Give the gift of homemade booze: 23 easy recipes for DIY liqueur (2024)

If you love to spend time in the kitchen, you’re probably already a fan of making cookies, cakesand candies for your loved ones during the holiday season. But for a really special DIY gift, nothing hits the spot like a pretty bottle filled with homemade liqueur. It’s time to go above and beyond that boring old bottle of vodka or bourbon. You can make a more pleasant, flavorful liqueur that will take you to the next level.
It’s surprisingly easy to make an infused liqueur out of your favorite ingredients. Whip up a batch of limoncello or creamy Nutella liqueur, decant it into cute bottles you get from the craft store, and give them out to your loved ones (they make great stocking stuffers, too).
Don’t forget to save some for yourself! These versatile liqueurs can be sipped on their own, but they’re also delicious added to co*cktails, drizzled over ice cream or sorbet, or added to cider, hot chocolate or coffee. Once you realize how easy it is to make your own custom DIY liqueurs, you’ll never buy store bought again. And your loved ones? They’ll be extra happy with what’s under the tree.
Homemade Chocolate Liqueur
This recipe for homemade chocolate liqueur is a must-try for chocolate lovers — and it’s easier than you think. You’ll only need a few ingredients.
Get the recipe from An Italian in My Kitchen.
Ghirardelli Sweet Ground Chocolate and Cocoa
DIY Vegan Irish Cream Liqueur
Creamy almond milk and bourbon combine in this recipe for vegan Irish creme liqueur.
Get the recipe from My Pure Plants.
Califia Farms - Almond Milk
DIY Cranberry Liqueur
Cranberries are abundant in grocery stores during the holidays, so why not pick up an extra bag to turn into fresh cranberry liqueur?
Get the recipe from Sidewalk Shoes.
Cranberries, 12 oz
Grapefruit Liqueur
Grapefruit is in season in the winter, but its zesty citrus flavor makes every drink taste like sunshine.
Get the recipe from Allons-Eat.
Tito's Handmade Vodka
DIY Poached Pear Liqueur
Sip this poached pear liqueur on its own, or add it to mulled cider to give it a boozy kick.
Get the recipe from Pesto for Pennies.
McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
DIY Coffee Liqueur
This coffee liqueur is made with espresso powder and vanilla for a sweet, pure coffee flavor.
Get the recipe from Sidewalk Shoes.
King Arthur, Espresso Powder
Carrot Cake Liqueur
Friends and family with a sweet tooth with go gaga when they get a bottle of spiced carrot cake liqueur.
Get the recipe from Vintage Kitty.
Rosemary Meloncello
This meloncello is made with fresh melon puree, so the alcohol is infused with fruit flavor more quickly than when using chunks of fruit.
Get the recipe from Casa Lago Tasting Room.
DIY Apple Spice Liqueur
Harness the tastes of fall with a bottle of apple spice liqueur that’s great for gifting.
Get the recipe from Pesto for Pennies.
Spicy World Cinnamon Sticks
Homemade Pumpkin Pie Cream Liqueur
Homemade pumpkin pie cream liqueur is the key to making spiked pumpkin spice lattes.
Get the recipe from An Italian in My Kitchen.
Farmers Market Pumpkin Puree
Homemade Crema di Limoncello
This creamy version of limoncello tastes even more decadent than the usual kind.
Get the recipe from Christina’s Cucina.
Organic Lemon
DIY Strawberry Liqueur
You can make this strawberry liqueur with fresh or frozen strawberries. There’s an option to make a cream version, but beware: it won’t last as long in the fridge.
Get the recipe from An Italian in My Kitchen.
Organic Strawberry, 8.8 Ounce
Blackberry Liqueur
Slightly tart, smooth and sweet, pair a bottle of blackberry liqueur with a small bottle of champagne as a DIY co*cktail kit.
Get the recipe from Sidewalk Shoes.See AlsoEasy Fireball Fudge Recipe
Stirrings Pure Cane Simple Syrup co*cktail Mixer
Instant Pot Limoncello
Is there anything the Instant Pot can’t do? Use the Instant Pot you got for Christmas last year to make holiday gifts for others this year with a batch of limoncello.
DOMINO Sugar
Get the recipe from The View from Great Island.
DIY Winter Spice Liqueur
Infuse vodka with warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and star anise to make this maple-sweetened liqueur.
Get the recipe from Julie Juliet.
Spice Classics Ground Nutmeg, 16 oz
DIY Allspice Liqueur
We always seem to have leftover allspice, so why not put it to good use in a DIY liqueur that you can give away as a gift? It’s the secret ingredient to giving Old Fashioneds a wintry twist.
Get the recipe from Allons-Eat.
The Spice Way Allspice
Homemade Creamy Nutella Liqueur
Nutella is so good we’ve often wished we could drink it, and now, thanks to this liqueur recipe, we can.
Get the recipe from An Italian in my Kitchen.
Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
DIY Persimmon Liqueur
Sweet persimmons are in season in the late fall, so pick up a few and make an infusion of vodka and the sliced fruits, which results in a lovely light orange liqueur.
Get the recipe from Good Stuff NW.
Persimmon Fuyu Organic
DIY White Chocolate Liqueur
White chocolate can get a bad rap, but transforming it into a sippable liqueur with a light sweetness and a kick makes it totally giftable.
Get the recipe from The Flavor Bender.
Lindt Classic Recipe Bar
