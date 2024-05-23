Easy Air Fryer Pineapple Recipe (2024)

By Karen 11 Comments
Air Fryer Pineapple is a spin on Brazilian pineapple where it's more commonly grilled. But you can use an air fryer to get similar results in this delicious recipe! This 3-ingredient dessert combines caramelized fresh pineapple dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar for the perfect sweet treat of juicy warm pineapple with a spiced sweet topping.
Grilling pineapple on a summer BBQ is one of my favorite treats! Usually, I love cooking it with chicken or pork for a delicious sweet and savory kabob.
It wasn't until I ate at a Brazilian steakhouse that I had grilled pineapple for dessert, and now it's one of my favorite summertime treats! Who knew something as simple as grilled pineapple would take any special occasion to the next level or simply work as a delicious way to end a weeknight meal.
The air fryer is great for cooking healthier versions of recipes such as BBQ chicken wings and baked salmon, but did you know there are surprisingly a lot of air fryer dessert recipes out there too?? Who knew this tool could make so many things?
If you are ready to dabble in air fryer desserts, you have to try this Brazilian Pineapple recipe! Making this pineapple air fryer recipe for dessert requires minimal effort and just a few ingredients.
How to Select a Ripe Pineapple
It's important to select the right pineapple at the store because, unlike other fruit, it doesn't ripen as it sits on the counter.
Here are a few tips to look for when selecting a ripe pineapple.
- Look for whole pineapple with an even yellow color all over and bright green leaves. Avoid any pineapple that has too much green, which means it's not ripe. If the color is going more orange, that's a sign that it's too ripe.
- The pineapple should have a very slight give when you squeeze it. If it's rock hard, keep looking!
- A ripe pineapple should smell fruity from the bottom. But if it's giving any vinegary aromas, it's past its prime.
The old pluck a leaf from the center trick? Doesn't really work! Just follow those three simple rules above next time you pick your perfect pineapple.
Ingredients to Make Pineapple in the Air Fryer
This easy air fryer recipe is made with only three simple ingredients and goes together with minimal prep .
- Fresh Whole Pineapple
- Light Brown Sugar: Helps to develop the caramelization of the pineapple when cooking.
- Cinnamon: A touch of cinnamon makes this the perfect tropical dessert while adding a bit of natural sweetness.
How to Make Air Fryer Pineapple
First, you need to peel, core, and cut your fresh pineapple. You can cut it in various shapes, but I love the presentation of this dessert using pineapple rings. The easiest way to perfectly core a pineapple without any physical injury by trying to use a knife is to invest in a pineapple corer.
Next, dust the top of the pineapple slices with cinnamon and brown sugar mixture.
Preheat your air fryer (I love this one!).
Once the air fryer is hot, place pineapple in a single layer into the air fryer basket (I love this one!) and cook for about 8 minutes on each side until caramelized and slightly softened.
Variations and How to Serve Air Fryer Grilled Pineapple
- Want to take this dessert next level? Add it to an ice cream sundae! Or simply serve up this air fryer pineapple recipe with some vanilla ice cream on top.
- Blend chilled air fryer pineapple into a smoothie with a banana for a fun tropical breakfast.
- Upgrade your pina colada recipe with Brazilian pineapple!
- Chop up the leftovers and toss them in the blender to make an easy pineapple sauce.
- Serve up pineapple rings in the air fryer for a delicious snack for parties or simply any day of the week. It's an easy way to get kids to eat more fruit!
- Enjoy sweet, delicious pineapple rings as the perfect addition to your holiday table as a side dish or dessert.
Expert Tips and FAQS
Don't overcrowd the basket of your air fryer. This means that depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cook the pineapple in batches.
Take the time to preheat the air fryer. Just like the oven, foods cook better when the air fryer is hot at the start of cooking.
For best results, cut the pineapple into even slices to ensure they all require the same cooking time.
Can I store leftover air fryer pineapple for later?
You can keep leftovers in the fridge covered for up to 5 days in an airtight container. When chilled, it makes a nice addition to your morning yogurt parfait or blended for a morning glass of pineapple juice.
Can I use other sweeteners instead of brown sugar to make air fryer pineapple?
Yes! Quite honestly, pineapple made in the air fryer tastes great even on it's own. You can absolutely substitute brown sugar for whichever sweetener you prefer. If you are looking to change things up try honey, maple syrup, white sugar, Swerve or monk fruit sweetener.
Can I make air fryer pineapple with canned pineapple?
I have made this recipe both with fresh pineapple and canned and while I highly prefer fresh, the canned tastes great too!
Can I cook canned pineapple in the air fryer?
Yes! My personal preference is to use fresh pineapple. Because we are going to sweeten it, I like the hint of tartness that fresh has to it. In a pinch, canned will also work great!
Can I freeze air fryer pineapple?
If you are lucky enough to have leftovers, you can freeze it! Use the leftovers straight from the freezer for drinks or smoothies, thaw in the refrigerator to top yogurt or warm in the microwave or skillet for an ice cream or oatmeal topping.
Easy Air Fryer Pineapple Recipe
Air Fryer Pineapple is the perfect summer dessert! This Brazilian style treat is perfectly caramelized and dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar and cooks up in the air fryer quickly and easily.
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 people
Calories: 54kcal
Author: Karen
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 whole pineapple peeled and cored
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees.
Slice the cored pineapple into 8 slices. Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix together the light brown sugar and cinnamon.
Spinkle mixture over the pineapple rings.
Place pineapple in the air fryer basket and cook for about 8 minutes each side on the air fry setting.
Serve warm.
Notes
Expert Tips for Making Air Fryer Pineapple:
Don't overcrowd the basket of your air fryer. This means that depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cook the pineapple in batches.
Take the time to preheat the air fryer. Just like the oven, foods cook better when the air fryer is hot at the start of cooking.
For best results, cut the pineapple into even slices to ensure they all require the same cooking time.
Nutrition
Calories: 54kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 4mg | Potassium: 21mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 2IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 1mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kristina says
I've never thought about air frying pineapple but have been seeing it everywhere. I gave this recipe and try and it was fantastic! Definitely recommend.
Amanda Dixon says
The air fryer was such a great way to prepare the pineapple! It came out perfectly caramelized, and it couldn't have been easier.
Dawn says
This was so delicious and so easy. The pineapple was so soft and caramelized. We ate it with a big bowl of vanilla ice cream and it was soooooo good.
MISS RHONDA says
THANK YOU
Dark Brown Sugar ?
Karen says
You can use light or dark - whichever you prefer!
Donna says
Could you use canned pineapple? I have a super small kitchen and cutting up a whole pineapple would be a disaster.
Karen says
Yes! You can use canned pineapple and it will be equally delicious!
MARIE Pashia says
Sounds really good I have never cooked a real pinappele befoe. Thank You for this article.
Debbie says
I can hardly wait to try this with the vanilla ice cream and my daughter loves pineapples
Rhonda says
So easy to make and had my kitchen smelling wonderful. Taste is great too. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Karen says
So glad you loved it! Yes, the smell is half the reason I make it! LOL!