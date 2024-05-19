Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (2024)

Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots Recipe –A 5-ingredient recipe for Saint Patrick’s Day! This fun and festive “grown-up treat” takes no time to prep.

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (1)

Why We Love This Bailey’s Jello Shots Recipe

This St. Patrick’s day, you can make an adult beverage in fun, solid form! These Bailey’s jello shots are not only delicious, but look how cute they are!

Plus, these cute littleBaileys Irish Cream Jello Shots are so much fun! Not only do they combine caffeine and booze for that perfect pick-me-up-yet-slow-me-down feeling, but they also taste delightful with a thin espresso layer on the bottom and a solid Baileys Irish Cream gelatin above.

Top them with a little dollop of fresh whipped cream and you have a 21 and over treat all your friends will adore.

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (2)

St. Patrick’s Day “Adult Treats”

Coming from the mindset that adult beverages should be enjoyed slowly, and in moderation, the jello shot mentality is not quite my speed.

However, I do make one exception when it comes to jello shots…

Festive Saint Patrick’s Day adult treats are a great way to get your party guests on the level, so to speak.

All of your over-21 guests will love these delicious jello treats with a little kick of alcohol in them!

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (3)

Ingredients You Need

  • Bailey’s Irish Cream – this is a MUST for these Jello Shots
  • Hot Coffee – or espresso
  • Gelatin – if you have never used gelatin, don’t be intimidated. It is simple to use and perfect for these Irish Coffee Jello Shots
  • Sugar – to sweeten things up
  • Whipped Cream – to top them off
Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (4)

How To Make Jello Shots

Start by whisking hot espresso (or coffee) with 2 packets of unflavored gelatin and a little sugar.

You can buy unflavored gelatinin the baking aisle at the market, or next to the flavored Jello.

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (5)

Pour the coffee gelatin into a plastic-lined baking dish and chill.

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (6)

Next heat a portion of Baileys Irish Cream. Don’t boil it; just get it hot enough to dissolve the gelatin.

Whisk 3 packets of gelatin into the hot Baileys making sure there are no clumps. Then whisk in the remaining bottle of Irish Cream.

Pour the Irish Cream gelatin over the firm coffee gelatin and chill.

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (7)

Once both layers are firm, either cut the Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots into squares, or use a small cookie cutter to cut out circles.

Note, you waste less gelatin when you cut squares… Yetyou tend tosnack on the scraps and end up giddier when you cut circles.

So I’ve heard.

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (8)

Top the Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots with a dollop of whipped cream and they are ready to passaround at your Saint Paddy’s Day party.

Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots are the perfect compromise for adult guests who don’t enjoy beer or whiskey.

A jello shot or two will have them grinning from ear to ear all evening long!

Looking for a fresh sippable co*cktail for Saint Patrick’s? Try this Lucky Irish Margarita Recipe!

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (9)

How Long Does It Take For Jello Shots To Chill In The Fridge?

The first layer, with the coffee, should be chilled for at least one hour, or until firm.

The second layer, with the Baileys Irish Cream, should be chilled for at least two hours, or until firm.

Times vary based on the thickness of the shots layer and the temperature of your fridge.

Get the Printable Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream Below!

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (10)

5 stars (22 reviews)

Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes minutes

Chill Time: 3 hours hours

Total Time: 3 hours hours 8 minutes minutes

Bailey’s Irish Cream Jello Shot Recipe is a 5-ingredient recipe for Saint Patrick’s Day! These fun and festive “grown-up treats” take no time to prep too!

Servings: 36 shots

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

  • 750 ml Bailey’s Irish Cream liqueur (1 bottle)
  • 2 cups hot coffee, or espresso
  • 5 packets unflavored gelatin, divided
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • whipped cream

Instructions

  • Line a 9X9 inch baking dish with plastic wrap. Pour the hot coffee into a medium bowl. Whisk in the sugar. Then briskly whisk in 2 packets of unflavored gelatin. Whisk fast to ensure there are no clumps. Pour the coffee gelatin into the prepared pan. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or until firm. Then use a wooden skewer to poke holes in the surface of the gelatin. (This will help the two gelatin layers stick together.)

  • Heat 1 cup of Baileys Irish Cream on the stovetop or in a microwave safe bowl. Heat until it almost simmers, then briskly whisk in 3 packets of unflavored gelatin, making sure there are no clumps. Then whisk the remaining bottle of Baileys into the mixture. Pour the Baileys gelatin over the coffee gelatin. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, until completely firm.

  • Gently lift the entire sheet of gelatin out of the pan by the edges of the plastic wrap. Cut the gelatin into 36 squares. You could also use a small 1 – 1 1/2 inch cooker cutter to make round jello shots.

  • Pipe small dollops of whipped cream on top of each jello shot. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Notes

Although a portion of the Baileys Irish Cream is heated, these do contain a significant amount of alcohol. Serve to guests 21 and older.

Nutrition

Serving: 1shot, Calories: 75kcal, Carbohydrates: 10g, Protein: 0g, Fat: 0g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 2mg, Potassium: 6mg, Sugar: 10g

Course: Dessert, Drinks

Cuisine: American

Author: Sommer Collier

