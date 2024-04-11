Zuppa Toscana Soup - Olive Garden Copycat Recipe - Family Favorite. (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Mar 1, 2023 Updated: Mar 31, 2023

If you are looking for a warm and comforting soup, you should try Zuppa Toscana Soup Recipe. It is a potato-based soup with hearty sausage and bacon – even better than Olive Garden. Not only is it creamy, but it is also full of delicious flavor! I promise you’ll love this if you love soup.

Our Version of an Olive Garden Favorite

I have to admit, I had never tried or heard of this soup before having it at Olive Garden. I loved it so much that I wanted to learn how to make it at home and that is when I came up with my version. Not only is it quick and easy to make, but it’s a one-pot meal! It’s savory, creamy, and filling. Luckily I almost always have leftovers so I can enjoy it again the next day for lunch. Despite all of that, my favorite part is that my kids actually like it! We all know how picky little ones can be and I took a chance one day and it was a hit!

What is Zuppa Toscana?

It is the North American version of an Italian soup. It’s very rich and yummy. The name “Zuppa Toscana” translates to “Tuscan soup” in Italian. The version from Italy includes a lot more veggies and has a tomato base rather than cream. It does have bacon though, but no sausage. Zuppa Toscana was made popular in the United States by – you guessed it – Olive Garden. Sometimes you may hear it referred to as “Toscana sausage soup” as well.

Ingredients Needed to Make this Zuppa Toscana Soup Recipe

You don’t actually need a whole lot of ingredients to make this soup. It’s possible that you already have some of these at home.

Italian sausage – Ground Italian sausage is best.

– Ground Italian sausage is best. Sweet onion – Yellow or white will work.

– Yellow or white will work. Bacon – Chop it up after it’s cooked.

– Chop it up after it’s cooked. Potatoes – Peeled, washed, and cubed.

– Peeled, washed, and cubed. Kale – Trust me, it’s so good in this recipe. (feel free to substitute with spinach if you like, too)

– Trust me, it’s so good in this recipe. (feel free to substitute with spinach if you like, too) Chicken broth – I like to use the low-sodium kind.

– I like to use the low-sodium kind. Garlic – Minced cloves or you can buy it pre-minced.

– Minced cloves or you can buy it pre-minced. Heavy cream – This will make the soup creamy and thick.

– This will make the soup creamy and thick. Salt and pepper – Just a couple of pinches of each to taste.

How to Make This Zuppa Toscana Soup Recipe

It may seem like a lot of steps but I can guarantee that time will fly by while you are making this Zuppa Toscana. All you’re going to be thinking about is when you can eat it!

Step1. Start by taking a large pot and heating it over medium-high heat.

Start by taking a large pot and heating it over medium-high heat. Step 2. Cook your strips of bacon in the pot until nice and crispy on both sides. It should only take about 5 minutes. Then, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove all the bacon grease from the pot except for about 1 tbsp.

Cook your strips of bacon in the pot until nice and crispy on both sides. It should only take about 5 minutes. Then, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove all the bacon grease from the pot except for about 1 tbsp. Step 3. Add in your Italian sausage and diced onion. Break up the sausage as it cooks. Once it is no longer pink and the onions are soft (about 5 minutes), you can add in the garlic and continue to cook for an additional minute. Don’t forget to drain any excess fat.

Add in your Italian sausage and diced onion. Break up the sausage as it cooks. Once it is no longer pink and the onions are soft (about 5 minutes), you can add in the garlic and continue to cook for an additional minute. Don’t forget to drain any excess fat. Step 4. Pour in the chicken broth. Once it starts to boil, add the potatoes. Lower the heat to about medium and simmer until the potatoes are soft, which should take about 10-12 minutes.

Pour in the chicken broth. Once it starts to boil, add the potatoes. Lower the heat to about medium and simmer until the potatoes are soft, which should take about 10-12 minutes. Step 5. Stir in your chopped kale and cook for about 1-2 minutes or until it begins to wilt.

Stir in your chopped kale and cook for about 1-2 minutes or until it begins to wilt. Step 6. Return most of the chopped bacon to the pot as well as heavy cream. Cook for about 2-3 minutes. Reserve some of the bacon for garnish.

Return most of the chopped bacon to the pot as well as heavy cream. Cook for about 2-3 minutes. Reserve some of the bacon for garnish. Step 7. Taste the soup and add salt and pepper as needed.

Serving Suggestions

Want to keep the theme going? Serve this soup with these Olive Garden breadsticks. They are just as tasty as they are from the restaurant.

You can’t go wrong with soup and salad. Try this Cucumber Tomato Salad or Tortellini Pasta Salad to complete the meal.

How to Store Leftovers

Extra Zuppa Toscana can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container. It should remain fresh for about 3-4 days. Reheat in a microwave-safe bowl for 2-3 minutes, stirring halfway.

5 from 2 votes Zuppa Toscana Soup Recipe If you are looking for a warm and comforting soup, you should try Zuppa Toscana. It is a potato-based soup with hearty sausage and bacon. Servings: 6 people Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 45 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins See Also Cookies and Cream Chick-Fil-A Milkshake | The Best Copycat Recipe! Print Rate Save Ingredients ▢ 1 pound Italian sausage

▢ 1 small sweet onion diced

▢ 6 slices bacon diced

▢ 4 cups potatoes peeled and cut into ½" cubes

▢ 2 cups kale chopped or fresh spinach

▢ 5 cups chicken broth low sodium

▢ 3 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 cup heavy cream

▢ salt & pepper to taste Instructions Heat a large pot over medium-high; place the strips of bacon in the pot and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel and spoon out the extra bacon fat, leaving about 1 Tbsp in the pot.

Add sausage and onion to the pot and cook, crumbling the sausage, until meat is no longer pink and onion is translucent for about 3-5 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Drain excess fat.

Pour in chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add cubed potatoes; reduce heat to a medium simmer for about 10-12 minutes until potatoes are tender.

Stir in chopped kale until it begins to wilt.

Return most of the bacon back to the pot (reserving some for topping) and stir in heavy cream until heated through, 2-3 more minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Serve with bread sticks and top with reserved crumbled bacon! Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Calories: 601kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 43g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 16g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 110mg | Sodium: 782mg | Potassium: 1177mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 2821IU | Vitamin C: 53mg | Calcium: 136mg | Iron: 3mg Did You Make This? Leave a below or tag @kitchenfunwithmy3sons on social media!