Easy Chickpea Patties Recipe (2024)

Make these delicious Easy Chickpea Patties that are totally vegan in less than thirty minutes! Slightly crispy on the outside and tender and moist and flavorful on the inside. Protein-rich, healthy, and loved by all! With a touch of spice and subtle herb flavor, they're great for dinner or even as appetizers!

If you like chickpeas then you will also like my Italian Chickpea Soup, my Chickpea stew, and my Israeli Couscous with Roasted Butternut Squash and Chickpeas.

These chickpea cakes are super simple to put together! They are so flavorful and tender and are slightly crispy on the outside. They would make a wonderful vegan burger idea with your favorite vegan buns. Make mini patties and you have a really great appetizer idea. Also great to serve on the side with your favorite salad.

Originally posted on January 2021 and republished on January 2023. This is the best chickpea patty recipe, so easy to put together.

Some other names for these vegan chickpea patties are chickpea burgers, chickpea cakes, and chickpea fritters. Essentially, they are all the same thing.

What ingredients do you need for chickpea cakes?

How do you make the best vegetarian patties?

Can I make these chickpea patties in an air-fryer?

What are some tips for making chickpea fritters?

How do you make chickpea patties ahead of time?

Can you freeze these chickpea patties?

What to do with leftover patties?

Serving Suggestions

Variations/Substitutions:

FAQ'S

Some other vegan recipes to enjoy:

Easy Vegan Chickpea Patties

Why you'll love these Chickpea Burgers

These chickpea patties are an easy vegan recipe, a tasty way to get your daily dose of plant-based protein.

They're a total quick meal!

Not only are they packed with nutritional value, but they also have this amazing savory flavor and light texture that makes them perfect for lunch or dinner.

but they also have this amazing savory flavor and light texture that makes them They're super versatile , so you can spice them up or dress them down with different ingredients to fit any meal.

, so you can spice them up or dress them down with different ingredients to fit any meal. You don't need a food processor (or if you have one you can use it).

(or if you have one you can use it). Very economical .

. They're a breeze to make ahead of time and can be stored in the freezer for up to two months

We just love chickpea recipes! This Chickpea Stew with Kale and Sweet Potatoes is made all winter long. I have to say that my mom made these fantastic patties. She is quite the veggie burger queen.

She reminded me she's been making them for years way before they became so popular! I recently was thrifting and found a brand new copy of the Veganomicon book. In trying to keep healthier this January, I thought you all would love this recipe as much as we do!

When I went completely vegan about 8 years ago, I tried so many recipes in that book! I only had the library copy and never actually bought the book. She was more excited than I was when I found this book a month or so ago. The first recipe she tried was their chickpea patties

Mom changed up the recipe by using nutritional yeast flakes and adding freshly squeezed lemon juice. She also adapted the fresh herbs and paprika to her taste (she also added a tiny bit of spicy paprika to give it a kick!). These have become quite a popular recipe!

The kids rush to grab one as soon as they cool down a little. It's impossible to make them wait and they love them just as they are. But make a vegan tzatziki sauce to go with it or serve them as burgers with all your favorite toppings!

What ingredients do you need for chickpea cakes?

Chickpeas - drained and rinsed, serves as the primary base for the cakes

- drained and rinsed, serves as the primary base for the cakes Extra-virgin olive oil - used for sautéing and enhancing flavor

- used for sautéing and enhancing flavor Nutritional yeast flakes - adds a cheesy, nutty flavor

- adds a cheesy, nutty flavor Plain bread crumbs - helps in binding the cakes together

- helps in binding the cakes together Vegetable broth or water - used for moisture and added flavor

- used for moisture and added flavor Soy sauce - imparts a savory, umami taste

- imparts a savory, umami taste Garlic clove minced - provides a strong, aromatic flavor

- provides a strong, aromatic flavor Lemon zest and juice - adds a fresh, tangy note

- adds a fresh, tangy note Dried thyme - enhances the flavor with its subtle, dry aroma and slightly minty taste

- enhances the flavor with its subtle, dry aroma and slightly minty taste Dried rubbed sage and rosemary - contributes a hearty, robust flavor

- contributes a hearty, robust flavor Hungarian paprika - gives a sweet, warm flavor and vibrant color

How do you make the best vegetarian patties?

Gather ingredients: The first step is to gather up all your ingredients. You could use fresh herbs. I used the dried rosemary and sage from my mother-in-law in Italy and my own fresh dried thyme.

Mash the chickpeas: Next step is to carefully mash up the chickpeas. It's totally fine to have some larger pieces of chickpeas. You could also pulse it together in the food processor if you prefer.

Scoop the portions: Using an ice-cream scooper, scoop out your patty portions.

Form into patties: Use your hands to form them into nice and firm patties and place them on a plate.

Chill: Once you get all your patties formed, cover the plate and place in the fridge for about an hour. If you skip this step, they still cook up great! My beautiful mamma's hands forming the patties.

I really can’t handle deep fried foods any more. The patties were scored on a grill pan and then lightly fried in a little bit of oil (I used a coconut oil mix). It’s so much lighter to cook them like this and also keeps them a bit healthier.

They also could be baked in the oven. They also could be baked the whole time in the oven or very carefully grilled (they're more delicate than a regular burger).

Can I make these chickpea patties in an air-fryer?

Yes! You can make these delicious air-fryer chickpea patties.

Here is how you make them in an air-fryer:

Preheat air fryer to 375°

Place patties in a singer layer on the greased air-fryer basket, spray with cooking spray. Cook for 8-9 minutes on one side.

