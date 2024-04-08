50 Easy & Healthy Ground Turkey Recipes - Slender Kitchen (2024)

The best ground turkey recipes for every taste including awesome ideas for stir-fries, slow cooker recipes, burgers, soups, tacos, and more.

These healthy ground turkey recipesare full of flavor, easy to prepare, and delicious. This affordable and lean protein is one of the best tools to have in the fridge for quick, easy, and healthy meals.

Ground turkey has always been one of my favorite lean proteins since it is easy to prepare, low in calories, high in protein, and usually pretty affordable.

Turkey can be used in almost everything fromstir-fries, pasta, lettuce wraps, and soups to tacos, burgers, and meatballs.

Next time you are looking for a quick and easy meal, consider making one of these healthy ground turkey recipes.

Why We Love Cooking with Ground Turkey

10 Most Popular Ground Turkey Recipes

Let's kick things off with the ten most popular ground turkey dinners on Slender Kitchen!

These meals are family-approved, delicious, and super easy to make. It's the best way to use that pound of ground turkey you have waiting in the fridge.

Ground Turkey Tostadas 457 CAL 20 MIN The best Turkey Tostadas made with ground turkey and refried beans piled high on baked tostada shells with all the best toppings. Easy, filling, and ready in 20 minutes. Turkey Fajita Stuffed Zucchini Boats 324 CAL 35 MIN Simple and delicious Turkey Fajita Stuffed Zucchini Boats that are low carb, gluten free, and packed with flavor make the perfect lunch or dinner. Healthy Taco Casserole 412 CAL 25 MIN Healthy Taco Casserole with ground turkey, pinto beans, corn, salsa, and cheese makes a healthy, easy, and filling meal your whole family will love. Greek Turkey Burgers 180 CAL 15 MIN Greek Turkey Burgers made with black olives and a feta dressing are a healthy, easy to make turkey burger you will love! Spicy Turkey, Green Bean, and Mushroom Stirfry 278 CAL 25 MIN This Spicy Turkey, Green Bean, and Mushroom Stirfry with a homemade stirfry sauce is full of flavor, healthy, and ready in less than 20 minutes! Pesto Ground Turkey with Zucchini 401 CAL 25 MIN This skillet Pesto Ground Turkey with Zucchini is an easy, one-pan dinner that is full of lean protein and nutrients. This delicious, low-carb recipe comes together in just 20 minutes for a healthy dinner that requires minimum effort for maximum flavor. Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs 320 CAL 4 HOURS, 15 MIN Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs are moist, flavorful, and cooked in your favorite marinara sauce for mouth-watering results. Serve them as a delicious appetizer or pair them with pasta and garlic bread for the ultimate dinner. Stuffed Poblano Peppers 328 CAL 40 MIN These stuffed poblano peppers are packed full of ground turkey, spices, and filled with cheesy goodness. They are just spicy enough to wake up your tastebuds. All you need are 6 simple ingredients! Greek Ground Turkey 325 CAL 20 MIN This Greek Ground Turkey is easy to make, ready in fifteen minutes, and the perfect recipe for ground turkey with feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, and tons of Greek flavor. Turkey Breakfast Sausage 216 CAL 15 MIN Homemade turkey breakfast sausage made with ground turkey, spices, and a touch of maple syrup. Healthy, unprocessed, and more delicious than store-bought.

Pasta and Meatball Recipes

While most people think of ground beef when making classics like pasta bolognese or meatballs, ground turkey is so good with pasta.

It's light, soaks up all the flavor of the sauce, and works anywhere you use ground beef or sausage.

