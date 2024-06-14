Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf recipe is great for the holidays (2024)

That one photo is a keeper. No need for more. Looks luscious!

This sounds so good! It looks better than Starbucks!

Same temp and probably 45-50 min. but test it to see if it is done.

Yes, you can bake 4 small ones or one large.

You are so welcome, thanks for taking the time to tell me!! So glad everyone enjoyed it!

I did this today for my mother and grandma and they both loved it! Thanks for the recipe darling!?

I don’t use self-rising flour Judy but if you feel confident then use it. It is flour with those two additions so I would think it would work.

Can I use self- rising flour and omit the baking soda & salt ? I would love to make this. Thank You

Oh my goodness! This looks absolutely delicious. My mind in spinning right now trying to figure our how to make it vegan. 😉

I think 1/2 cup would be nice, if you think that is too much start with 1/3.

How much of the candied ginger bits would you suggest to add to the batter? Thank You for your time !

Can small bits of candied ginger also be added to the batter? Thank you for your time!

Yes, confectioner’s sugar does reduce down a lot. Usually, you use 4 cups for recipes so this one is even less.

I rarely bake, but three cups confectioners sugar sounds like a lot for frosting. Guess it readily reduces, without making things ridiculously sweet like cane sugar.

Just the comfort food I can offer family during lockdown to lighten the mood.

Yes, I have successfully frozen them iced and enjoyed them again later.

The recipe is actually for mini loaves, so yes!

You can now have this delicious loaf at home, Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf.

This would make a great hostess gift with a little coffee from you know where!! Happy Holidays!! Enjoy!!

I was going through the drive thru the other day and saw it on their menu and thought hey, I have made that delicious Gingerbread Loaf before and I don’t think it is on my site either!! I had to change that!! So here is this delicious loaf!!

Make this delicious loaf and serve it with our Copycat Starbucks Caramel Macchiato too! Want more gingerbread recipes? Try our Festive Gingerbread Cupcakes too!

You can now have a Copycat Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf in the comfort of your home and long after it is gone from the store. I had made this recipe to share on AllFreeCopyCatRecipes a few years ago and have never shared it with you.

ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID], APPLE SAUCE [APPLES, WATER, ASCORBIC ACID ADDED FOR COLOR RETENTION], SUGAR, EGGS, BROWN SUGAR, BUTTER [CREAM, NATURAL FLAVOR], ICING SUGAR [SUGAR, CORNSTARCH], WATER, BUTTERMILK [NONFAT MILK, DRY BUTTERMILK, ...

Starbucks' 2023 Holiday Food Menu



This year, the coffee chain is bringing back a few favorites, including the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, and Gingerbread Loaf.

Iced Gingerbread Latte: Starbucks Coffee Company.

The 'cake' part is soft, fluffy, and so sooo decadent. The frosting on top gives you just enough sweetness to cut through the spice of the cake. And trust me when I say that the crystalized ginger on top adds even more spice while giving a nod to the coffee giant's original loaf.

Did Starbucks discontinue the gingerbread loaf? A few years ago, the classic loaf was discontinued, but they did bring it back and now offer it seasonally.

The flavor theme for Starbucks this year is gingerbread: The Seattle-based coffee giant is introducing a new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte and Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte (available only in select Starbucks stores where the olive oil-infused Oleato beverages are sold).

As for the winter 2024 food menu, Starbucks will be bringing back its fan-favorite red velvet loaf while also adding two new items to its bakery shelves: potato, cheddar and chive bakes and the vanilla bean custard Danish.

Gingerbread is the star of the show at Starbucks this holiday season. The Gingerbread Latte was a fixture on Starbucks' holiday menu for nearly two decades before it was discontinued in 2019.

Starbucks supplies their own brand of syrups for use in their stores. They are available for sale if you're interested in using it at home. As long as the store has enough in stock for their own use there they are able to sell you a bottle that you can take home with you.

It's pretty good with chai but by its self i'm not a fan. I tried it in a shaken espresso and latte and to me it tastes like a cinnamon altoid or one of those hot tamales candies. It's not that bad in my opinion but it's VERY strong. I tried it with equal pumps chai and gingerbread and it's way too much for me.

Authentic syrup makes dozens of beverages from adding a dash of flavor to your morning coffee or making your own at home lattes! Be your own barista with the exact same product the pros use. Now in a convenient 2 bottle pack so that you won't run out of your favorite coffee flavoring!

The legendary Starbucks gingerbread loaf is a classic holiday treat but, unfortunately, is not vegan. That's okay, because this homemade vegan Gingerbread Loaf is even better! Warmly spiced, moist, and decorated with vegan cream cheese icing, it's an easy festive cake you'll absolutely adore.

Opting for nondairy milk and no whipped cream will make Starbucks' gingerbread latte—a favorite of many—vegan. The nutmeg, gingerbread, and warm spices make for a delicious way to get in the holiday mood.

For making the gingerbread house dough, you will need the following ingredients: flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, unsalted butter, light brown sugar, molasses, an egg and vanilla extract.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together sugar and butter until smooth and light. Add the egg and molasses then mix well. In a separate bowl, mix the dry ingredients together: flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Add dry ingredients to the wet mixture and stir to combine.