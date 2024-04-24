Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

The BEST creamy cauliflower corn salad recipe. An easy corn salad that is loaded with cauliflower florets, cucumbers, bell peppers, and dill all tossed in a creamy homemade dressing.

This salad is great to make for potlucks and parties.

CORN SALAD-

This fresh, crispy, and crunchy corn salad is truly so delicious and comes together so quickly! The combination of corn kernels, cauliflower, cucumber and red pepper goes together so well with the creamy dressing.

This summer corn salad will be a hit at all BBQs, brunch or parties.

Ingredients needed-

This salad is so simple to make and loaded with so much flavor! All you need is:

Sweet corn – You can use canned corn, or cut up fresh corn on the cob (or grilled corn ), or even frozen corn.

– You can use canned corn, or cut up fresh corn on the cob (or ), or even frozen corn. Bell pepper – This recipe uses red bell pepper but you can use whatever color you have on hand.

– This recipe uses red bell pepper but you can use whatever color you have on hand. Cucumbers – we used mini cucumers but half of an English cucumber will work as well!

– we used mini cucumers but half of an English cucumber will work as well! Cauliflower – You want to make sure to cut the cauliflower into small florets.

– You want to make sure to cut the cauliflower into small florets. Dressing – We just used mayo as the dressing. If you like garlic, minced garlic would be great in the dressing.

– We just used mayo as the dressing. If you like garlic, minced garlic would be great in the dressing. Herbs– This salad calls for fresh herbs. We used dill and green onion but you can use any of your favorite greens, such as parsley, basil or cilantro.

HOW TO MAKE CORN SALAD-

PREP – Prepare and cut up the veggies for the corn salad and add to a bowl.

– Prepare and cut up the veggies for the corn salad and add to a bowl. DRESSING – We just used mayo for the dressing.

– We just used mayo for the dressing. COMBINE – In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the corn salad and toss with the fresh greens and dressing.

– In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the corn salad and toss with the fresh greens and dressing. Serve and enjoy!

Frequently asked questions-

Can I prepare the corn salad in advance? Yes, this is a salad prepared in advance. It can be made the previous day. Prepare all of the ingredients, keep them covered, and refrigerate.

Before serving, mix and add dressing and season to taste. Keep leftover salad refrigerated. What can I add to the mayo dressing? You can add lime juice or apple cider vinegar to the dressing if you want more flavor in the dressing. Some olive oil will give the dressing some creaminess. What else can I add to the salad? We love this corn salad as is but here are some great add-ins that will work in the salad: finely chopped red onion, jalapeño (for heat), cherry tomatoes, or even your favorite beans for a Mexican corn salad.

SERVE CREAMY CORN SALAD WITH-

This hearty salad makes for a great side dish to entree. Here are some of our favorite main dishes to serve this salad with:

Air Frier Chicken

Steak Beef Fajitas

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Chicken Kabobs

Baked Chicken Thighs

Pork Chops