Gently flip to the other side, spray with oil spray (if needed), and cook for 5-6 minutes more (the patties will be a nice golden color and crisp).

What are some tips for making chickpea fritters?

Firmly pack: A trick with any bean burger is to firmly pack when you're making the patty.

A trick with any bean burger is to firmly pack when you're making the patty. Don't press: Make sure you're not pressing with the spatula on them when you're cooking them up.

Make sure you're not pressing with the spatula on them when you're cooking them up. Forming the patty: If you're using these as burgers, try to form the patties to fit the size of your bun when you're forming the shape.

If you're using these as burgers, try to form the patties to fit the size of your bun when you're forming the shape. Hand-Mashing: For a better texture, try hand-mashing the chickpeas until you achieve the consistency you desire. Food processors can sometimes make the mixture too smooth.

For a better texture, try hand-mashing the chickpeas until you achieve the consistency you desire. Food processors can sometimes make the mixture too smooth. Resting Time: Ensure the formed patties rest in the refrigerator for at least one hour. This step is crucial as it helps the patties to hold their shape while cooking.

Ensure the formed patties rest in the refrigerator for at least one hour. This step is crucial as it helps the patties to hold their shape while cooking. Cooking Method: Both pan-frying and air-frying have their own unique benefits. While pan-frying helps to achieve a crispy exterior, air-frying is a healthier method that uses less oil and still delivers a satisfying crunch.

How do you make chickpea patties ahead of time?

It’s really easy! Just make the chickpea patty mixture up. Shape them into small rounds (if you’re using them for finger bites). Wrap them up and place in the refrigerator in a large zipped lock bag. They'll stay fresh for up to three days. The day of your party, just cook them up according to recipe right before everyone arrives! Perfect for when you have any last minute friends coming over for a drink.

Can you freeze these chickpea patties?

Yes! It's best to freeze before cooking them up. Simply pat the patties with a little bit of whole wheat flour. Then freeze the uncooked patties by placing a small sheet of wax paper between each patty. Place them in zipped lock freezer bags for up to a month. Defrost completely before cooking them up.

What to do with leftover patties?

Leftover chickpea patties make a great sandwich filling for lunch.

You can also crumble them up and add to your favorite soup like turmeric soup for added texture and flavor.

Or you could eat them as is, served with a side of roasted vegetables or salad.

Another option is to mix the cooked patties with a little mayo and some diced onion and celery for a tasty vegan chickpea salad.

You can also add them to a wrap or burrito with other fillings like hummus, pickles, and avocado.

Serving Suggestions

Caramelized Coconut Green Beans: These green beans are boiled until crisp and bright green, then caramelized with coconut oil and onions. They would add a sweet and crunchy contrast to the chickpea patties​ ​. Whole30 Broccoli Salad: This salad combines crisp broccoli with cabbage, almonds, sunflower seeds, red onions, raisins, and cranberries. The mix of textures and flavors would be a refreshing accompaniment to the patties​ ​. Sweet Summer Corn and Cucumber Salad: A light and easy-to-prepare salad, featuring fresh corn and cucumber. This salad would provide a cool, crisp balance to the warm, spiced chickpea patties​ ​. Sheet Pan Eggplant and Tomato Bake: A simple yet flavorful dish of eggplant and tomatoes baked on a sheet pan. This would offer a hearty and healthy side that complements the chickpea patties' textures and flavors​ ​.

Variations/Substitutions:

Herbs: The herbs in this recipe are flexible. You can try other aromatic herbs like thyme or oregano, depending on your preference. Paprika: If you can't find Hungarian paprika, you can use smoked paprika for a different flavor profile. Chickpeas: If you don't have chickpeas on hand, you can use other types of beans such as cannellini or black beans. Just make sure to mash them well.

FAQ'S

Are chickpea burgers good for you? Yes, chickpea patties are a great source of nutrition. They contain plant-based proteins, complex carbohydrates, and dietary fiber, which can help promote healthy digestion. Additionally, they're low in saturated fat and cholesterol-free, making them a nutritious option for many diets. Are chickpeas good for losing weight? Yes, chickpeas are a nutritious option for weight loss. They are low in calories and high in fiber and protein, making them filling and satisfying. Are chickpeas healthy or fattening? They are high in fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates, making them an excellent choice for those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet. Why are my chickpea patties falling apart? This could be due to a few different factors. If your mixture is too wet, try adding more breadcrumbs to help bind the ingredients together. Additionally, make sure your patties are not too thin when you shape them as this can cause them to fall apart when cooked. Can I make chickpea patties without a food processor? Yes! You can just mash the chickpeas by hand. How do I reheat the patties? -You can reheat the patties in the oven, on a skillet, or using a microwave.

-If using the oven, preheat to 350°F (175°C) and bake for 10 minutes.

-For a skillet, heat over medium heat and fry for 3 minutes per side until hot. How do you keep chickpea burgers from falling apart? -To keep chickpea burgers from falling apart, it's important to make sure that the mixture is not too wet. Start by draining and rinsing the chickpeas before mashing them with the other ingredients.

-You can also add a little flour or cornstarch if you find that your mixture is too wet. Can I make them ahead of time? Yes, you can make these chickpea patties ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze the uncooked patties for up to 3 months, making them a great option for meal prepping. What does a chickpea burger taste like? Absolutely! Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a great meat alternative. They're also high in fiber and low in fat, so they can help keep you feeling full for longer. See Also Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish Can I freeze leftovers? Absolutely, you can freeze the leftover chickpea patties. Allow them to cool completely before transferring them to a freezer-safe container or bag. They can be kept frozen for up to 3 months.

Some other vegan recipes to enjoy:

