Easy Mince Pie Recipe (2024)

Published: Modified: / by Debbie Jones / This site uses cookies. This post may contain affiliate links. Privacy policy in footer. All opinions are my own. This site generates income via ads.
Jump to Recipe Jump to Video
A deliciously festive and easy mince pie recipe made with crumbly, orange flavoured pastry and a sweet, mincemeat and cranberry filling. The pastry can be mixed by hand in just 10 minutes and the pies themselves need just 15 minutes in the oven and can be enjoyed immediately or frozen for another time.
Jump to:
👩🏻🍳 Why make this recipe
Made with a light and crumbly pastry and flavoured with orange and cranberry, these easy mince pies will be the perfect addition to your Christmas table.
Theres no need for a food processor or mixer machine and this simple, tried and tested recipe will ensure a perfect batch every time. For an alternative why not try Frangipane mince pies.
🍽 Equipment notes
Useful bits of equipment for making this recipe:
- To shape the mince pies: Deep cupcake tray (you can also use a shallow mince pie tray if you would prefer shallower mince pies with less filling)
- For the pastry base: 8cm round cutter or one that is just slightly bigger than the holes in your baking tin (for the pastry base)
- For the pastry lid: 7cm round fluted cutter or a round fluted cutter just slightly smaller than the holes in your baking tin. Plus a small star cutter if you wish to cut a star shape into the pastry lid.
🥘 Ingredients
To make 16 mince pies you will need:
Ingredient notes
Icing sugar: Using icing sugar in pastry, instead of caster sugar, is one of the best ways to ensure a light a crumbly pastry. The fine, powdery sugar will dissolve quickly and evenly into the pastry.
Orange zest: To make these mince pies extra festive, I like to flavour the pastry with orange zest. This could be substituted with clementine or tangerine zest or completely left out if preferred.
Cranberry sauce: Cranberry sauce can be added to the mincemeat filling for a mince pie with extra Christmas flavour. Again this is completely optional but if you would like to give this a go just stir a couple of tablespoons of cranberry sauce into the mincemeat.
Eggs: Only 1 egg is required to make this pastry recipe. If the egg is particularly large you may not need all of it. So add the egg gradually and stop when the pastry starts to come together. The second egg is for glazing the pastry.
🔪 Step by step instructions
- Add the flour and cold, cubed butter to a large mixing bowl. Use your finger tips to rub the butter into the flour until a breadcrumb consistency is reached.
- Next add the ground almonds, icing sugar and orange zest to the bowl. Stir into the crumb until evenly mixed.
- Whisk one large egg in a jug then gradually add to the mixture. Mix well between each addition and stop adding the egg when the pastry starts to come together. TIP: If you have added all the egg and the pastry hasn't come together, add small spoonfuls of cold water until it does come together.
- Turn the pastry out onto a clean, floured work surface and shape into a ball. Wrap the pastry in cling film and place into the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes. The colder the better!
- Once the pastry is well chilled, roll out on a floured work surface into a rough circle around 2-3mm thick. Work quickly and don't over handle the pastry. Warm pastry is more likely to break.
- Use an 8cm round cutter to cut out 16 circles for the base of each mince pie. TIP: use a size of round cutter that is slightly larger than the holes of your muffin or mince pie tray.
- Gather up the leftover pastry and reshape into a ball. Then roll out again and use a 7cm round fluted cutter to cut out 16 pastry lids. For extra detail use a small star cutter to cut out star shapes in the pastry lids. TIP: save the cut out stars and bake as they are for little extra pastry treats
- To flavour your mincemeat with cranberries: Transfer the mincemeat to a bowl then stir in 2 tablespoons of cranberry sauce (optional).
- To prevent the mince pies from sticking during baking, lightly grease your cupcake or mince pie tray and lightly sprinkle with flour, tapping off the excess. Then carefully place the larger pastry circles into the holes of the tray. Push the pastry gently into the corners using your finger tips or the rounded end of a champaign cork if you have long nails.
- Add a spoonful of mincemeat filling to each pastry base. Don't overfill and try to keep the filling just under the top of the pastry base.
- Place a lid on top of each pie and gently press down so the lid touches the top edges of the base.
