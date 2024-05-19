Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots Recipe –A 5-ingredient recipe for Saint Patrick’s Day! This fun and festive “grown-up treat” takes no time to prep.



Why We Love This Bailey’s Jello Shots Recipe

This St. Patrick’s day, you can make an adult beverage in fun, solid form! These Bailey’s jello shots are not only delicious, but look how cute they are!

Plus, these cute littleBaileys Irish Cream Jello Shots are so much fun! Not only do they combine caffeine and booze for that perfect pick-me-up-yet-slow-me-down feeling, but they also taste delightful with a thin espresso layer on the bottom and a solid Baileys Irish Cream gelatin above.

Top them with a little dollop of fresh whipped cream and you have a 21 and over treat all your friends will adore.

St. Patrick’s Day “Adult Treats”

Coming from the mindset that adult beverages should be enjoyed slowly, and in moderation, the jello shot mentality is not quite my speed.

However, I do make one exception when it comes to jello shots…

Festive Saint Patrick’s Day adult treats are a great way to get your party guests on the level, so to speak.

All of your over-21 guests will love these delicious jello treats with a little kick of alcohol in them!

Ingredients You Need

Bailey’s Irish Cream – this is a MUST for these Jello Shots

– this is a MUST for these Jello Shots Hot Coffee – or espresso

– or espresso Gelatin – if you have never used gelatin, don’t be intimidated. It is simple to use and perfect for these Irish Coffee Jello Shots

– if you have never used gelatin, don’t be intimidated. It is simple to use and perfect for these Irish Coffee Jello Shots Sugar – to sweeten things up

– to sweeten things up Whipped Cream – to top them off

How To Make Jello Shots

Start by whisking hot espresso (or coffee) with 2 packets of unflavored gelatin and a little sugar.

You can buy unflavored gelatinin the baking aisle at the market, or next to the flavored Jello.

Pour the coffee gelatin into a plastic-lined baking dish and chill.

Next heat a portion of Baileys Irish Cream. Don’t boil it; just get it hot enough to dissolve the gelatin.

Whisk 3 packets of gelatin into the hot Baileys making sure there are no clumps. Then whisk in the remaining bottle of Irish Cream.

Pour the Irish Cream gelatin over the firm coffee gelatin and chill.

Once both layers are firm, either cut the Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots into squares, or use a small cookie cutter to cut out circles.

Note, you waste less gelatin when you cut squares… Yetyou tend tosnack on the scraps and end up giddier when you cut circles.

So I’ve heard.

Top the Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots with a dollop of whipped cream and they are ready to passaround at your Saint Paddy’s Day party.

Baileys Irish Cream Jello Shots are the perfect compromise for adult guests who don’t enjoy beer or whiskey.

A jello shot or two will have them grinning from ear to ear all evening long!

Looking for a fresh sippable co*cktail for Saint Patrick’s? Try this Lucky Irish Margarita Recipe!

How Long Does It Take For Jello Shots To Chill In The Fridge?

The first layer, with the coffee, should be chilled for at least one hour, or until firm.

The second layer, with the Baileys Irish Cream, should be chilled for at least two hours, or until firm.

Times vary based on the thickness of the shots layer and the temperature of your fridge.

Get the Printable Jello Shots Recipe with Baileys Irish Cream Below!

