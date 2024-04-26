Easy Healthy Air Fryer Recipes (Weight Watchers, Under 425 Calories) (2024)

Guys, I have more than 20 Healthy Air Fryer Recipes! The list includes Air Fryer recipes for breakfasts, mains, and desserts that everyonewill love. All the recipes are fun, easy and full of fantastic flavour. Recipes include calories, Weight Watchers Points and dietarytrends information for your ease.

Hey lovely foodies. If you are have just fallen in love with your Air Fryer or just need some inspiration for easy Air Fryer Recipes for friends or family or yourself, then this post is for you.

You will find a nice selection of healthy Air Fryer recipes that are easy to whip up.

Even better is the fact that some of them require only a few everyday pantry ingredients.

Want to save this Recipe? Enter your email below and get it sent straight to your inbox. Along with recipes & tips every week!

Why Cook With The Air Fryer?

Now let’s talk about fried food. Usually,when we hear the word “fried” we’re immediately turned off.

Who can eat “fried” food all the time? Folks,you can add a lot of food made in the air fryer to the guilt-free eating list. Seriously.

The Air Fryer Uses Little (or no) oil

The key thing is not touse more than 2 tbsp in your air fryer when “frying” anything,which is great for your waistline.

The air fryer uses a tiny bit of oil along with a hot power fan to move air throughout while cooking your food.

Basically, the Air fryer can give us delicious comfort foods we normally steer clear of because of its high-calorie content.

The Air Fryer Saves Time When Cooking.

The air fryer is also generally quicker than the convection oven and will crisp your food faster and better than the oven. What’s not to love?

Air Fryer Accessories Top Pick

Evo Oil Sprayer Bottle Photo Credit:Amazon.com My go-to spraying bottle. Every Air Fryer user should have one.

Healthy Air Fryer Recipes

So let’s get down to the important bit of these healthier air fryer recipes. All the recipes listed here are less than 425 kcal per portion. And even better, all but 2 of them are less than 350 kcal.

The recipes are also listed from the lowest to the highest calorie, to make it easier for you to choose what you want to eat.

Weight Watchers points are also included.

And with dishes that cater to a wide range of dietary considerations (including Vegan, Paleo, Keto, Low-carb and Weight Watchers) there really is something for everyone.

Easy Air Fryer Recipes

Ready to whip up some healthy and easy Air Fryer Recipes? Then check out these Air Fryer Recipes which include breakfasts, mains, desserts and more.

So if you fancy some crispy chickpeas, or crispy golden chicken breast, some air fryer doughnuts, or a light cauliflower curry or a pork satay, this list of 20easy air fryer recipes helps you make the most of this amazingly versatile kitchen gadget.

Happy, happy cooking 🙂

Air Fryer Asparagus. 25 Kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, Gluten Free}.

Air Fryer Green Beans . 35 Kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Whole 30}.

Air Fryer Apple Chips. 48 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Keto, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Whole 30, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Wings . 48 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Keto, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Vegan}.

Crispy Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts . 48 kcal, 0 BluePlan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Whole 30}.

Air Fryer Banana Chips 53 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten Free, Paleo, Whole 30, Vegan}.

Cilantro Lime Air Fryer Shrimp Skewers + Grill Version. 59 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints points. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30}.

Super Crispy Air Fryer Tofu . 63Kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carb}.

Air Fryer Tortilla Chips , 74 Kcal, 3 Blue Plan SmartPoints (Gluten Free, Vegan}.

Mexican Air Fryer Corn On The Cob . 77 Kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carb}.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries . 86 kcal, 3 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten Free, Paleo, Whole 30, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Salmon Patties . 104 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Whole30, Gluten Free}.

Crunchy Air Fryer Chickpeas . 108 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Plantains . 124 kcal, 5 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Paleo, Whole 30, Vegan, Gluten-Free}.

Air Fryer Hard Boiled Eggs . 125 kcal, 0 BluePlan SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free}.

Crispy Chickpea Tacos . 133 kcal, 4 BluePlan SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten-Free}.

Smoky Air Fryer Ribs . 147 kcal, 4 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Gluten Free}.

Air Fryer Zucchini Fries. 148 kcal, 4 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free}.

Air Fryer Salmon . 161 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo}.

Easy One Pan Cauliflower Curry . 166 kcal, 4 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Vegan, Gluten-Free}.

Crispy Air Fryer Bacon . 182 kcal, 6 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Keto, Low Carb, Paleo, Gluten-Free}.

Golden Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Breast . 206 kcal, 2 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb & Keto Options}.

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs . 206 kcal, 4 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Keto, Gluten-Free, Low Carb}.

Cajun Crispy Golden Air Fryer Fish . 212 kcal, 1 Blue Plan SmartPoint.{Gluten Free, Low Carb}.

Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs . 220 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Paleo, Keto}.

Air Fryer Hot Dogs . 229 kcal, 7 Blue Plan SmartPoints.

Healthier Air Fryer Donuts . 241 kcal, 10 Blue Plan SmartPoints.

Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin Fajitas 255 Kcal, 3 Blue Plan SmartPoints, {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30}.

Air Fryer Pita Bread Pizza. 292 kcal, 9 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Vegetarian}.

Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowl . 313 kcal, 0 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Low Carb, Gluten Free}.

Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings With Parmesan 328 kcal, 9 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto}.

Air Fryer Thai Curry Chicken Kabobs 363 kcal, 5 Blue Plan SmartPoints {Gluten Free}.

Air Fryer Pork Satay Recipe With Peanut Sauce . 417 kcal, 9 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-free}.

Air Fryer Whole Chicken . 420 kcal, 7 Blue Plan SmartPoints. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Paleo, Keto}.

Subscribe For Your Free Air Fryer Cheat Sheet<a



Originally published Dec 2018. Updated Jan 2022

And for more air fryer goodies…

Thank you for reading my Healthy Air Fryer Recipes post.And please come visit again as Icontinue dreaming up recipes, traditionalAfrican recipes, African fusion recipes, Sierra Leone recipes, travel plans and much more for you.Thanks for supporting Recipes from a Pantry, UK food blog.