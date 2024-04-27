Easy Baked French Toast Muffins Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Do you loved baked french toast? If so, then you are going to love this easy French Toast Muffins Recipe. Get all the flavors of french toast in a quick and easy muffin! Kids go crazy for this delicious breakfast idea!

French Toast Muffins Recipe

If you liked myFrench Toast casserolerecipe then you are going to LOVE thisFrench Toast Muffins recipe. It is a quick and easy breakfast recipe to make but in a size of a muffin. These muffins are great for on the go or to have for Sunday morning breakfast.

The bread is cut into pieces and than topped with an amazing cinnamon and sugar mixture. French toast muffins are the perfect breakfast to make when you are meal prepping for the week.

You can make them and toss them in the freezer or prepare them and serve them immediately. The ingredients are easy and the process is too. You family will love this easy recipe.

French Toast in Muffin Cups:

We love making a big breakfast on the weekends. We are so busy during the week, that we make a point sitting down as a family and having breakfast together. French toast is always requested by my family.

These French Toast Cups were easy to prepare. They were easy to serve and everyone loved because of the crispy outside edges but soft and warm on the inside.

You can even prepare them the night before and all you have to do is place them in the oven in the morning. The perfect breakfast idea for brunch and holidays as well.

Muffin Pan Recommendations:

My favorite cupcake pan is this one from Wilton. You can also usea mini muffin pan to make these into min muffins. If you do use the mini muffin pan, just remember to cut the baking time in half.

I also love my silicone muffin panfor muffins. It is so convenient and clean up is a breeze.

Ingredients you need for French Toast Muffins:

Loaf of Bread

Eggs

Milk

Sugar

Vanilla Extract

Ground Cinnamon

How to make French Toast Muffins recipe:

Prepare the Bread – Chop up the bread into cubes the size of bite size pieces. Set aside.

Grease Muffing Pan – Spray 12 muffins tinswith cooking spray.

Combine Ingredients – In a large bowl mix together half the sugar, vanilla , egg, milk with a pastry blender.

Add Bread – Mix in the cubed bread in the bowl. Use your hands and get dirty.

Making the Cinnamon Topping – In a separate small bowl add 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Mix well.

Add to Muffin Pan – Spoon half of the wet bread mixture into the 12 muffin cups.

Add the Topping – Top with ½ teaspoon cinnamon sugar mixture.

Spoon the rest of the mixture – Spoon remaining wet egg mixture and bread into the 12 muffin cups and ½ teaspoon cinnamon sugar mixture on top of the muffin.

Bake Muffins – Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 15 – 20 minutes or until golden brown. Some ovens may require 30 minutes.

Add your favorite Toppings – Serve with maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar, or any other of your favorite toppings.

Variation ideas

This will give the muffins a different flavor with very little work. This is a great way to switch up the recipe every now and then for a little something different.

A few ideas include:

Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Raisin Bread

Chocolate Chip Bread

Italian Bread

Bread French Bread

Bagels

They are so good and always a hit with everyone. It is the perfect breakfast idea to take to a friend or maybe someone that has just had a baby.

French Toast Muffin Tips:

Powdered Sugar – We love to top the muffins with powdered sugar and syrup but this is optional.

Bread Options – When preparing your bread, use about 10 slices plus one heel then cut into chunks. You could even use old stale bread. Another option is to use different types of bread for different flavors or french bread.

Keeping it Moist – If you are afraid if your muffins drying out, you can add some melted butter to the top.

Milk Substitute – If you prefer you can use heavy cream instead of milk.

Change the Topping – You can also mix brown sugar , vanilla and cinnamon together rather than white sugar. Make a streusel topping with cinnamon and salt and sugar.

Can you freeze French Toast Muffins?

Yes, you can freeze the muffins. Store in a freezer safe container. When you are ready to serve, let them thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Then heat up in the microwave in 30 second intervals.

What to serve with French Toast Muffins?

There are many great sides to serve with French Toast Muffins. Here are our favorites:

Bacon

Sausage

Fruit

Eggs

Ham

Print your French Toast Muffins recipe below:

