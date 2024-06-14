Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (2024)

Vegetarian

By Tara Noland on | Updated | 29 Comments

You can now have a Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf in the comfort of your home and long after it is gone from the store. I had made this recipe to share on AllFreeCopyCatRecipes a few years ago and have never shared it with you.

Make this delicious loaf and serve it with our Copycat Starbucks Caramel Macchiato too! Want more gingerbread recipes? Try our Festive Gingerbread Cupcakes too!

Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (1)

I was going through the drive thru the other day and saw it on their menu and thought hey, I have made that delicious Gingerbread Loaf before and I don’t think it is on my site either!! I had to change that!! So here is this delicious loaf!!

Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (2)

This would make a great hostess gift with a little coffee from you know where!! Happy Holidays!! Enjoy!!

The Recipe

Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (3)

Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf

Yield: 4 mini loaves

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

You can now have this delicious loaf at home, Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely grated
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup apple sauce
  • 1/2 cup sour cream

Frosting

  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 cups icing sugar
  • Candied ginger, chopped in small squares

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease four mini loaf pans 6x3x2" with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl whisk together the dry ingredients. Set aside. In the bowl of a standup mixer with a paddle attachment cream butter and sugars together. Add eggs one at a time and mix well. Add the apple sauce and sour cream. Add the flour mixture slowly mixing well.
  3. Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 30 min. or until a cake tester comes out clean.
  4. Cool for 5 minutes and then remove from pan, cool completely on racks.
  5. For the frosting, beat the cream cheese with a hand mixer until soft and light. Add the vanilla and slowly add 1/2 cup of icing sugar at a time and blend in. Spread the icing on top of the cakes and decorate with the candied ginger.

Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (4)

    Comments & Reviews

  1. Cindy says

    Hi, can I make it in mini loaves???? TY

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      The recipe is actually for mini loaves, so yes!

      Reply

  2. Jody says

    Can you freeze the frosted loaves?

    Reply

  3. Danny Huyghue says

    Just the comfort food I can offer family during lockdown to lighten the mood.

    I rarely bake, but three cups confectioners sugar sounds like a lot for frosting. Guess it readily reduces, without making things ridiculously sweet like cane sugar.

    Thanks for awesome recipe.

    I LIVE for this each year at Starbucks.

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Yes, confectioner’s sugar does reduce down a lot. Usually, you use 4 cups for recipes so this one is even less.

      Reply

  4. Jacinta Ruth says

    Can small bits of candied ginger also be added to the batter? Thank you for your time!

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Yummy, sounds like a good idea!!

      Reply

      • Jacinta Ruth says

        How much of the candied ginger bits would you suggest to add to the batter?
        Thank You for your time !

        Reply

        • Tara Noland says

          I think 1/2 cup would be nice, if you think that is too much start with 1/3.

          Reply

  5. Cathi Crismon says

    Oh my goodness! This looks absolutely delicious. My mind in spinning right now trying to figure our how to make it vegan. 😉

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      I don’t use self-rising flour Judy but if you feel confident then use it. It is flour with those two additions so I would think it would work.

      Reply

  7. Sos carina says

    I did this today for my mother and grandma and they both loved it! Thanks for the recipe darling!?

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      You are so welcome, thanks for taking the time to tell me!! So glad everyone enjoyed it!

      Reply

  8. Charlotte says

    Can I bake this recipe in a regular size loaf pan ?

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Yes, you can bake 4 small ones or one large.

      Reply

      • Jan says

        Same temp & time?

        Reply

        • Tara Noland says

          Same temp and probably 45-50 min. but test it to see if it is done.

          Reply

  9. Deanna Samaan says

    This sounds so good! It looks better than Starbucks!

    Reply

    • Noshing with the Nolands says

      Thank you so much Valerie!

      Reply

  12. Susie Gall says

    YUM!! I can’t wait to try this recipe – really beautiful!!

    Reply

    • Noshing with the Nolands says

      Thanks so much Susie!

      Reply

  13. KC the Kitchen Chopper says

    That one photo is a keeper. No need for more. Looks luscious!

    Reply

    • Noshing with the Nolands says

      Thank you so much KC!

      Reply

    • Noshing with the Nolands says

      Thank you Linda!

      Reply