Baked Turkey Meatballs 291 CAL 30 MIN The best easy Baked Turkey Meatballs made with simple ingredients and ready in less than 30 minutes. These are freezer-friendly, full of flavor, and always come out tender and delicious. Cheesy Italian Turkey Cauliflower Rice Casserole 281 CAL 40 MIN Cheesy Italian Turkey Cauliflower Rice Casserole is every bit as delicious as it sounds. Made with a glorious combination of ground turkey, cauliflower rice, Greek yogurt, veggies, and a variety of cheeses, this low-carb recipe is a guaranteed show-stopper. Zucchini Noodle Bolognese 417 CAL 35 MIN Zucchini Noodle Bolognese is a modern, low carb twist on spaghetti Bolognese that the whole family will love! Easy to make, packed with flavor, and Paleo and Whole30 friendly. Sausage and Pepper Pasta Shells 379 CAL 25 MIN Sausage and Pepper Pasta made with lean turkey sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and a quick and easy tomato sauce is an easy, tasty weeknight dinner. Healthy Greek Meatballs 226 CAL 35 MIN Greek meatballs packed with spices and parsley are a Mediterranean meal that's easy to make and can be served in so many different ways. Garlic Sausage Pasta with Cauliflower 342 CAL 30 MIN The most delicious Sausage Pasta that's easy to make and packs in so much flavor with lean turkey sausage, tender cauliflower, and a quick tomato sauce. Spaghetti Arrabiata with Turkey 418 CAL 35 MIN Spaghetti Arrabiata with Turkey is a spicy tomato sauce made with lean ground turkey and the perfect amount of heat. This homemade sauce comes together in just thirty minutes and makes for the most delicious dinner. Italian Spaghetti Squash Casserole 370 CAL 1 HOURS Italian Spaghetti Squash Casserole is a healthy and filling low carb dish packed with a homemade bolognese, spaghetti squash, and fresh mozzarella.

Tex Mex, Tacos, and More

Ground turkey is the perfect ingredient for making healthier tacos and Tex-Mex favorites. Use it to make ground turkey tacos, lettuce wraps, burrito bowls, and more.

Taco Bowls with Cauliflower Rice 243 CAL 30 MIN These delicious Taco Bowls with Cauliflower Rice can be made in under 20 minutes and are low-carb, Whole30, and Paleo-friendly. No one will miss the carbs in this filling, healthy meal. Zucchini Taco Boats 258 CAL 50 MIN Zucchini Taco Boats have all the flavor of tacos with lean ground turkey, peppers, onions, salsa, and cheese. They are a healthy and low carb option for taco night! Turkey Poblano Tostadas 375 CAL 30 MIN These easy Turkey Poblano Tostadas have the most delicious ground turkey and poblano taco meat served on a crunchy baked tostada with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Ready in less than 20 minutes! Turkey Taco Salad 379 CAL 30 MIN This filling Turkey Taco Salad is made with delicious ground turkey taco meat, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, cheddar cheese, and lots of fresh vegetables. Easy, filling, and healthy. Ground Turkey Tacos 261 CAL 15 MIN Easy ground turkey tacos made with just four simple ingredients - lean ground turkey, taco seasoning, salsa, and corn tortillas that are baked in the oven to create the best crunchy taco shells. Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps 216 CAL 20 MIN Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps make a a healthy, delicious Mexican meal and are ready in about 20 minutes. All the taste without all the calories. Tex Mex Turkey Taco Skillet 485 CAL 45 MIN This easy Turkey Taco Skillet made with ground turkey, beans, brown rice, corn, and bell peppers comes together in about thirty minutes and is perfect for taco night.

Soups, Stews, and Chili

Add protein to any soup by adding a pound of ground turkey! It is also a great option to make a lightened-up chili that's still full of flavor.

Easy Turkey and Butternut Squash Chili 293 CAL 35 MIN Turkey butternut squash chili that is made without beans! This slightly spicy chili made with ground turkey, hearty butternut squash, tomatoes, and spices couldn't be tastier. Sausage Lentil Soup 345 CAL 55 MIN Sausage Lentil Soup made with dried lentils, sausage, and lots of veggies is a hearty, healthy meal that's ready in less than 60 minutes. Spinach Tortellini Soup 437 CAL 40 MIN This easy Tortellini Soup with Turkey and Spinach is packed with lean ground turkey, tomatoes, white beans, spinach, and tortellini in a delicious broth. Simple to make and a huge family hit. Healthy Turkey Chili 295 CAL 40 MIN A healthy turkey chili recipe that can be made in under 35 minutes for a delicious weeknight meal! This ground turkey chili will leave you feeling full and satisfied without the guilt. Healthy Cabbage Soup 174 CAL 40 MIN This Cabbage Soup is seriously so delicious, it will become a staple in your rotation. Packed with ground turkey, tomatoes, green cabbage, garlic, onion, and cauliflower rice - this soup has all the flavor of a traditional cabbage roll in soup form. Green Turkey Chili (Shortcut) 385 CAL 45 MIN This Green Turkey Chili made with pantry staples is quick and easy to make, packed with flavor, and always a family favorite.

