Easy Mince Pie Recipe (2024)

Adding egg to pastry: Only 1 egg is required to make this pastry recipe. If the egg is particularly large you may not need all of it. So add the egg gradually and stop when the pastry starts to come together. Or if you don't have enough egg add small spoonfuls of cold water until the pastry starts to come together.

How to stop the pastry from breaking when placing in the tray holes? Pastry is a lot easier to handle when cold. Once the pastry has been made, make sure it is well chilled for at least 30 minutes. Leave it for longer if you can. Then roll out quickly and try not to over handle the cut out circles before placing in the tray.

How should mince pies be stored? Allow the mince pies to fully cool then wrap in foil or cling film and store in an air tight container for up to 1 week.

Can mince pies be frozen? Freezing mince pies is a fantastic way to have homemade mince pies on hand whenever you want them. Allow the pies to fully cool then stack in a sealable container and freeze for up to 3 months. To defrost, pop out as many pies as you need then leave on the side to fully defrost for a couple of hours. To reheat, place defrosted pies in a warm oven for 5 minutes.

What can I add to a jar of mincemeat? This recipe suggests adding cranberry sauce to the mincemeat for a bit of extra Christmas flavour. Other additions could include orange zest, crushed hazelnuts, splash of rum or brandy, tinned cherries (chopped), dried apricots or some christmassy spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg.