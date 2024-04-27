Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe – Simply Southern Mom (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Summer is the perfect season to sit in the shade, sip a cool drink, and pretend I have a pool like my neighbors. Admittedly, I don’t get to do any of that often. Usually, I have to be on vacation or, if at home, pretend I’m relaxing while watching the 5-year-old enjoy the Little Tikes Turtle Pool. Hey, I can stick my feet in!

One summer, while exploring St. Louis and the surrounding area, we stepped into a cute hole-in-the-wall candy shop that served homemade drinks at their old-fashioned soda fountain. I quickly forgot the name of the drink, I but watching her make it and it seemed simple enough. I thought, “I can make this at home and pretend to relax!” I switched up the ingredients and came up with a delicious fizzy drink that can be whipped up in minutes. With only 3 ingredients, four if you want to get fancy, my drink christened “The Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe” makes a perfect drink for sipping.

It is a great addition to a Little Mermaid Birthday Party or any type of Under the Sea-themed party. Or, rename it “Ocean Water” and serve it at a Pirate-themed party.

Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe

This easy to prepare drink is naturally gluten-free and a special treat for the kids. Want a more grownup version? Try the spiked lemonade recipe I’ve included below.

Ingredients You Need:

Lemon-lime soda (like Sprite)

frozen lemonade concentrate

blue food coloring

Swedish fish

Preparation Tips

Chill the ingredients before mixing and you won’t need ice.

If you prefer to use ice cubes, mix up a batch of lemonade in advance, pour it into ice trays, and freeze. Use these ice cubes in the lemonade to prevent watering down the flavor.

Rather have a slushie? Freeze the lemonade in an airtight freezer container or freezer bag until it reaches a slushy consistency. This should be approximately 1 to 2 hours.

Make adorable popsicles by placing a Swedish Fish in a popsicle mold and filling it with the prepared drink. Freeze and serve.

If you don’t want the Swedish Fish to sink to the bottom of the glass, use a summer of spring co*cktail pick to spear the fish and add it to the top of the drink.

If you prefer you can use diet lemon-lime soda.

Experiment with different food colorings and toppings or leave out the food coloring. Some suggestions: pink food coloring and rim the glass with Nerds candy or for Halloween, use red food coloring and add a set of plastic vampire teeth to the side of the glass.

Swap the Swedish Fish with a cube or slice of fresh fruit of your choice.

Substitute frozen limeade concentrate for the lemonade.



Printable Recipe:

Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe Recipe by Pam Servings 8 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking timeminutes Calorieskcal Ingredients 1 (2-liter) bottle lemon-lime soda

1 (12-ounce) container frozen lemonade concentrate

blue food coloring

1 (2-ounce) package of Swedish Fish Directions Mix the lemon-lime soda and frozen lemonade concentrate in a large pitcher until well blended.

Add approximately 10 drops of blue food coloring (use more or less depending on the color you desire.) Stir. Place a Swedish Fish in the bottom of each glass and fill with the lemonade mixture.

Spiked Lemonade Recipe

Want to add a grown-up touch to the lemonade? Add 1/2 cup of either

*light rum or

*vodka

to the recipe before serving. Mix well. Garnish with a wedge of pineapple or a strawberry.

Do you have a favorite drink that helps you celebrate summer? What is your favorite drink recipe to serve the kids? Tell us all about it!

You Might Like These Posts:

Pineapple Lime Sparkling Drinks

Appletini Mocktail

Fruited Honey Lemonade