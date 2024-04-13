Give the gift of homemade booze: 23 easy recipes for DIY liqueur (2024)

If you love to spend time in the kitchen, you’re probably already a fan of making cookies, cakesand candies for your loved ones during the holiday season. But for a really special DIY gift, nothing hits the spot like a pretty bottle filled with homemade liqueur. It’s time to go above and beyond that boring old bottle of vodka or bourbon. You can make a more pleasant, flavorful liqueur that will take you to the next level.

It’s surprisingly easy to make an infused liqueur out of your favorite ingredients. Whip up a batch of limoncello or creamy Nutella liqueur, decant it into cute bottles you get from the craft store, and give them out to your loved ones (they make great stocking stuffers, too).

Don’t forget to save some for yourself! These versatile liqueurs can be sipped on their own, but they’re also delicious added to co*cktails, drizzled over ice cream or sorbet, or added to cider, hot chocolate or coffee. Once you realize how easy it is to make your own custom DIY liqueurs, you’ll never buy store bought again. And your loved ones? They’ll be extra happy with what’s under the tree.