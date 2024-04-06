Easy Sourdough Pizza Crust Recipe - Amy K. Fewell (2024)

· In: recipes, sourdough
My family loves pizza, but me, not so much. So we compromise and I make an easy sourdough pizza crust that is absolutely devine. We ALL love it, and that’s kind of the point. It’s literally the only pizza crust that I truly enjoy.
The best part is that you can use this crust right away. You only have to let it rise for about an hour. Though you can let it rise for more if you’d like!
Using Sourdough Discard for Pizza Crust
When you make sourdough, every single day you’ll have sourdough discard. Instead of throwing it away, a lot of people try to find something to make with it. This sourdough pizza crust recipe is an incredible way to use sourdough discard.
Sourdough Pizza Crust (Dough Recipe)
Prep Time1 hour 30 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Total Time1 hour 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 cup sourdough starter
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp olive oil
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients and knead well. It’s best if you make it in a stand mixer. Dough should be firm but slightly tacky.
- Place in a greased bowl and allow to rise for at least 2 hours.
- Once risen, thinly roll out dough onto your greased pizza pan. Should be an inch or less thick.
- Place toppings on your pizza and let set for 30 mins.
- Bake your sourdough pizza at 500 degrees (pre-heated) for about 8 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and starting to turn brown.
Nutrition Information:
Serving Size: 1 grams
Amount Per Serving:Unsaturated Fat: 0g
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sylvia McDevitt says
Hi Amy,
I am trying my hand at sourdough bread (starter) making. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens. I tried a couple times only to see no results that were satisfactory. But maybe this time. I am on Day 6 of the King Arthur AP flour version, getting my starter from Dok Klaus’ wife, Virginia. WE will see. My discard is going to be used for pizza this evening. Wish me luck.
My initial inspiration was this very dark round loaf that my Finnish grandmother used to make for us when they would come to visit. I a not sure when I will be confident enough to try that one. But here’s at least an attempt at sourdough, which is my favorite bread of all time.
Reply
amyfewell says
Good luck, Sylvia! You can do it!
Reply
Sharon Hitz says
I too had a finnish grandmother. She would always make us Nissua which we call Gramma bread and thankfully she passed it on to us though sadly my brothers are better at it than me. I will have to search the internet for a dark round bread you refer to.
Barbara Smith says
My pizza dough from this recipe was runny. Any advice? I used KA all purpose flour too. ???
Reply
amyfewell says
That’s odd! You should add more flour. If your atmosphere is humid or wet, it can also cause your dough to be more wet.
Reply
anonymous says
Yeah, 2 cups is not nearly enough flour
Reply
Karen says
I cut this recipe in half which made just right amount for my pizza pan. We prefer a thinner pizza crust .
The baking time I needed was 12 minutes at the 500 degree oven temperature.
The pizza was delicious !
Reply
Karen from Indiana says
I used this recipe but made 1/2 of the ingredients since we like a thinner crust.
It turned out delicious!
I baked it at the suggested 500 degrees for 12 minutes instead of 8 or 9 minutes.
I will be using this recipe again because of how easy it is !
Reply
Rose says
Thanks for this delicious recipe. I made it and it was so easy, and I’m very happy with it! Turned out perfectly.
Reply
Melissa says
Can this crust be baked and frozen prior to putting on the toppings? If so, how?
Reply
Amy K. Fewell says
sure! Id just wrap it in freezer paper 🙂
Reply
Michele says
Can you freeze the dough before cooking?
Reply
Amy K. Fewell says
you can!
Reply
Crystelle Bodycomb says
Thank you for this recipe. I love that I can feed my starter and within the day we can have pizza for dinner. I need to work on my rolling pin skills! I did add more flour then called for as my dough was pretty sticky. I also cooked at 450 for 15 minutes. Prefect and yummy- thank you!
Reply
Emma says
Any tips for getting the bottom crispy? I’m doing 500° on a cast iron pizza stone but the center never seems to crisp before the top gets cooked quickly.
Reply
Emily Menesini says
I’d love to know the same!
Reply
Amy Svob says
Did you preheat it for a long time?
Reply
Sara says
Oil your pan with olive oil before putting the crust down!
Reply
Jordan says
Hi!! Thank you so much for this recipe, my family absolutely loves it!!
Question- can this dough still be used if it sits out overnight?
Reply
Brittany Kerr says
yes, i usually prep it the night before! that way once i get home i can cook dinner. it turns out great every time!
Reply
Rebekah Martin says
Is this using discard or fed/active starter?
Reply
Ashley K says
Yes is this with discard???
Reply
Sonam says
Hi if it’s the fed active starter then can I still leave it overnight on the counter or shall I keep it in the fridge for fermentation and next day use?
Reply
Ashley says
How long do you mix for and at at what speed? I mixed for quite a while and the dough was still very loose.
Reply
Molly Kauffman says
Can you let the dough rise longer? Like 8 hrs. while at work? Thank you!
Reply
Amy K. Fewell says
sure!
Reply
Lisa Pillow says
My dough didn’t rise in time for dinner but when I checked it this morning, it’s ready. How can I use it for dinner tonight without it falling again?
Reply
Carly says
When that happens to me I put it in the fridge!
Reply
Ashley K says
How do I use discard? Do I use it instead of the starter?? Thank you for this recipe!! Making it Friday for some friends.
Reply
Shana says
I’d like to double this and then freeze it to give to my kids to use at their convenience. Would I just make the dough and freeze it right away? Then they can thaw, let rise, roll out and bake with toppings? Just want to make sure it’s going to work first! Thanks!
Reply
Virginia Chavez says
I made the pizza dough, added everything together but the dough was very soft. I added more flour & was still soft. I put flour on my hands to handle the dough & was able to spread the dough very gingerly. I finished with the toppings & baked. I have to say it still turned out with a very good flavored crust. I’ll use the recipe again but maybe use a bit less water.
Reply
Deborah says
I can’t tell if this recipe is for using sourdough discard or if it requires a fed starter. In the blog post, you mention it’s a great way to use your discard, but then in the recipe it says, “1 cup starter (fed).” Please clarify! Thank you!
Reply