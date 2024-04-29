Easy Dill Dip Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our discloure policy.

It's the start of the Victoria Day Long Weekend here in Canada, also known as May Two-Four!

The sun is shining, BBQs are getting loaded with delicious summer food and there's of course party food! What's a party without dip?

No matter what kind of party or get together you might be having, dip with some crispy crunchy chips andveggies is always a welcome guest.

Today, I'm sharing with you my ridiculously easy and delicious dill dip recipe!

One of the great things about being a mom/food blogger is that it's also an awesome excuse to testmyrecipe experiments over and again until they're perfect. And test this I did! I'm just going to be honest – I've been making and testing this dip over and over for the last few weeks, without a party to bring it to! lol

What is Dill Dip Made of? For this recipe I used a combination of dried dill weed, dried onion flakes, seasoning salt and parsley all mixed together with a sour cream and mayonnaise base. If you'd like to skip the mayo for a lighter version, you could use some thick plain yogurt instead – which ever you prefer – either will be amazing! The fresh zippy flavours of the dill make this dip soscrumptious you'll be making it over and over again! 😀

Dill Dip Recipe Variations Add some crumbled bacon and diced red onions to the dill dip before serving – this will give it an irresistibly savory crunch! For an extra zesty flavor, add a few teaspoons of prepared horseradish or garlic powder to the sour cream and mayonnaise mixture. This is great if you're having guests who appreciate bold flavors. Use Fresh Dill to replace dried dill weed: It's always nice to use fresh ingredients! A quarter cup of fresh dill can be used to substitute the 1 ½tbsp of dried dill (or approximately 3 times more – 4.5 tbsp of fresh dill). Fresh herbs have a a less intense taste than dried herbs, so dried dill boasts a more concentrated flavor than fresh dill, which it acquires through the drying process. This is why you have to use a significantly higher amount of it to capture the same intensity of taste. Use Fresh Parsley to replace dried parsley flakes: Replace the 1 teaspoon of dried parsley flakes with 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley. One cup of Greek yogurt can be used to replace the one cup of sour cream as a high nutrient, protein and calcium rich alternative.

What to serve with Dill Dip

This crowd pleaser dip pairs perfectly with so many different things! Here are a few ideas on how to use it:

With vegetables such as carrots, celery, red pepper slices, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices

Use as a dipping sauce for potato chips, pita chips or crackers

Serve alongside grilled meats

As a spread for sandwiches

Use it as a spread over your toasted burger buns (especially when serving a lamb burger)

Can I make Dill Dip ahead of time? Absolutely! One of the great things about this easy dill dip recipe is that you can make it ahead and store it in the refrigerator

How to Store Dill Dip /

How long is Dill Dip good for? Cover and refrigerate! When preparing to refrigerate dill dip, make sure to cover your serving bowl tightly with plastic wrap so that the dip doesn’t dry out. Or you can use any kind of airtight container. It will last up to four days stored like this. Be sure to stir it before serving, as the flavors may settle into layers over time.

Can I Freeze Dill Dip? No. Unfortunately, since dill dip is dairy it will not thaw very well. The dill dip would lose flavor and lose its appetizing smooth texture and become chunky when thawed after being frozen. See Also Secret Ingredient Fry Sauce Recipe

