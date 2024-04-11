How to Make Delicious Apple Nachos Recipe - The Crafty Blog Stalker (2024)

by Katie Adams 41 Comments
An easy DIY dessert recipe tutorial idea for apple nachos. Slice and top with your favorite syrups and candy pieces. Great for entertaining!
Recently I had a small work event where I was in charge of the treat. There would be about 8-10 people there and I had no idea what to bring. I got the inspiration for my Apple Nachos from Sugary Sweets. All of her toppings are from scratch but I'm all about making it as easy and quickly as possible!
These Apple Nachos are FANTABULOUS! Yes, they are so good I had to make up my own words to describe their deliciousness!
Ingredients:
- 2 of each apple type: Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Fuji and Gala
- Chocolate Syrup
- Caramel Ice Cream Topping
- Marshmallow Ice Cream Topping
- Skor Candy Bar - broken into small pieces
Slice the apples and arrange them on a platter. I used a pizza tin and it worked perfectly!
Pour the different toppings over the apple slices, and sprinkle with the Skor candy bar pieces. Serve immediately and enjoy!
You can really use any of your favorite toppings and candy bars. I bet any way you make it, your friends, family, or in my case, coworkers will love it! They might even call it fantabulous too!
But be warned - you won't be able to stop eating until they are gone!
UPDATE: I have had several questions regarding the preparation so I thought I would address that.
Apples will brown if they sit out for very long. To help remedy the browning soak your sliced apples in a bowl or sink covered with water and some lemon. The amount of lemon depends on the amount of water, but I would suggest a couple of squirts - yes that is a measuring technique. This will let the apples sit for an hour or two without browning - if they last that long!
What is your favorite treat to serve to a group of people?
Katie Adams
Creator at The Crafty Blog Stalker
Katie Adams, known as The Crafty Blog Stalker, inspires with her innovative DIY projects and artistic flair. Her blog offers detailed tutorials, tips, and engaging content, encouraging readers to embrace their crafty side. From simple crafts to complex creations, Katie's passion motivates followers to unleash their creativity and make unique pieces. Follow The Crafty Blog Stalker for a world of crafting inspiration and discover the joy of creating something beautiful.
Comments
Aimee
Glad you enjoyed these! My kids request these ALL the TIME!! Love that you put toffee on them. I've also made them with peanut butter and nutella. Delish!
Patricia Purcell
These look really good, like candy apples but easier to eat. Thanks for the great idea!
Recipes We Love
This looks so delicious1
Jenny @ The NY Melrose Family
My daughter would love these! I definitely will be giving this a whirl. Thanks so much for sharing at Whimsy Wednesdays!
Melanie @ bear rabbit bear
Yumm!!Thanks for sharing at Things I've Done Thursday this week.
Terry
Oh I totally believe you that you can't stop eating these. They look so amazing!! Thanks so much for sharing at our party this week.
Debra Kapellakis
Oh my who could resist this?
Heather Woyak
WOW i want to eat those now!
Jane Craske
Ok, I was on these as soon as I saw Nachos in the title. YUMMMY! This will go on our Friday night snack list. Thanks so much for sharing this week at our Pin'inspiration Party C:
Michelles Tasty Creations
These look amazing! I love apples. Thanks so much for linking up to Creative Thursday this week. Have a wonderful weekend.
Michelle
Karla
YUM!!!!! These look amazing. I know I shouldn't but I'm going to have to give these babies a try.
Found you through the Once a month blog hop. I’m your newest follower. 🙂
nickademus1
Oh My! These look Delish! I will be trying these out this week & sharing on FB. I am your newest follower. Found you at picket fence blog hop 😉
Reply
the cape on the corner
wowza!
Maria
What a great idea to make a nacho tray like this!!!! This would be so fun for a party too, I'll have to do this sometime! I love it!!!
Rachel
This does look fantabulous! Thanks for sharing at Terrific Tuesdays.
Rachel
adventuresofadiymom.blogspot.com
Mandy
I'll be featuring your apple nachos tomorrow night (Monday) at Project Queen's Highlight party. Thank you so much for sharing!
Erin @ Chronic Christian Crafter
This recipe looks absolutely AMAZING...my mouth is watering! Thanks for linking it up with us @ Toot Your Horn Tuesdays. I'm featuring this from last week's party. Would love if you come get your feature button from Chronic Christian Crafter, and thanks for linking up and sharing! Look forward to what you have to share with us next! 🙂
Erin
Quilted Cupcake
Looks great - totally pinning this now.
Lauren Sena
I'm going to an outdoor party this weekend... do you think they would last outside? Or maybe if I put a little lemon juice on them?
Reply
Katie Adams
I have brought them to an outdoor BBQ before and I just soaked the apple slices in water with a couple tablespoons of lemon juice for about 5 minutes before assembly to keep them from browning. But they still didn't last long enough for the apples to brown 🙂 I hope your friends enjoy them!
Anonymous
How do u keep the apples from not turning brown after u slice them?
Reply
Katie Adams
You can soak the apple slices in water with lemon juice for about 5 minutes and that will keep them from browning.
Lori Tillman
Or you can soak them in any kind of lemon-lime soda and then drain that off to serve. I prefer this method because it doesn't leave them as bitter. Lasts forever!
Tanja
It looks amazing! Need to try it soon!
Haleigh
My friend is having a pinterest party. I saw this recipe on pinterest (which led me to your blog) and I'm making this for the party! I felt like it was great for a fall dessert! Thanks!
Adeena
I have a few questions I hope someone can answer... 1. Salted or unsalted butter? 2. How long can you set aside the melted marshmallows? It seems to me it would harden? 3. How far in advance should it be ok to make these? 2-3 hrs before a party?
Thanks in advance!!!
Reply
Katie Adams
Either butter is fine and I have even used margarine before as well and that has worked.
The melted marshmallows will harden as they are left out. I have put my extra in the fridge and then microwave them to get them soft again.
As long as you soak the apples in lemon juice for awhile before the party a couple hours before hand would be fine.
I hope that helps! Thanks for the great questions!
Christine Cohen
My sister soaks her apples in sprite.
Paula Kathlyn
Just posted this on my facebook page! Looks good 🙂
Sarah Wells
I'm drooling just looking at this, thanks for sharing! This recipe sounds delicious. I would love for you to share this on my blog link party, Sweet Tooth Tuesdays.
http://sarahlynnssweets.blogspot.com/2013/05/sweet-tooth-tuesdays.html
Shawna Williams
Seriously I am salivating looking at it.
Heather Whoneedsacape
My family would love these! Great great great idea 😉
Found you at kathe with an E
Susan Zentmyer
What a great idea! It looks delicious and is just beautiful.
Kay
They look amazing!!! Almost too pretty to eat, almost. 🙂 I found you through a blog hop and am now following.
xo-Kay
Kara @ Simplistically Sassy
Wow, these look awesome. I'm going to have to make them for sure!
Diana - FreeStyleMama
YUMMY & pretty!!
Gail @ http://biblelovenotes.com
These not only sound delicious, but you arranged them so beautifully that they look too good to eat. : )
Reply
Cathy
This looks great!
I would love for you to share and link up at my TGIF Link Party. The party is open every Thursday night and closes Wednesday's at midnight.
Have a wonderful week!
Hugs, Cathy
Marie bloominghomestead
Looks so good! I am pinning this right now!
Lisa4Kids
that looks delicious!!!
PS... Fantabulous is in the dictionary, believe it or not!!!
Sharon Pandolfini
I am going to try this! Thanks for sharing!
