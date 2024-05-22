Easy Leftover Turkey Recipe (2024)

Recipe Card Jump to Video Print Recipe

There are few things in this world as comforting as a delicious, hearty turkey curry on a cold winter day. This easy turkey curry recipe is the perfect comfort food for any occasion!

You can use chunks of leftover turkey, chopped pre-cooked turkey from the supermarket or slice and cook some turkey whilst simmering the curry sauce.

Here is a quick slide show video showing how to make our leftover turkey curry.

If you find yourself with leftover turkey from Christmas or Thanksgiving, don't let it go to waste! There are only so many turkey sandwiches you can have; we have plenty of ways to turn that turkey into a delicious meal.

One option is to make this turkey curry. This dish is packed with flavour, and it's easy to customize according to your preferences.

We also have a fantastic leftover turkey and ham pie that uses all the Christmas leftovers.

When it comes to turkey curry, there are a few key ingredients that you'll need to make this curry.

Prepare all the ingredients to make this turkey curry quick and easy.

Turkey

First of all, you'll need some leftover turkey.

If you are using leftover roast turkey, you can use either white breast meat or dark meat pulled from the roast turkey carcass for this recipe.

No turkey leftovers?

You can cook fresh raw turkey breast or boneless thighs whilst the sauce is simmering to add to this recipe instead. Or buy some pre-cooked turkey from the supermarket.

Onions

Finely chopped onions form the base of this turkey curry recipe.

Vegetable Oil

You'll need some vegetable oil to sautee the onions in.

Garlic

You'll also want to add some fresh garlic for extra flavour. You can add fresh ginger too, if you like.

Chillies

To give the turkey curry a wonderful spice, you'll need a few chillies, either fresh red chillies or dried powdered chilli.

Curry Powder

Curry powder is a key ingredient in this turkey curry. You can use whichever kind of curry powder you prefer, but we recommend starting with a mild curry powder and increasing it to your preferred level of spiciness using fresh chillies.

You can use a curry power blend such as garam masala in place of curry powder, if you prefer.

Tomato Puree

Tomato puree is a must in any curry recipe to richness to the dish.

Chopped Tomatoes

Chopped tinned tomatoes give the sauce a wonderful depth of flavour and colour. You can also use fresh tomatoes finely chopped if you prefer.

Brown Sugar

Brown sugar balances out the heat of the chillies and adds a touch of sweetness to the curry sauce.

Lemon

Lemon juice adds a lovely fresh note to the turkey curry.

Fresh Coriander

Finally, a handful of fresh coriander leaves (fresh cilantro) adds a wonderfully fresh, herby flavour to the dish.

One great thing about the leftover turkey curry recipe is that there are so many ways to adjust it to your taste. Adjust the spice levels to suit your family's heat tolerance levels.

Mild Curry

If you want a mild creamy turkey curry, add coconut milk instead of water and use a mild curry powder with no chillies.

Hot Curry

For something with a little more kick, add more fresh chillies.

Sweet Curry

If you want to give your curry extra sweetness, try adding some mango chutney.

Jarred Sauce

If you're short on time, there are plenty of store-bought pastes or jarred curry sauces that you can use instead of making your own.

Other leftovers

No leftover cooked turkey? This recipe can be used with cooked or leftover chicken or vegetables instead.

Here is a quick rundown on how to make this leftover turkey curry.

Check out the recipe card for the measurements and full instructions on how to make this turkey curry.

To make the turkey curry, start by sauteing onions in vegetable oil and fry gently until they are softened.

Then add garlic, garlic, chilli, tomato puree (tomato paste) and curry powder and stir it into the onions.

Next, add the chopped tomatoes, sugar, salt and lemon juice. Pour in the cold water and bring to a boil.

Turn down to a simmer, and allow 15 minutes for the sauce to thicken.

During this time, you can cook some chopped raw turkey or chicken, if you are not using leftovers.

Once the sauce has thickened, it is time to blend it. We pour it into a deep mixing bowl and use a hand blender for quick, easy results to make a smooth curry sauce.

Pour the smooth homemade curry sauce into the pan over medium heat, and stir in the leftover cooked turkey.

Add some fresh coriander leaves, and enjoy your deliciously easy leftover turkey curry!

When it comes to side dishes to serve with turkey curry, we have endless possibilities to choose from. Here are a few particular sides that we think enhance the flavours of the dish. I love to have turkey curry in an air fryer jacket potato.

Mango Chutney is fantastic to add some sweetness and great with poppadums, a naan breads can be used to soak up the delicious curry. Add a dollop of mint yoghurt to tame the curry's heat.

A bowl of mushroom rice or plain basmati white rice can help to soak up the curry's rich flavours. Or try one of our flavoured rice.

