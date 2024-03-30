Easy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Easy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe – quick and simple to make, chunky, hearty and comforting meal, perfect for the cold weather. Nutritious lentils, rich in protein and fiber, combined with potatoes for a healthy and flavorful soup.
This Easy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe comes together in under one hour and is perfect for an effortless weekday family meal.
My family loves lentils and specifically lentil soup and I feel like I have to cook soups like thisEasy Lentil Potato Soup more often.
This Easy Slow Cooker Lentil and Potato Chili is one of our favorite healthy meals.
I also have a recipe for Curried red Lentil Quinoa Soup and Red Lentil Soup Recipe.
It is so easy to make in one pot, but you can definitely try making it in a slow cooker.
A soup with lentils and potatoes
The first time I tried something similar I was impressed.
This combination of lentils and potatoes is perfect!
Why did I add potatoes to a lentil soup?
- Adding potatoes to thisEasy Lentil Potato Soup makes is a lot more nutritious and filling.
- I’ve found out that soups with just lentils tend to often be pretty light and good for lunch or a side, but not a complete meal.
- My son also loves hearty soups like thisEasy Lentil Potato Soup, so I needed to come up with more simple soup recipes.
- You can also blend it for small children.
I haven’t had a lot of time to cook 2-3 meals each day, that involve different courses, so recipes like this have been my favorite lately.
What lentils to use in thisEasy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe?
- Green lentils work best in thisEasy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe.
- This time I used a combination of red split, green and black lentils, that my husband had purchased online.
- I do not advice using red split lentils only, because they cook a lot quicker that potatoes.
- Either green or a combination like the one I used should work best.
What kind of potatoes to use in this lentil potato soup?
- I used a mix of small red and yellow potatoes, that I did not even peel, but any potatoes of your choice will work.
- You can also use sweet potatoes, but keep in mind that the taste will differ.
Easy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe
Easy Lentil Potato Soup Recipe – quick and simple to make, chunky, hearty and comforting meal, perfect for the cold weather. Nutritious lentils, rich in protein and fiber, combined with potatoes for a healthy and flavorful soup.
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 35 minutes mins
Total: 45 minutes mins
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 1 carrot, large, 3 – 4 oz
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1/4 cup tomato sauce, optional
- 1 1/4 cups lentils, I used a mix of green, red split and black lentils, but green only work great.
- 12 oz potatoes, cut into bite sized pieces
- 2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp thyme
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 4-5 cups water
Instructions
Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and cook for 1 minute. Add garlic and carrots. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently, to prevent burning.
Add in the tomato paste, tomato sauce and lentils. Cook for 1 minute. Add potatoes. Pour 4 cups of water on top. Add salt, pepper, thyme and oregano. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 25-35 minutes, until the lentils are cooked and potatoes are tender.
Taste the soup and add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve warm.
Notes
Add up to 1 more cup of water, if you don’t want the soup to be too thick.
Instead for water, you can use vegetable or chicken stock (broth) for more flavor.
You can add 1 bay leaf if you are a fan of the flavor.
Nutrition
Calories: 224kcal, Carbohydrates: 33g, Protein: 12g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Sodium: 432mg, Potassium: 691mg, Fiber: 14g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 1755IU, Vitamin C: 10.4mg, Calcium: 50mg, Iron: 5mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Additional Info
Course: Soup
Cuisine: American
