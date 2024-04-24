Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

The BEST creamy cauliflower corn salad recipe. An easy corn salad that is loaded with cauliflower florets, cucumbers, bell peppers, and dill all tossed in a creamy homemade dressing.

This salad is great to make for potlucks and parties.

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (1)

CORN SALAD-

This fresh, crispy, and crunchy corn salad is truly so delicious and comes together so quickly! The combination of corn kernels, cauliflower, cucumber and red pepper goes together so well with the creamy dressing.

This summer corn salad will be a hit at all BBQs, brunch or parties.

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (2)

Ingredients needed-

This salad is so simple to make and loaded with so much flavor! All you need is:

  • Sweet corn– You can use canned corn, or cut up fresh corn on the cob (or grilled corn), or even frozen corn.
  • Bell pepper– This recipe uses red bell pepper but you can use whatever color you have on hand.
  • Cucumbers– we used mini cucumers but half of an English cucumber will work as well!
  • Cauliflower– You want to make sure to cut the cauliflower into small florets.
  • Dressing– We just used mayo as the dressing. If you like garlic, minced garlic would be great in the dressing.
  • Herbs– This salad calls for fresh herbs. We used dill and green onion but you can use any of your favorite greens, such as parsley, basil or cilantro.

HOW TO MAKE CORN SALAD-

  • PREP– Prepare and cut up the veggies for the corn salad and add to a bowl.
  • DRESSING– We just used mayo for the dressing.
  • COMBINE– In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the corn salad and toss with the fresh greens and dressing.
  • Serve and enjoy!
Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (3)

Frequently asked questions-

Can I prepare the corn salad in advance?

Yes, this is a salad prepared in advance. It can be made the previous day. Prepare all of the ingredients, keep them covered, and refrigerate.
Before serving, mix and add dressing and season to taste. Keep leftover salad refrigerated.

What can I add to the mayo dressing?

You can add lime juice or apple cider vinegar to the dressing if you want more flavor in the dressing. Some olive oil will give the dressing some creaminess.

What else can I add to the salad?

We love this corn salad as is but here are some great add-ins that will work in the salad: finely chopped red onion, jalapeño (for heat), cherry tomatoes, or even your favorite beans for a Mexican corn salad.

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (4)

SERVE CREAMY CORN SALAD WITH-

This hearty salad makes for a great side dish to entree. Here are some of our favorite main dishes to serve this salad with:

  • Air Frier Chicken
  • Steak Beef Fajitas
  • Grilled Salmon
  • Grilled Chicken Kabobs
  • Baked Chicken Thighs
  • Pork Chops

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe

Author: Valentina

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (5)

Print

5 from 13 votes

The BEST creamy cauliflower corn salad recipe. An easy corn salad that is loaded with cauliflower florets, cucumbers, bell peppers, and dill all tossed in a creamy homemade dressing.

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cauliflower florets
  • 2 small cucumbers, sliced
  • 1/2 red pepper, cubed
  • 3 green onions, finely cut
  • 15 oz can corn, drained
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • fresh dill, optional
  • salt and pepper, to taste

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Cut your cauliflower into small florets. Slice cucumber into thin slices. Cube the red pepper. Thinly chop the green onions. Drain corn. Mix everything.

  • Add mayo, salt and pepper to taste, mix well. Add dill, optional.

  • Enjoy!

Nutrition

37kcal Calories7g Carbs2g Protein19mg Sodium401mg Potassium2g Fiber3g Sugar635IU Vitamin A49mg Vitamin C36mg Calcium0.7mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Facts

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe

Amount Per Serving

Calories 37

% Daily Value*

Sodium 19mg1%

Potassium 401mg11%

Carbohydrates 7g2%

Fiber 2g8%

Sugar 3g3%

Protein 2g4%

Vitamin A 635IU13%

Vitamin C 49mg59%

Calcium 36mg4%

Iron 0.7mg4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

(The nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.)

Course: Salad

Cuisine: American

Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (6)

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @valentinascorner on Instagram and use hashtag #valentinascorner

Leave a comment

105 comments

  • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (7)

    • Barb

    I made this salad and my boyfriend loved it. I did substitute red onion for t
    as we didn’t have any green onion. I kept it mostly the same except I omitted the peppers because he doesn’t like them but I added cubed pepperjack cheese. It was delicious. I do have a question though. What is a serving size? I track my macros so it was hard to determine what I needed to enter.

    • Reply

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (8)

      • Valentina’s Corner

      Barb, I’m so glad you enjoyed the salad. I love how you personalized the salad, yum!

      • Reply

  • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (9)

    • katia

    do you cook the cauliflower or at least blanch it? does t have a raw taste if you dont?

    • Reply

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (10)

      • Valentina’s Corner

      No need to blanch or cook, you’ll be surprised by how delicious the cauliflower is in the salad! 🙂 I hope you love the recipe.

      • Reply

  • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (11)

    • Cassie

    I was looking for something “different” but good. This definitely hit the spot. I made it for lunch and splurged on 2 bowls. I’ll be bringing this to the next cookout! A new favorite for sure! Thanks for the recipe!

    • Reply

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (12)

      • Valentina’s Corner

      Cassie, thank you so much for trying our salad recipe! So glad you enjoyed it!

      • Reply

      • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (13)

        • Mark

        Love it ,,,,I added garlic paste to the mayonnaise “perfection “
        Thank you all enjoyed

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (14)

      • Concepcion

      La coliflor no se cuece?

      • Reply

      • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (15)

        • Valentina’s Corner

        No. You don’t need to cook the cauliflower. 🙂

        • Reply

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (16)

      • Peggy Brower

      Very EASY to make and a definite hit at parties. I add shrimp and some green peas to the cauliflower. I add old bay and 1/2 lemon to the mayo mixture.

      • Reply

      • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (17)

        • Valentina’s Corner

        Peggy, oh I can just imagine how great the salad is with the shrimp and peas, thanks for the sharing the idea.

        • Reply

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (18)

      • Mary

      Have you ever added tomatoes to this? I have a lot of tomatoes to use up and thought I might add it but wondered if it had been done and how it turned out…

      • Reply

      • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (19)

        • Valentina’s Corner

        Tomato would be a great addition, Mary. Enjoy the salad.

        • Reply

    • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (20)

      • Shelley

      I just mixed up this recipe this morning. Will it be ok to bring it to supper we got invited too or will it be to soggy?

      • Reply

      • Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (21)

        • Valentina’s Corner

        Yes. Enjoy your time tonight. 🙂

        • Reply

    More Comments

    Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)