- Brush the lids of the mince pies with whisked egg then place in the oven at 170℃/340℉and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
❓ Frequently asked questions
How to stop the pastry from breaking when placing in the tray holes?
Pastry is a lot easier to handle when cold. Once the pastry has been made, make sure it is well chilled for at least 30 minutes. Leave it for longer if you can. Then roll out quickly and try not to over handle the cut out circles before placing in the tray.
How should mince pies be stored?
Allow the mince pies to fully cool then wrap in foil or cling film and store in an air tight container for up to 1 week.
Can mince pies be frozen?
Freezing mince pies is a fantastic way to have homemade mince pies on hand whenever you want them. Allow the pies to fully cool then stack in a sealable container and freeze for up to 3 months. To defrost, pop out as many pies as you need then leave on the side to fully defrost for a couple of hours. To reheat, place defrosted pies in a warm oven for 5 minutes.
What can I add to a jar of mincemeat?
This recipe suggests adding cranberry sauce to the mincemeat for a bit of extra Christmas flavour. Other additions could include orange zest, crushed hazelnuts, splash of rum or brandy, tinned cherries (chopped), dried apricots or some christmassy spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg.
🎄 Other Christmas recipes
- Easy Christmas Cake Recipe
- Christmas Cake Muffins
- How to Roast Chestnuts
- Cinnamon Swirls
- Fig and Apple Chutney
- Spiced Pear and Cider Chutney
If you've tried this recipe, let me know what you think by leaving a star rating in the recipe card or comment section below.I always appreciate your feedback! You can also follow me on Pinterest, Facebook or Instagram or Sign up to my email list!
📖 Recipe
Easy Mince Pie Recipe
By: Debbie Jones
A deliciously festive and easy mince pie recipe made with crumbly, orange flavoured pastry and a sweet, mincemeat and cranberry filling. The pastry can be mixed by hand in just 10 minutes and the pies themselves need just 15 minutes in the oven and can be enjoyed immediately or frozen for another time.
5 from 6 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins
Course afternoon tea, Christmas, Dessert, party food, pudding, Snack
Cuisine British
Servings 16 Mince pies
Calories 220 kcal
Equipment
Large mixing bowl
Cling film (plastic wrap)
rolling pin
Pastry brush for egg wash
Ingredients
- 250 g plain flour
- 50 g ground almonds
- 150 g cold cubed butter
- 50 g icing sugar
- 1 large egg for the pastry
- 1 orange zested
- 1 egg for egg wash
- 510 g jar of mincemeat
- 2 tablespoon cranberry sauce
- Extra flour for dusting pastry
Instructions
Add the flour and cold, cubed butter to a large mixing bowl. Use your finger tips to rub the butter into the flour until a breadcrumb consistency is reached.
Next add the ground almonds, icing sugar and orange zest to the bowl. Stir into the crumb until evenly mixed.
Whisk one large egg in a jug then gradually add to the mixture. Mix well between each addition and stop adding the egg when the pastry starts to come together. TIP: If you have added all the egg and the pastry hasn't come together, add small spoonfuls of cold water until it does come together.
Turn the pastry out onto a clean, floured work surface and shape into a ball. Wrap the pastry in cling film and place into the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes. The colder the better!
Once the pastry is well chilled, roll out on a floured work surface into a rough circle around 2-3mm thick. Work quickly and don't over handle the pastry. Warm pastry is more likely to break.
Use an 8cm round cutter to cut out 16 circles for the base of each mince pie. TIP: use a size of round cutter that is slightly larger than the holes of your muffin or mince pie tray.
Gather up the leftover pastry and reshape into a ball. Then roll out again and use a 7cm round fluted cutter to cut out 16 pastry lids. For extra detail use a small star cutter to cut out star shapes in the pastry lids. TIP: save the cut out stars and bake as they are for little extra pastry treats
To flavour your mincemeat with cranberries: Transfer the mincemeat to a bowl then stir in 2 tablespoons of cranberry sauce (optional).
To prevent the mince pies from sticking during baking, lightly grease your cupcake or mince pie tray and lightly sprinkle with flour, tapping off the excess. Then carefully place the larger pastry circles into the holes of the tray. Push the pastry gently into the corners using your finger tips or the rounded end of a champaign cork if you have long nails.
