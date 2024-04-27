Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe – Simply Southern Mom (2024)

Written by Pam Published on
Summer is the perfect season to sit in the shade, sip a cool drink, and pretend I have a pool like my neighbors. Admittedly, I don’t get to do any of that often. Usually, I have to be on vacation or, if at home, pretend I’m relaxing while watching the 5-year-old enjoy the Little Tikes Turtle Pool. Hey, I can stick my feet in!
One summer, while exploring St. Louis and the surrounding area, we stepped into a cute hole-in-the-wall candy shop that served homemade drinks at their old-fashioned soda fountain. I quickly forgot the name of the drink, I but watching her make it and it seemed simple enough. I thought, “I can make this at home and pretend to relax!” I switched up the ingredients and came up with a delicious fizzy drink that can be whipped up in minutes. With only 3 ingredients, four if you want to get fancy, my drink christened “The Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe” makes a perfect drink for sipping.
It is a great addition to a Little Mermaid Birthday Party or any type of Under the Sea-themed party. Or, rename it “Ocean Water” and serve it at a Pirate-themed party.
Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe
This easy to prepare drink is naturally gluten-free and a special treat for the kids. Want a more grownup version? Try the spiked lemonade recipe I’ve included below.
Ingredients You Need:
- Lemon-lime soda (like Sprite)
- frozen lemonade concentrate
- blue food coloring
- Swedish fish
Preparation Tips
- Chill the ingredients before mixing and you won’t need ice.
- If you prefer to use ice cubes, mix up a batch of lemonade in advance, pour it into ice trays, and freeze. Use these ice cubes in the lemonade to prevent watering down the flavor.
- Rather have a slushie? Freeze the lemonade in an airtight freezer container or freezer bag until it reaches a slushy consistency. This should be approximately 1 to 2 hours.
- Make adorable popsicles by placing a Swedish Fish in a popsicle mold and filling it with the prepared drink. Freeze and serve.
- If you don’t want the Swedish Fish to sink to the bottom of the glass, use a summer of spring co*cktail pick to spear the fish and add it to the top of the drink.
- If you prefer you can use diet lemon-lime soda.
- Experiment with different food colorings and toppings or leave out the food coloring. Some suggestions: pink food coloring and rim the glass with Nerds candy or for Halloween, use red food coloring and add a set of plastic vampire teeth to the side of the glass.
- Swap the Swedish Fish with a cube or slice of fresh fruit of your choice.
- Substitute frozen limeade concentrate for the lemonade.
Printable Recipe:
Sparkling Mermaid Lemonade Recipe
Recipe by Pam
Servings
8
servings
Prep time
10
minutes
Cooking timeminutes
Calorieskcal
Ingredients
1 (2-liter) bottle lemon-lime soda
1 (12-ounce) container frozen lemonade concentrate
blue food coloring
1 (2-ounce) package of Swedish Fish
Directions
- Mix the lemon-lime soda and frozen lemonade concentrate in a large pitcher until well blended.
- Add approximately 10 drops of blue food coloring (use more or less depending on the color you desire.) Stir. Place a Swedish Fish in the bottom of each glass and fill with the lemonade mixture.
Spiked Lemonade Recipe
Want to add a grown-up touch to the lemonade? Add 1/2 cup of either
*light rum or
*vodka
to the recipe before serving. Mix well. Garnish with a wedge of pineapple or a strawberry.
Do you have a favorite drink that helps you celebrate summer? What is your favorite drink recipe to serve the kids? Tell us all about it!
36 Comments
-
-
August 1, 2017 at 6:07 pm
That sounds and looks like a yummy drink recipe! I would love to try making this sometime.
-
August 1, 2017 at 12:38 am
What a clever summer drink! I love how the colour just pops out at you. It sounds really delicious and refreshing – super simple to make too! Thanks for sharing!
-
Amanda
July 31, 2017 at 4:54 pm
Lemonade is my favorite drink for the summer! This would be a delicious version for those super hot days.
-
July 28, 2017 at 11:03 am
How cute! We are wrapping up summer and I’m trying to figure out what fun to plan for the kids. A mermaid swim play date would be perfect, especially with this lemonade.
-
July 28, 2017 at 6:24 am
That’s a chillin’ recipe. Would love to try it for a change in drinks. Thanks for sharing.
July 28, 2017 at 5:08 am
I used to make these kind of punches before when I was a child. I love the color of this punch and it would be fun with the Swedish fish for sure.