Jeera Rice (Indian Cumin Rice Recipe)

How to make Pilau Rice

Onion Basmati Rice

Coconut Pilau Rice

Or serve the curry in a jacket potato with a simple green salad to provide a refreshing crunch.

Turkey Curry (Leftover Turkey Recipe) Luke and Kay - Flawless Food Delicious and easy leftover turkey curry recipe that the whole family will love! A great way to use up leftover turkey from Christmas or Thanksgiving. This turkey curry recipe is the perfect dish for any occasion. Whether you're looking for a quick and easy weeknight meal or something to impress your guests. The best thing about this recipe is that it is be easily adjusted to your taste. If you want a milder curry, just use a mild curry powder and no chilli. Or if you're looking for something with a bit more heat use a hot curry powder, and add more fresh chillies. The possibilities are endless! And don't forget the rice, the perfect accompaniment to this delicious curry. 5 from 48 votes Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Course Dinner, Main Course Cuisine British, European, Indian Servings 4 People See Also German Sweet Roll Recipe with Raisins – Oma's Rosinenbrötchen Calories 223 kcal Equipment Wooden Spoon Large pan Mixing Bowl Handheld Mixer Balti Dish optional Ingredients 2 tablespoon Vegetable Oil

2 Onions Finely Chopped

6 Garlic Cloves diced

1 Red Chillies Optional. use extra for more spice

2 tablespoon Tomato Puree

2 tablespoon Curry Powder

1 tin Chopped Tomatoes

½ tablespoon Brown Sugar

½ Lemon juice only

pinch Salt

350 ml Cold Water (1 ½ cup)

400 grams Leftover Cooked Turkey (2 cups)

1 handful Fresh Coriander chopped Instructions Homemade Medium Curry Sauce Gently fry onions in oil for 5 minutes on medium heat 2 tablespoon Vegetable Oil, 2 Onions

Add garlic, chilli, tomato puree and curry powder. 6 Garlic Cloves, 1 Red Chillies, 2 tablespoon Tomato Puree, 2 tablespoon Curry Powder

Stir through until well combined and fragrant.

Next, add the chopped tomatoes, sugar, salt and lemon juice. 1 tin Chopped Tomatoes, ½ tablespoon Brown Sugar, ½ Lemon, pinch Salt

Add the cold water and bring to a boil. 350 ml Cold Water (1 ½ cup)

Turn the temperature down to low. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Cut or tear the cooked turkey into bite-size chunks. Keep covered until the sauce has had its time. Or if using raw turkey, chop it into bitesize pieces and cook in a separate pan. 400 grams Leftover Cooked Turkey (2 cups)

Pour the sauce into a deep bowl and use a hand blender to make a smooth curry sauce.

Return to the pan over medium heat 400 grams Leftover Cooked Turkey (2 cups)

Add the cooked turkey.

Stir through until the turkey is heated through.

Sprinkle with fresh coriander leaves before serving 1 handful Fresh Coriander

Serve with white rice and naan bread. Video Notes Variations One great thing about the leftover turkey curry recipe is that there are so many ways to adjust it to your taste. Adjust the spice levels to suit your family's heat tolerance levels. Mild Curry If you want a mild creamy turkey curry, add coconut milk instead of water and use a mild curry powder with no chillies. Hot Curry For something with a little more kick, add more fresh chillies. Sweet Curry If you want to give your curry extra sweetness, try adding some mango chutney. Jarred Sauce If you're short on time, there are plenty of store-bought pastes or jarred curry sauces that you can use instead of making your own. Other leftovers This recipe can be used with chicken or vegetables instead Nutrition Calories: 223kcalCarbohydrates: 15gProtein: 17gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 5gMonounsaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0.1gCholesterol: 49mgSodium: 912mgPotassium: 614mgFiber: 3gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 251IUVitamin C: 30mgCalcium: 61mgIron: 2mg Keyword curried leftover turkey, hot curry, lefover turkey recipe, leftover turkey ideas, medium curry, mild curry, recipes for leftover turkey, turkey curry, turkey leftover recipes, turkey recipes leftover Tried this recipe? Share an image on Facebook / Instagram / PinterestPlease mention @flawlessfooduk or tag #flawlessfooduk!

Regarding storage, there are a few things to remember with leftover turkey curry.

First, if you have used leftover turkey to make this curry, it has already been cooked twice, and it is not recommended to reheat it again, but you can store it in the fridge and eat it cold.

It's important to ensure that any leftover curry is stored in an airtight container in the fridge and eaten within 2 days.

With a little effort, that boring leftover turkey can be turned into a delicious meal the whole family will enjoy. Why not give our curry recipe a try? Let us know how it turns out in the comments below!

So what are you waiting for? Try our easy leftover turkey curry recipe today!