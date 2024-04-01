Original Irish Soda Bread Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.Read our disclosure policy here.

Jump to Recipe

This authentic quick bread recipe is the best Irish Soda Bread you’ll serve at your kitchen table!

It’s the perfect addition to your Corned Beef or Irish Beef Stew dinner this St. Patrick’s Day.

This soda bread is SO EASY to make and requires no yeast, making it the perfect bread to serve with all of your dinner meals.

Search the Article show

When you’re looking for an authentic Irish Soda Bread recipe, make sure you choose one that doesn’t have a lot of special ingredients or complicated steps.

This is one of my favorite bread recipes, you’ll find lots more homemade bread recipes here.

Irish Soda Bread Recipe

The best recipes are tried and true and often the most simple to make.

And because this recipe is easy to put together, you’ll not want to skimp on the buttermilk.

This homemade soda bread is one of the top recipes for St. Patrick’s Day.

The buttermilk is an important ingredient. You don’t want to choose a recipe for Irish Soda Bread without buttermilk or it just won’t taste like the traditional bread everyone loves.

You can add raisins or even chocolate chips to this moist bread if you’d like to, however a lot of people from Ireland prefer to eat it without any extras added in.

The best soda bread in my opinion, is just a moist Irish Soda Bread traditional recipe like the one below.

Soda Bread Ingredients

Flour

Sugar

Baking Soda

Baking Powder

Salt

Butter

Butter

Buttermilk

Egg

How to Make Soda Bread

The full measurements for the ingredients are in the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post.

This is a visual walk through on how to make this bread.

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Step 2: Grease a baking sheet.

Step 3: Stir together all purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 4: Add 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup buttermilk and egg to the flour mixture and mix until combined.

Step 5: Flour work surface, turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly.

Step 6: Shape dough into a round shape and place on prepared sheet.

Step 7: Whisk together 1/4 cup melted butter with 1/4 cup buttermilk.

Step 8: Place on a prepared baking sheet or in a cast iron skillet and brush loaf with buttermilk mixture.

Step 9: Cut an X in the top of the loaf with a sharp knife.

Step 10: Bake 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Expert Tip: Brush the crust with buttermilk mixture every 15 minutes or so while baking.

Step 11: Your finished bread will have a lovely golden brown crust. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to cool.

Soda Bread Add-Ins

Raisins

Chocolate Chips

Dried Fruit

Nuts

Orange Zest

Currants

Caraway Seeds

More Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish Beef Stew – Tender and juicy seasoned beef loaded with a rich and decadent sauce that surrounds the tender beef and all the vegetables.

– Tender and juicy seasoned beef loaded with a rich and decadent sauce that surrounds the tender beef and all the vegetables. Homemade Shamrock Shakes – Delicious homemade green minty milkshake.

– Delicious homemade green minty milkshake. Irish Potato Candy – Contrary to the name, these little bite sized sweet treats have no mashed potato in them. That’s right! They get their name because they look like little potatoes.

– Contrary to the name, these little bite sized sweet treats have no mashed potato in them. That’s right! They get their name because they look like little potatoes. Guinness Bread – This Guinness Bread is the perfect way to start your festivities this year.

– This Guinness Bread is the perfect way to start your festivities this year. Green Velvet Cupcakes – If you are looking for a fun St. Patrick’s Day recipe, try these Green Velvet Cupcakes with Baileys Cream Cheese Frosting!

– If you are looking for a fun St. Patrick’s Day recipe, try these Green Velvet Cupcakes with Baileys Cream Cheese Frosting! Guinness Cupcakes with Bailey’s Buttercream – These are a delicious treat to add to your festivities.