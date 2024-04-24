Butternut Squash Pasta With Brown-Butter Bread Crumbs Recipe (2024)

2 things: Yes, this was ultimately a very good dish. But: It was a nightmare to make! There must be ways to un-comlicate the tedious process involved. And then there's the 40 minutes listed to make the dish. It took me longer to just prep all the different things listed, and longer to actually cook and put together all the parts. At the end I was so frustrated that my hands were literally shaking trying to make it all come together. Then came the cleanup. Yikes. NEVER AGAIN! A NIGHTMARE!