Stir Fries and Asian Recipes

While many people think of burgers and tacos when they make recipes with ground turkey, not enough people are using it for stir-fries! It's fast, easy, and requires no extra chopping!

Simply brown the turkey and it will soak up all the flavors of the stir-fry sauce. Plus it is almost impossible to overcook!

Asian Quinoa and Turkey Stir Fry 319 CAL 25 MIN This Asian Quinoa and Ground Turkey Stir Fry is easy to make, packed with fresh veggies and lean protein, and a great option for meal prep. It's delicious, filling, and healthy. Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps 243 CAL 20 MIN Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps made with a tasty sweet and spicy ground turkey filling and topped with carrots, cilantro, and peanuts are a restaurant style meal that's easy to make at home. Asian Rice Bowls (Build Your Own) 375 CAL 30 MIN Easy Asian Rice Bowls that are quick to make, versatile, and can be made with any rice or grain, fresh or frozen vegetables, ground meat, and the best pantry sweet and spicy Asian sauce. Asian Ground Turkey Stir Fry 234 CAL 20 MIN This easy Asian Ground Turkey Stir Fry takes less than 20 minutes to make and is the perfect healthy weeknight dinner. Spicy Ground Turkey and Green Bean Stir-fry 294 CAL 20 MIN Spicy Ground Turkey and Green Bean Stir-fry is a Paleo and low carb dish that is packed with flavor and comes together in 15 minutes.

The Best Turkey Burgers

It's impossibleto talk about ground turkey and not spend time time sharing the best ground turkey burger recipes.

Since no one likes a dry burger, we recommend using 85%-93% lean ground turkey for burgers!

Healthy Ranch Turkey Burgers 170 CAL 20 MIN Healthy Ranch Turkey Burgers made with just three ingredients is a classic restaurant recipe made at home with less fat, calories, but still all the same great flavor. With just 170 calories, these ranch burgers are ready in 15 minutes and taste amazing. Jalapeno Cheddar Burger 238 CAL 20 MIN Homemade Jalapeno Cheddar Burgers made with lean ground beef, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeno, red onion, and a secret seasoning blend are the perfect burgers for your next barbecue. Asian Turkey Burgers 246 CAL 20 MIN These Asian Turkey Burgers with Sriracha Lime Yogurt Sauce are anything but boring and may be the best turkey burgers you have ever had. Plus they are healthy and low carb/Paleo friendly. Barbecue Cheddar Turkey Burger 262 CAL 20 MIN Tasty Barbecue Turkey Burgers topped with cheddar cheese are an easy weeknight meal that is anything but boring. Quick to make and full of flavor. Pizza Turkey Burgers 226 CAL 25 MIN These easy Pizza Turkey Burgers take all the delicious flavors of pizza and pack them into a tasty and protein packed turkey burger. Serve it on your favorite rolls or wrapped in lettuce for a low carb option. Green Chile Turkey Burgers 200 CAL 4 HOURS, 15 MIN These Green Chile Turkey Burgers with diced green chiles, pickled red onions. and cilantro are packed with flavor and anything but a boring turkey burger! Cowboy Turkey Burger 249 CAL 25 MIN Turkey Burgers made with jalapenos, red onions, and cheddar cheese are seriously delicious, easy to make, and will quickly become your favorite burger. Turkey Apple Burgers 197 CAL 20 MIN Turkey Apple Burgers with lean ground turkey, apples, and sage are a delicious twist on a turkey burger that's healthy and full of flavor.

Low Carb Favorites

Looking for a low carb recipe using ground turkey? We've got you covered. Try these delicious meals featuring tons of protein, thanks to ground turkey.

