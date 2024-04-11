How to Make Delicious Apple Nachos Recipe - The Crafty Blog Stalker (2024)

An easy DIY dessert recipe tutorial idea for apple nachos. Slice and top with your favorite syrups and candy pieces. Great for entertaining!

Recently I had a small work event where I was in charge of the treat. There would be about 8-10 people there and I had no idea what to bring. I got the inspiration for my Apple Nachos from Sugary Sweets. All of her toppings are from scratch but I'm all about making it as easy and quickly as possible!

These Apple Nachos are FANTABULOUS! Yes, they are so good I had to make up my own words to describe their deliciousness!

Ingredients:

Slice the apples and arrange them on a platter. I used a pizza tin and it worked perfectly!

Pour the different toppings over the apple slices, and sprinkle with the Skor candy bar pieces. Serve immediately and enjoy!

You can really use any of your favorite toppings and candy bars. I bet any way you make it, your friends, family, or in my case, coworkers will love it! They might even call it fantabulous too!

But be warned - you won't be able to stop eating until they are gone!

UPDATE: I have had several questions regarding the preparation so I thought I would address that.

Apples will brown if they sit out for very long. To help remedy the browning soak your sliced apples in a bowl or sink covered with water and some lemon. The amount of lemon depends on the amount of water, but I would suggest a couple of squirts - yes that is a measuring technique. This will let the apples sit for an hour or two without browning - if they last that long!

What is your favorite treat to serve to a group of people?

Our Baking Essential List: For baking casseroles, we use Glass Baking Dishes . I especially like the dishes with lids so leftovers can be transferred straight to the fridge.

. I especially like the dishes with lids so leftovers can be transferred straight to the fridge. Silicone Kitchenware is my favorite because they don't scratch my cookware and is easy to clean!

is my favorite because they don't scratch my cookware and is easy to clean! A Glass Cutting Board is a must to prepare all of those ingredients. We even keep ours on our counter at all times.

is a must to prepare all of those ingredients. We even keep ours on our counter at all times. This Knife Set will also become your favorite! They cut beautifully, and with the hollow design of the knife, food doesn't stick to the blade.

Recommended Posts How to Make Quick and Easy Nachos Recipe How to Make the Best Apple Pecan Pastry Recipe How to make Delicious Corn Dogs Recipe How to Make Delicious Lemon Bundt Cake Recipe Nacho Libre Party - He's "Nacho" Ordinary Father 20 of the Most Delicious Lemon Dessert Recipes How to Make a Delicious 4 Ingredient Strawberry Smoothie Recipe Apple Cinnamon Cake Recipe 20 Delicious Winter Soup Recipes The Craziest Way to Serve Nachos to a Crowd 22 Easy and Simple Popcorn Snack Recipes Delicious And Fun To Make 20 Easy and Delicious Leftover Halloween Candy Dessert Recipes