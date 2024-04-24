12 Healthy Dipping Sauce Recipes (2024)

Dip happy with these clean-eating dips.

For snack time, party time, or any time, dipping sauces are a must-have condiment. They’re great for sharing, kid-friendly, and can be customized with any number of flavors or ingredients. They’re an excellent way to offer quick, casual bites or elevated appetizers for a crowd without having to spend hours in the kitchen, and you can tailor your spread to include as many or few dips as you’d like. There are so many reasons why you should put these 12 healthy dipping sauce ideas on your recipes-to-try list!

It seems easy to grab the dips and sauces on grocery store shelves, but they’re not often the best choice, even when the products are labeled “low-fat.” Many are loaded with added sodium or refined sugar. Store-bought dips and sauces may also contain chemical preservatives, additives, and colorings.

Clean-eating dip recipes are a healthier choice when you’re choosing dipping sauces. Clean eating is a way of life that focuses on consuming foods that have been non- or minimally processed. For example, clean eating is snacking on a fresh apple instead of packaged applesauce that may contain added sugar and preservatives. Learn more in 7 Simple Steps to Clean Eating.

Many of the recipes we’re sharing are simpler than you might suspect. For instance, our own ranch dip recipe below has just three ingredients, taking the hassle out of serving and making a healthy dipping sauce. As always, remember to look at portion sizes for these and any clean-eating recipe. Learning to stick to proper portions will help you keep your weight in check.

Our Healthy Dipping Sauce Recipes

Make any of these healthy dipping sauces for your next party to keep things light and impress your friends. Better yet, mix and match a few for the ultimate healthy dipping sauce party spread!

1.Skinny Ms. Ranch Dip

With its Greek yogurt base, this delish dip offers protein as well as probiotics that help keep digestion in order. The crowd-pleasing flavor will keep your guests of all ages coming back for more.

Try it: Skinny Ms. Ranch Dip

2.Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Red pepper makes this hummus recipe a flavorful way to enjoy a heart-healthy snack. The smoky and sweet combination is equally appropriate as an afternoon snack or at an elevated dinner party.

Try it: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

3.Skinny Nutella Spread

Nut spread isn’t just for sandwiches and toast—discover how good this healthier version tastes when you enjoy it with whole-grain pretzels. The combination of chocolate and hazelnut is a match made in heaven!

Try it: Skinny Nutella Spread

4.Avocado Dip

Natural ingredients make this a no-brainer when you want a healthy dipping sauce. This dip includes avocados, plain Greek yogurt, and other clean-eating ingredients and is a creamy, dreamy dip that’s equally good as a sandwich spread.

Try it: Avocado Dip

5.Vegan Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Ditch the extra calories and preservatives with this tofu-based version of the classic dip that’s perfect for snacking, even if you’re not a vegan.

Try it: Vegan Spinach and Artichoke Dip

6.Sweet Potato Hummus

The combination of nutty and sweet makes this a yummy way to snack your tummy happy. You’ll be tempted to eat it right out of the bowl!

Try it: Sweet Potato Hummus

7.Lemon Cumin Yogurt Dip

Tangy and spicy healthy dipping sauces like this one are made with creamy, nutritious Greek-style yogurt. Use this as a dip for raw vegetables or dollop it on lentil stew, grilled meat, or roasted veggies.

Try it: Lemon Cumin Yogurt Dip

8.Skinny Ms. Barbecue Sauce

It’s fantastic on Spicy BBQ Chicken, but it’s also a good dipping sauce for recipes like Crispy Oven Fries.

Try it: Skinny Ms. Barbecue Sauce

9.Caramel Sauce

Sometimes you need a sweet something for those whole-grain pretzels or apple slices—this healthier version of homemade caramel hits the spot. It’s made with coconut palm sugar, which has a low-glycemic index and is naturally high in nutrients.

Try it: Caramel Sauce

10.Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce

Like many of our healthy dipping sauces, this one incorporates probiotic-rich Greek yogurt as well as plenty of clean-eating ingredients you’ll feel good about serving. This works equally well as a dip and as a sauce for grilled proteins and veggies or on a whole wheat pita.

Try it: Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce

11.Spicy Dipping Sauce

With Thai sweet chili sauce and lime juice, this tasty dip is perfect for celeriac fries (recipe in the above link) or oven fries. If you have leftovers, try it on grilled shrimp or other seafood. (Or just make a double batch to ensure that there’s plenty to go around!)

Try it: Spicy Dipping Sauce

12.Curry Greek-Style Yogurt Dip

You’ll enjoy snacking with this zero-fat, zero-cholesterol veggie dip, which also tastes fab with healthy Sweet Potato Chips. Curry powder contains turmeric, one of the healthiest spices in existence—it’s an anti-inflammatory full of antioxidants that’s been linked with weight management, blood sugar health, heart health, and cancer prevention, among other things.

Try it: Curry Greek-Style Yogurt Dip

Choosing to serve healthy dips at your next party or as an afternoon snack will be super easy when you make any of these healthy dipping sauce recipes. They’re a breeze to whip up, taste delicious, and don’t contain the empty calories and artificial preservatives of store-bought dipping sauces. By opting for healthy homemade dipping sauces, you tell yourself (and your loved ones!) that you care about what goes into your body. These dips offer a guilt-free indulgence that supports your commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Next time you’re planning a party or craving a quick bite, try one of these healthy dipping sauce recipes and level-up your snack game.

