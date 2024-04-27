20 Epic Cheese Ball Appetizer Recipes (2024)

Cheese balls were totally a thing in the '80s, and they're back and better than ever. Though traditionally made with cream cheese and rolled in spices, herbs, and/or nuts and bacon, cheese balls have been modernized. These versions, including some vegan versions, prove the once-old app is now retro-cool.

Keto Potato Fixings Cheese Ball Bacon and chives coat this cheddar-infused keto cheese ball. (via Brit + Co)

Sharp Vegan Cheese Ball A simple vegan cheese ball made from creamy cashews is fine on its own, but it reaches new heights when topped with honey, pomegranate arils, and walnuts. (via Catching Seeds)

Herbed Cream Cheese Ball A bevy of chopped fresh herbs like chives, dill, and scallions add a brightness to your cheese ball. It’s further enhanced with a little bit of lemon zest and juice. (via The Cookie Rookie)

Spicy Vegan Pimento Cheese Ball The “cheese” itself is made from cashews, vegan cream cheese, and pimento peppers, and it’s rolled in a blend of smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and chili powder before serving. (via Minimalist Baker)

Veggie Cream Cheese Breakfast Cheese Balls Think of the best veggie cream cheese you’ve ever had on a bagel. Now, turn that into a cheese ball, serve with bagels, sliced veggies, and smoked salmon, and you have a brunch-worthy platter. (via Peas and Crayons)

Pepper Jack Almond Pecan Mini Cheese Balls If you’ve misplaced that set of cheese-serving knives, never fear. Serve mini cheese balls that people can easily pick up via pretzel stick, so no utensils are needed. (via Small Town Woman)

Mediterranean Cheese Ball Set a breezy Mediterranean vibe for your next party with a tray of cheese balls rolled in pine nuts, figs, and bacon. (via Sprinkle Bakes)

9. Pineapple Cheese Ball: Pineapple and cheese might sound like a strange combo, but just think of how many people go wild for Hawaiian pizza. This recipe proves they’re on to something. (via The Recipe Critic)

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Rich white cheddar, fragrant rosemary, and sweetened dried cranberries play off one another beautifully. (via Grees & Chocolate)

Strawberry Cream Cheese Ball The secret ingredient in this cheese ball? A scoop of strawberry preserves, which keeps the salty heaviness of the cheese from taking over. (via Well Plated) See Also KFC Famous Bowl Recipe

Tricolor Pimiento Cheese Ball Roll your cheese balls in bacon bits, chopped scallions, and toasted pecans to make a multicolored trio of starters. (via Food Loving Family)

Pineapple, Pecan, and Cranberry Cheese Balls Cranberries and pineapple add sweet and tangy pops of flavor to this cheese ball. Don’t forget a coating of pecans for crunch. (via The Cozy Cook)

Carrot-Shaped Cheese Ball Add some color to your appetizer selection with a cheery carrot-shaped ball that’s covered in finely shredded orange cheddar. (via No. 2 Pencil)

Lucky Charms Cheesecake Ball Everyone knows the best part of Lucky Charms is the marshmallows. Celebrate them as the star of your next dessert cheese ball. (via Dip Recipe Creations)

Cherry Cheese Ball Skip the traditional cheese course and serve a cherry cheesecake cheese ball at the end of your meal instead. (via The Blond Cook)

Chipped Beef Cheese Balls Like most retro recipes, you can expect this chipped beef cheese ball to be the first thing to get finished at your next party. (via The Recipe Critic)

Pine Cone Cheese Ball Make your appetizer do double duty as a centerpiece when you decorate it with rosemary and cinnamon honey roasted almonds to look like a pinecone. (via Trial and Eater)

Sour Cream Cheese Ball Sour cream gives this ball a lighter texture than others. It’s easier to spread than you might expect. (via Cooking Classy)

Ranch Cheddar Cheese Ball Fancy isn’t always better. You can’t go wrong with a classic cheddar cheese ball flavored with ranch. (via Will Cook For Smiles)