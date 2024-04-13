Give the gift of homemade booze: 23 easy recipes for DIY liqueur (2024)

If you love to spend time in the kitchen, you’re probably already a fan of making cookies, cakesand candies for your loved ones during the holiday season. But for a really special DIY gift, nothing hits the spot like a pretty bottle filled with homemade liqueur. It’s time to go above and beyond that boring old bottle of vodka or bourbon. You can make a more pleasant, flavorful liqueur that will take you to the next level.

It’s surprisingly easy to make an infused liqueur out of your favorite ingredients. Whip up a batch of limoncello or creamy Nutella liqueur, decant it into cute bottles you get from the craft store, and give them out to your loved ones (they make great stocking stuffers, too).

Don’t forget to save some for yourself! These versatile liqueurs can be sipped on their own, but they’re also delicious added to co*cktails, drizzled over ice cream or sorbet, or added to cider, hot chocolate or coffee. Once you realize how easy it is to make your own custom DIY liqueurs, you’ll never buy store bought again. And your loved ones? They’ll be extra happy with what’s under the tree.

    This recipe for homemade chocolate liqueur is a must-try for chocolate lovers — and it’s easier than you think. You’ll only need a few ingredients.

    Get the recipe from An Italian in My Kitchen.

    Creamy almond milk and bourbon combine in this recipe for vegan Irish creme liqueur.

    Get the recipe from My Pure Plants.

    Cranberries are abundant in grocery stores during the holidays, so why not pick up an extra bag to turn into fresh cranberry liqueur?

    Get the recipe from Sidewalk Shoes.

    Grapefruit is in season in the winter, but its zesty citrus flavor makes every drink taste like sunshine.

    Get the recipe from Allons-Eat.

    This coffee liqueur is made with espresso powder and vanilla for a sweet, pure coffee flavor.

    Get the recipe from Sidewalk Shoes.

    Friends and family with a sweet tooth with go gaga when they get a bottle of spiced carrot cake liqueur.

    Get the recipe from Vintage Kitty.

    This meloncello is made with fresh melon puree, so the alcohol is infused with fruit flavor more quickly than when using chunks of fruit.

    Get the recipe from Casa Lago Tasting Room.

    Harness the tastes of fall with a bottle of apple spice liqueur that’s great for gifting.

    Get the recipe from Pesto for Pennies.

    Homemade pumpkin pie cream liqueur is the key to making spiked pumpkin spice lattes.

    Get the recipe from An Italian in My Kitchen.

    This creamy version of limoncello tastes even more decadent than the usual kind.

    Get the recipe from Christina’s Cucina.

    You can make this strawberry liqueur with fresh or frozen strawberries. There’s an option to make a cream version, but beware: it won’t last as long in the fridge.

    Get the recipe from An Italian in My Kitchen.

    Slightly tart, smooth and sweet, pair a bottle of blackberry liqueur with a small bottle of champagne as a DIY co*cktail kit.

    Get the recipe from Sidewalk Shoes.

    Is there anything the Instant Pot can’t do? Use the Instant Pot you got for Christmas last year to make holiday gifts for others this year with a batch of limoncello.

    Get the recipe from The View from Great Island.

    Infuse vodka with warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and star anise to make this maple-sweetened liqueur.

    Get the recipe from Julie Juliet.

    We always seem to have leftover allspice, so why not put it to good use in a DIY liqueur that you can give away as a gift? It’s the secret ingredient to giving Old Fashioneds a wintry twist.

    Get the recipe from Allons-Eat.

    Nutella is so good we’ve often wished we could drink it, and now, thanks to this liqueur recipe, we can.

    Get the recipe from An Italian in my Kitchen.

    Sweet persimmons are in season in the late fall, so pick up a few and make an infusion of vodka and the sliced fruits, which results in a lovely light orange liqueur.

    Get the recipe from Good Stuff NW.

    White chocolate can get a bad rap, but transforming it into a sippable liqueur with a light sweetness and a kick makes it totally giftable.

    Get the recipe from The Flavor Bender.

Vegan Christmas Recipes
