. Place toppings on your pizza and let set for 30 mins. Bake your sourdough pizza at 500 degrees (pre-heated) for about 8 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and starting to turn brown.

