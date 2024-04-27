Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe – Simply Southern Mom (2024)

Summer is the perfect season to sit in the shade, sip a cool drink, and pretend I have a pool like my neighbors. Admittedly, I don’t get to do any of that often. Usually, I have to be on vacation or, if at home, pretend I’m relaxing while watching the 5-year-old enjoy the Little Tikes Turtle Pool. Hey, I can stick my feet in!

One summer, while exploring St. Louis and the surrounding area, we stepped into a cute hole-in-the-wall candy shop that served homemade drinks at their old-fashioned soda fountain. I quickly forgot the name of the drink, I but watching her make it and it seemed simple enough. I thought, “I can make this at home and pretend to relax!” I switched up the ingredients and came up with a delicious fizzy drink that can be whipped up in minutes. With only 3 ingredients, four if you want to get fancy, my drink christened “The Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe” makes a perfect drink for sipping.

It is a great addition to a Little Mermaid Birthday Party or any type of Under the Sea-themed party. Or, rename it “Ocean Water” and serve it at a Pirate-themed party.

Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe

This easy to prepare drink is naturally gluten-free and a special treat for the kids. Want a more grownup version? Try the spiked lemonade recipe I’ve included below.

Ingredients You Need:

  • Lemon-lime soda (like Sprite)
  • frozen lemonade concentrate
  • blue food coloring
  • Swedish fish

Preparation Tips

  • Chill the ingredients before mixing and you won’t need ice.
  • If you prefer to use ice cubes, mix up a batch of lemonade in advance, pour it into ice trays, and freeze. Use these ice cubes in the lemonade to prevent watering down the flavor.
  • Rather have a slushie? Freeze the lemonade in an airtight freezer container or freezer bag until it reaches a slushy consistency. This should be approximately 1 to 2 hours.
  • Make adorable popsicles by placing a Swedish Fish in a popsicle mold and filling it with the prepared drink. Freeze and serve.
  • If you don’t want the Swedish Fish to sink to the bottom of the glass, use a summer of spring co*cktail pick to spear the fish and add it to the top of the drink.
  • If you prefer you can use diet lemon-lime soda.
  • Experiment with different food colorings and toppings or leave out the food coloring. Some suggestions: pink food coloring and rim the glass with Nerds candy or for Halloween, use red food coloring and add a set of plastic vampire teeth to the side of the glass.
  • Swap the Swedish Fish with a cube or slice of fresh fruit of your choice.
  • Substitute frozen limeade concentrate for the lemonade.

Printable Recipe:

Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe – Simply Southern Mom (3)

Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe

Recipe by Pam

Servings

8

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking timeminutes

Calorieskcal

Ingredients

  • 1 (2-liter) bottle lemon-lime soda

  • 1 (12-ounce) container frozen lemonade concentrate

  • blue food coloring

  • 1 (2-ounce) package of Swedish Fish

Directions

  • Mix the lemon-lime soda and frozen lemonade concentrate in a large pitcher until well blended.
  • Add approximately 10 drops of blue food coloring (use more or less depending on the color you desire.) Stir. Place a Swedish Fish in the bottom of each glass and fill with the lemonade mixture.

Spiked Lemonade Recipe

Want to add a grown-up touch to the lemonade? Add 1/2 cup of either
*light rum or
*vodka
to the recipe before serving. Mix well. Garnish with a wedge of pineapple or a strawberry.

Do you have a favorite drink that helps you celebrate summer? What is your favorite drink recipe to serve the kids? Tell us all about it!

    See Also