Greek Ground Turkey 325 CAL 20 MIN This Greek Ground Turkey is easy to make, ready in fifteen minutes, and the perfect recipe for ground turkey with feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, and tons of Greek flavor. Grilled Turkey Lula Kebabs 200 CAL 55 MIN Grilled Turkey Lula Kebabs made with ground turkey, plenty of spices, and fresh parsley are the perfect healthy Mediterranean meal. Mexican Stuffed Mushrooms 316 CAL 35 MIN Mexican Stuffed Mushrooms stuffed with ground turkey, peppers, and onions and then covered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese couldn't be more delicious. Zucchini and Ground Turkey Pizza Boats 228 CAL 35 MIN Easy Zucchini Pizza Boats stuffed with ground turkey, mushrooms, onions, garlic, and marinara sauce covered in cheese solve are the perfect healthy, low carb, and keto pizza alternative. Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Sausage 352 CAL 40 MIN Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Sausage is a low carb dish that's filling and packed with flavor from a homemade basil pesto and lean turkey sausage. Topped with melted cheese, this dish is one you will make again and again. Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Boats 370 CAL 50 MIN Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with ground turkey, creamy ricotta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, and mozzarella makes a dreamy low carb meal that is filling and delicious. Mediterranean Turkey Spaghetti Squash 375 CAL 45 MIN Mediterranean Turkey Spaghetti Squash is a low carb and Keto friendly dish that's full of flavor and seriously delicious. Made with lean ground turkey, tomatoes, veggies, and melted feta cheese! Whole30 Asian Ground Turkey Stir-fry 416 CAL 20 MIN Thie easy Whole30 Turkey Stir Fry is packed with lean ground turkey, lots of vegetables, and a delicious garlic and ginger stir fry sauce. It's ready in 20 minutes, filling, and great for meal prep.

Learn More About Cooking with Ground Turkey

Still curious about cooking with ground turkey? Here are some common questions about how to use ground turkey.

Types of ground turkey

There are many different types of ground turkey on the market ranging from extremely lean made with all turkey breast to ones with higher fat content made with dark meat turkey.

Leanest: For the leanest option, look for 99% lean ground turkey also sometimes called ground turkey breast or ground white meat turkey. Best if you want to have the lowest amount of fat and calories, but can be dry.

For the leanest option, look for also sometimes called ground turkey breast or ground white meat turkey. Best if you want to have the lowest amount of fat and calories, but can be dry. Standard: Standard ground turkey is a combination of white and dark meat and usually is 93% lean . This type of ground turkey works well in most recipes, with some fat and lots of flavor.

Standard ground turkey is a combination of white and dark meat and usually is . This type of ground turkey works well in most recipes, with some fat and lots of flavor. Darkmeat: There is also some ground turkey on the market made from all dark meat, which is usually 80-85% lean. For the most flavorful and moist option, choose dark meat ground turkey.

You can also look for lean ground turkey sausage which comes seasoned with spices and can add extra flavor to any ground turkey recipe. We especially love it in pasta and soup recipes.

Is ground turkey better for you than ground beef?

Generally speaking, ground turkey is a healthier option than ground beef since it has lower amounts of saturated fat and calories than standard ground beef.

This can change slightly depending on the type of ground turkey and the type of ground beef. For example, 99% lean ground turkey will have less saturated fat, fat grams, and calories than all types of ground beef.

However, 95% lean ground beef has less fat and calories than ground dark meat turkey. A good rule of thumb is that the leaner the ground meat is, the healthier it is.

How long does it take to cook ground turkey?

If you are browning ground turkey for something like a stir fry, tacos, or pasta recipe - it usually takes between 7-10 minutes on medium-high heat. Simply break up the meat as it cooks. It is ready when there is no pink.

If you are making something like a meatball, burger, or another type of dish - the cooking time will vary based on the temperature you are cooking the turkey and the thickness of the dish. \

Refer to specific recipe instructions in that case.

How long does it take to cook turkey burgers?

A standard-sized turkey burger will take 4-5 minutes per side in a hot skillet or on a grill. Thicker burgers or stuffed burgers will take longer.

Unlike beef burgers, turkey burgers need to be completely cooked through. It is ready when the meat reaches 165 degrees and is no longer pink.

How long does ground turkey keep?

According to thegovernmental food safety website, ground meat should be used within 1-2 days of cooking. Ground turkey can be frozen if you will not use it in time.

It will last 3-4 months in the freezer. Cooked ground turkey can last in the fridge for 3-4 days.

How do you know if ground turkey is spoiled?

If you have any questions about whether your meat is good or not, the best option is to dispose of it.

When ground turkey is spoiled, it usually has an off or sour smell. It can also have a slimy texture or a dull appearance.

Is ground turkey fat-free?

It depends on what type of ground turkey you buy. When you choose 99% lean ground turkey is virtually fat-free, but there are also 93% lean options and ground dark meat options which can have up to 20% fat.