Add a spoonful of mincemeat filling to each pastry base. Don't overfill and try to keep the filling just under the top of the pastry base.
Place a lid on top of each pie and gently press down so the lid touches the top edges of the base.
Brush the lids of the mince pies with whisked egg then place in the oven at 170℃/340℉and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 220kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 10mg | Sodium: 239mg | Potassium: 74mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 27g | Vitamin A: 252IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 17mg | Iron: 3mg
Notes
Adding egg to pastry: Only 1 egg is required to make this pastry recipe. If the egg is particularly large you may not need all of it. So add the egg gradually and stop when the pastry starts to come together. Or if you don't have enough egg add small spoonfuls of cold water until the pastry starts to come together.
How to stop the pastry from breaking when placing in the tray holes? Pastry is a lot easier to handle when cold. Once the pastry has been made, make sure it is well chilled for at least 30 minutes. Leave it for longer if you can. Then roll out quickly and try not to over handle the cut out circles before placing in the tray.
How should mince pies be stored? Allow the mince pies to fully cool then wrap in foil or cling film and store in an air tight container for up to 1 week.
Can mince pies be frozen? Freezing mince pies is a fantastic way to have homemade mince pies on hand whenever you want them. Allow the pies to fully cool then stack in a sealable container and freeze for up to 3 months. To defrost, pop out as many pies as you need then leave on the side to fully defrost for a couple of hours. To reheat, place defrosted pies in a warm oven for 5 minutes.
What can I add to a jar of mincemeat? This recipe suggests adding cranberry sauce to the mincemeat for a bit of extra Christmas flavour. Other additions could include orange zest, crushed hazelnuts, splash of rum or brandy, tinned cherries (chopped), dried apricots or some christmassy spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg.
This post was first published in December 2015. Updated in December 2020 with an improved recipe and new images, step-by-step photos and recipe tips.
More Christmas Recipes
- Chilli Garlic Prawns Starter
- Pear Chutney
- Cranberry Sauce Recipe
- Easy Recipes For Avocado
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sandy
I´m sorry but decided not to make these as the measurements for ingredients were very confusing. I´ve never seen amounts like 0.63 cups? What is that?
Reply
Debbie Jones
Hi Sandy, sorry to hear this. I am based in the UK so measure in grams. The conversion to cups is just a guide to give you an idea of the equivalent amount in cups. So for 0.63 cups you could assume this is about 2/3 of a cup.i hope you revisit and give the recipe a try. Debbie x
Reply
Margaret
Made these in small traditional mince pie tin, very pleased. Lovely
light pastry that was surprisingly easy to work with. Had previously tried MaryBerry (found the pastry a bit hard) and Paul Hollywood (very buttery but difficult to roll out etc) these were much better. Definitely my go to recipe from now on.
Reply
Debbie Jones
Thanks so much for your lovely comment Margaret. So pleased to hear that the recipe worked for you, hope you enjoyed the mince pies! Debbie x
Reply
Charlotte Oates
I'm loving cranberries at the moment (more than any previous Christmas I think) so I love the idea of adding plenty of them into you mince pies - delicious.
Reply
Debbie
Thanks for your lovely comment Charlotte! Ooh yes cranberry sauce is my favourite at Christmas!! Especially now that I make my own 😊 So it just had to go in my mince pies!! Have a lovely Christmas!!
Reply
Silvi
Hello there , I wondered, is it realy mincemeat or is it something else and did not understand well. Thank you.Nice day.
Reply
Debbie Jones
Hi Silvi, Thanks so much for your comment. Yes this is mincemeat in this recipe. I usually use this type: https://amzn.to/3JSsB4y . To clarify mincemeat is a mixture of chopped dried fruits and sweet spices, which is used as a filling in dessert pies at Christmas. For clearer understanding please see the step by step photos of the recipe methods which you can find in the main body of the post. Or alternatively watch the video of the mince pies being made, which you can find in the recipe card here: https://properfoodie.com/cranberrymincepies/#recipe-video
I do hope this helps and that you get chance to have a go at making the mince pies. Thanks for visiting! Debbie x
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.