-
July 27, 2017 at 11:34 pm
That sounds like a yummy drink! My girls are obsessed with anything mermaid and can’t get enough lemonade!
-
July 27, 2017 at 10:40 pm
What a fun drink for shark week, especially. I love spiked lemonade for me so I would add a bit of my own twist!
-
kellyhutchinson37920
July 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm
What a fun recipe, especially for the kids. This is a great summer drink!
-
July 27, 2017 at 6:30 pm
This drink looks so yummy and fun! I have to make this for the kiddies!
-
July 27, 2017 at 3:40 pm
This is an awesome recipe! The girls would love this at birthdays.
-
Mrs. Jilly Spellman
July 27, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Those drinks are so cute. I don’t care for Swedish fish, but my husband and boys are really into them and I think they would love this drink.
-
Our Family World
July 27, 2017 at 10:58 am
This drink looks so refreshing. Nice lovely blue color is an unique way to “dress up” some lemonade. Thank you for the recipe!
-
Kimberly @ Berly's Kitchen
July 27, 2017 at 10:43 am
Awe! This is such a cute drink idea. Love what you’ve done with the Swedish Fish. I could definitely go for some blue lemonade on a hot day.
-
July 27, 2017 at 7:12 am
Lemonade is one of my favorite summer drinks. I haven’t seen blue swedish fish but I’d like to try some.
-
Victoria Heckstall
July 27, 2017 at 4:50 am
This is look so tasty! I would love to try it and I’m pretty sure that my friends will love it as well. Yummy!
-
Annemarie LeBlanc
July 27, 2017 at 4:14 am
The ingredients do look tasty! I will have to download your recipe and make this the soonest. I love the color and those swedish fish garnish.
-
My Teen Guide
July 27, 2017 at 2:45 am
I love how visually appealing this drink is! I will have to save the recipe and suggest this to my cousin for her daughter’s birthday in August. I think they are throwing a party for her and her classmates. Thanks for sharing!
-
kristin
July 27, 2017 at 1:31 am
so so sweet, I love these! My girls would love these too!
-
July 27, 2017 at 1:14 am
This sounds so refreshing! It’s definitely what I want to serve during the summer especially if we have parties or barbecues! I love that it’s easy to make!
-
July 26, 2017 at 9:48 pm
This looks so refreshing, I would totally spike it and make it a mermaid lemonade co*cktail. The Swedish fish are s nice add.
-
July 26, 2017 at 6:51 pm
THis lemonade recipe looks and sounds so delicious. Id love to make this for the summer .We love lemonade every day!
-
July 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm
Now this is a clever summer drink! It would work at so many themed parties. Lemon and lime always sound refreshing when it’s hot out.
-
July 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm
I want a sparkling mermaid drink, this is adorable. Not only is the name catchy but the color is just gorgeous. I can see me sipping this at the side of the ocean or pond while the kids swim!
-
July 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm
Any drink that has Swedish fish in it has to be good! This looks like such a fun drink to try!
-
Catherine Sargent
July 26, 2017 at 11:35 am
What a cute and refreshing drink. I will have to make this for my next pool party.
-
July 26, 2017 at 10:56 am
What a cute idea! So many people are throwing mermaid themed birthday parties, I’m going to have to share this because it’d be perfect!
-
jmanandmillerbug
July 26, 2017 at 10:05 am
This looks like a delicious drink that both me and my kiddo can enjoy together. It’s a fun color which generally kiddo love and I like everything that’s in it.
-
heatherwnac
July 26, 2017 at 9:19 am
This is so fun. My kids (ok and my husband) would love love love this! so cute and perfect for the hot summer we are having!
-
Candy
July 26, 2017 at 8:39 am
Been so hot here last couple weeks. We have been drinking so much. Will have make this for a fun drink
-
July 26, 2017 at 8:34 am
This is the perfect drink for this week since it’s shark week! I love that it has only three ingredients and is easy to make.
-
July 26, 2017 at 8:23 am
That sounds like a delicious drink. My kids would love it, of course, but my wife and I would love it, too. Tasty.
-
July 26, 2017 at 8:22 am
That is super cute! This would be great for kids’ parties or just a “kiddie co*cktail” at backyard barbecues.
-
robin rue
July 26, 2017 at 8:25 am
That’s why I think my nieces are going to love it at my boys birthday party! So cute and creative.
-
-
robin rue
July 26, 2017 at 8:20 am
I love this so much! We are having a bunch of people over for my kids birthday next week and I am going to serve these to my guests.
