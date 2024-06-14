Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (2024)

Vegetarian
By Tara Noland on | Updated | 29 Comments
You can now have a Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf in the comfort of your home and long after it is gone from the store. I had made this recipe to share on AllFreeCopyCatRecipes a few years ago and have never shared it with you.
Make this delicious loaf and serve it with our Copycat Starbucks Caramel Macchiato too! Want more gingerbread recipes? Try our Festive Gingerbread Cupcakes too!
I was going through the drive thru the other day and saw it on their menu and thought hey, I have made that delicious Gingerbread Loaf before and I don’t think it is on my site either!! I had to change that!! So here is this delicious loaf!!
This would make a great hostess gift with a little coffee from you know where!! Happy Holidays!! Enjoy!!
The Recipe
Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf
Yield: 4 mini loaves
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
You can now have this delicious loaf at home, Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely grated
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup apple sauce
- 1/2 cup sour cream
Frosting
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 cups icing sugar
- Candied ginger, chopped in small squares
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease four mini loaf pans 6x3x2" with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl whisk together the dry ingredients. Set aside. In the bowl of a standup mixer with a paddle attachment cream butter and sugars together. Add eggs one at a time and mix well. Add the apple sauce and sour cream. Add the flour mixture slowly mixing well.
- Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 30 min. or until a cake tester comes out clean.
- Cool for 5 minutes and then remove from pan, cool completely on racks.
- For the frosting, beat the cream cheese with a hand mixer until soft and light. Add the vanilla and slowly add 1/2 cup of icing sugar at a time and blend in. Spread the icing on top of the cakes and decorate with the candied ginger.
Reader Interactions
Cindy says
Hi, can I make it in mini loaves???? TY
Reply
Tara Noland says
The recipe is actually for mini loaves, so yes!
Reply
Jody says
Can you freeze the frosted loaves?
Reply
Tara Noland says
Yes, I have successfully frozen them iced and enjoyed them again later.
Reply
Danny Huyghue says
Just the comfort food I can offer family during lockdown to lighten the mood.
I rarely bake, but three cups confectioners sugar sounds like a lot for frosting. Guess it readily reduces, without making things ridiculously sweet like cane sugar.
Thanks for awesome recipe.
I LIVE for this each year at Starbucks.
Reply
Tara Noland says
Yes, confectioner’s sugar does reduce down a lot. Usually, you use 4 cups for recipes so this one is even less.
Reply
Jacinta Ruth says
Can small bits of candied ginger also be added to the batter? Thank you for your time!
Reply
Tara Noland says
Yummy, sounds like a good idea!!
Reply
Jacinta Ruth says
How much of the candied ginger bits would you suggest to add to the batter?
Thank You for your time !
Reply
Tara Noland says
I think 1/2 cup would be nice, if you think that is too much start with 1/3.
Reply
Cathi Crismon says
Oh my goodness! This looks absolutely delicious. My mind in spinning right now trying to figure our how to make it vegan. 😉
Reply
Judy Jones says
Can I use self- rising flour and omit the baking soda & salt ? I would love to make this. Thank You
Reply
Tara Noland says
I don’t use self-rising flour Judy but if you feel confident then use it. It is flour with those two additions so I would think it would work.
Reply
Sos carina says
I did this today for my mother and grandma and they both loved it! Thanks for the recipe darling!?
Reply
Tara Noland says
You are so welcome, thanks for taking the time to tell me!! So glad everyone enjoyed it!
Reply
Charlotte says
Can I bake this recipe in a regular size loaf pan ?
Reply
Tara Noland says
Yes, you can bake 4 small ones or one large.
Reply
Jan says
Same temp & time?
Reply
Tara Noland says
Same temp and probably 45-50 min. but test it to see if it is done.
Reply
Deanna Samaan says
This sounds so good! It looks better than Starbucks!
Reply
It’s gorgeous, Tara! That picture really drew me in 🙂
Reply
Noshing with the Nolands says
Thank you so much Valerie!
Reply
Love this, Tara! Although it’s dangerous to know… 🙂
Reply
Susie Gall says
YUM!! I can’t wait to try this recipe – really beautiful!!
Reply
Noshing with the Nolands says
Thanks so much Susie!
Reply
KC the Kitchen Chopper says
That one photo is a keeper. No need for more. Looks luscious!
Reply
Noshing with the Nolands says
Thank you so much KC!
Reply
What a heavenly loaf of bread…perfect for the holidays!
Reply
Noshing with the Nolands says
Thank you Linda!
Reply
