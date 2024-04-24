Butternut Squash Pasta With Brown-Butter Bread Crumbs Recipe (2024)

Ratings
kathleen
Taking a cue from other commenters, I roasted the squash at 400F for ~20 min while I cooked the pasta Al dente. Then after draining the pasta, I mixed/mashed the squash and 1 cup of pasta water until it was like a sauce. Then I stirred in the shallot garlic butter mixture, lemon, pasta and cheese. Excellent comfort dinner!!
Gianine
I roasted the squash in the oven…just can’t imagine boiling it could be as good. It was delicious.
Amber
Got an enthusiastic reception here. Did this with 3 branches of rosemary instead of sage and it was GOOD. Took off the rosemary leaves & put them with the crunchy crumbs.
Joanna
This was delicious, but I prefer a bit more robust flavor especially in a meal like this which really exists to show off the sage and the squash. My recommendation: roast the squash, double the number of sage leaves in the butter, and use a good two teaspoons of dried sage, bloomed before sauteeing the shallots. Zest a lemon for the juice, and include the zest in the brown butter crumbs, along with a bit of parmesan and morton's salt.
Ross
2 things: Yes, this was ultimately a very good dish. But: It was a nightmare to make! There must be ways to un-comlicate the tedious process involved. And then there's the 40 minutes listed to make the dish. It took me longer to just prep all the different things listed, and longer to actually cook and put together all the parts. At the end I was so frustrated that my hands were literally shaking trying to make it all come together. Then came the cleanup. Yikes. NEVER AGAIN! A NIGHTMARE!
Debra J
I want a go-to butternut squash/pasta dish for the fall, but sadly this was just…meh (even using high quality ingredients and sage from my garden). Next time I might try sautéing the cubed squash first; perhaps some caramelization will help. Also, once it’s all in the pot — I found it hard to “vigorously” smash the squash w/o making mush out of the pasta. As best I could I pulled squash aside, smashed it against the side of the pot with a flat wooden spoon and reincorporated it.
Feli
I love this recipe! To me it was nice and easy, esp cooking in one pot - I used sweet potato and rosemary though bec that’s what I had on hand. Love the combination of flavours!
Melissa
I'm seeing a lot of people say they roasted the squash, I feel like what makes this meal so easy was that you throw it in with pasta! I used a different pasta that took longer to boil and so my squash was probably over cooked and it was still amazing! Don't do the extra step of roasting until you try it the way the recipe states. So yummy! I did use a Tbs of salt in my pasta water just btw.
Holly
I don't cook w/ butter very often, but when I do it is often a Kay Chun recipe! I think some of the commenters here don't quite get the vibe of this recipe. The squash boiled with the pasta makes sense to me, because it's going to make it a softer consistency, more like the filling of butternut squash ravioli, which is often served with sage butter. You want it silky and to mash a bit as the recipe states, mixing with the sauce to some degree. I will make this following to a tee next week!!
BThomLee
I found cooking the squash (used a Butternut and Delicata) a bit longer than stated in a heavily salted cooking water really help get the consistency needed for the squash to breakdown in the final step. Solid weekday meal!
Leah
Good not fantastic. Would double the breadcrumbs and sage.
hannah
I really loved this! I roasted the squash per other comments but might try boiling next time. I don’t eat dairy so I left out the parm and used vegan butter and it was still fantastic! It did dirty a lot of dishes, so I’m not sure it’s a weeknight dish, but it was worth it! I will absolutely make this again!
Michelle
Made exactly as written and would not do so again. The final product was extremely starchy/gluey and not flavorful. Bummer. Liked the idea of this pasta and as some other commenters shared, next time I would roast the butternut squash pieces on a sheet pan and add to pasta at the end, reserving more than 1 cup pasta water. For flavor I’d add more salt, garlic, onion, red pepper flakes, maybe some spinach or other greens added at the end as well.
Bree
Very good, our local grocery was out of sage so omitted that. We added a protein and it was incredible. Still very good without.
Lisa
Very good. Only need one cup stock, not 1.5. Could use more than a pinch of red pepper flakes, more sage.
Joan
I cut the recipe in half since this was the first time making it for just my husband and myself and it was delicious! I roasted the squash at 400F as others suggested but for 25min while I cook the pasta. I did still use three cloves of garlic One change was to mash the cooked squash in a separate bowl while slowly adding the hot pasta water before returning to the pot with the pasta and sauce. Definitely will make again soon!
Michael
I'm going to be honest this meal looks and sounds FANTASTIC, but I think I butchered it pretty nicely. Hold off on this if you're a beginner.
BD
Maybe what I made bears no resemblance to the dish, but we all enjoyed it very much! The 1st substitution was basil for sage. the 2nd substitution was Avocado oil for butter. 3rd substitution was sliced almonds for bread crumbs. (we try to omit butter and bread whenever possible and we just don't like sage). We loved it and I will make it again! Thanks NYT cooking for the great recipes.
Jen V
This was a hit! It was completely manageable for a weeknight meal. I made it as directed except that I used rigatoni - that’s what was in the cupboard. I thought it was just lovely. I don’t think I would roast the squash. Although I do love the intensity of the flavor of roasted squash, I don’t think it’s worth the extra effort in this meal. I also question whether or not roasted squash would get the same creamy consistency in the end.
Ellen
Delicious recipe. So many textures - so many tastes. We served it with roasted asparagus. So glad there are leftovers for another dinner.
Marie
I cooked this yesterday as written, it was perfect. My son never met a meat he doesn’t like & a whole veggie pasta is something I struggle to find for us…this is certainly in my rotation of pasta dishes now. I did read many of the comments before hand but decided to make as is anyway, of course the size of the cubes of squash do matter, mine were exactly half an inch.
MP
Delicious! Roasted the squash, added the lemon zest with the bread crumbs, yes a lot of work and worth it!
Judy Stark
We enjoyed this dish. I roasted and mashed the squash the day before, and next time I’ll toast the breadcrumbs and saute the shallots/ garlic in advance to avoid the too-many-dishes, too-many-steps others have remarked upon. It took a good 2 cups of pasta water to thin the squash mixture out to the right consistency. Beth’s suggestion of blue cheese as a topper to the finished dish takes it over the top.
JHamdan
Flavors were good - next time I’ll tweak to my own preferences. Agree with another comment. Left me with a very messy kitchen though it seemed a simple dish. Prep was a bit convoluted. Dish was tasty but mine was salty. I think I over salted the pasta/squash water plus Parmigiana saltiness. My family’s reception was lukewarm.
Chef Pizza
Roasting the squash until tender is the way to go. Everything else is lovely. I’ve only made this with dried rosemary (I have good stuff from my parents’ garden on hand), and I’ve never missed the sage.
