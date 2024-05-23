Easy Air Fryer Pineapple Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Air Fryer Pineapple is a spin on Brazilian pineapple where it's more commonly grilled. But you can use an air fryer to get similar results in this delicious recipe! This 3-ingredient dessert combines caramelized fresh pineapple dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar for the perfect sweet treat of juicy warm pineapple with a spiced sweet topping.

Grilling pineapple on a summer BBQ is one of my favorite treats! Usually, I love cooking it with chicken or pork for a delicious sweet and savory kabob.

It wasn't until I ate at a Brazilian steakhouse that I had grilled pineapple for dessert, and now it's one of my favorite summertime treats! Who knew something as simple as grilled pineapple would take any special occasion to the next level or simply work as a delicious way to end a weeknight meal.

The air fryer is great for cooking healthier versions of recipes such as BBQ chicken wings and baked salmon, but did you know there are surprisingly a lot of air fryer dessert recipes out there too?? Who knew this tool could make so many things?

If you are ready to dabble in air fryer desserts, you have to try this Brazilian Pineapple recipe! Making this pineapple air fryer recipe for dessert requires minimal effort and just a few ingredients.

How to Select a Ripe Pineapple

It's important to select the right pineapple at the store because, unlike other fruit, it doesn't ripen as it sits on the counter.

Here are a few tips to look for when selecting a ripe pineapple.

Look for whole pineapple with an even yellow color all over and bright green leaves. Avoid any pineapple that has too much green, which means it's not ripe. If the color is going more orange, that's a sign that it's too ripe.

Avoid any pineapple that has too much green, which means it's not ripe. If the color is going more orange, that's a sign that it's too ripe. The pineapple should have a very slight give when you squeeze it. If it's rock hard, keep looking!

If it's rock hard, keep looking! A ripe pineapple should smell fruity from the bottom. But if it's giving any vinegary aromas, it's past its prime.

The old pluck a leaf from the center trick? Doesn't really work! Just follow those three simple rules above next time you pick your perfect pineapple.

Ingredients to Make Pineapple in the Air Fryer

This easy air fryer recipe is made with only three simple ingredients and goes together with minimal prep .

Fresh Whole Pineapple

Light Brown Sugar : Helps to develop the caramelization of the pineapple when cooking.

: Helps to develop the caramelization of the pineapple when cooking. Cinnamon: A touch of cinnamon makes this the perfect tropical dessert while adding a bit of natural sweetness.

How to Make Air Fryer Pineapple

First, you need to peel, core, and cut your fresh pineapple. You can cut it in various shapes, but I love the presentation of this dessert using pineapple rings. The easiest way to perfectly core a pineapple without any physical injury by trying to use a knife is to invest in a pineapple corer.

Next, dust the top of the pineapple slices with cinnamon and brown sugar mixture.

Preheat your air fryer (I love this one!).

Once the air fryer is hot, place pineapple in a single layer into the air fryer basket (I love this one!) and cook for about 8 minutes on each side until caramelized and slightly softened.

Variations and How to Serve Air Fryer Grilled Pineapple

Want to take this dessert next level? Add it to an ice cream sundae! Or simply serve up this air fryer pineapple recipe with some vanilla ice cream on top.

Add it to an ice cream sundae! Or simply serve up this air fryer pineapple recipe with some vanilla ice cream on top. Blend chilled air fryer pineapple into a smoothie with a banana for a fun tropical breakfast.

with a banana for a fun tropical breakfast. Upgrade your pina colada recipe with Brazilian pineapple!

with Brazilian pineapple! Chop up the leftovers and toss them in the blender to make an easy pineapple sauce .

. Serve up pineapple rings in the air fryer for a delicious snack for parties or simply any day of the week . It's an easy way to get kids to eat more fruit!

. It's an easy way to get kids to eat more fruit! Enjoy sweet, delicious pineapple rings as the perfect addition to your holiday table as a side dish or dessert.

Expert Tips and FAQS

Don't overcrowd the basket of your air fryer. This means that depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cook the pineapple in batches.

Take the time to preheat the air fryer. Just like the oven, foods cook better when the air fryer is hot at the start of cooking.

For best results, cut the pineapple into even slices to ensure they all require the same cooking time.

