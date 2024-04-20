Healthy Fourth of July Recipes (2024)

Non-Recipe Posts
by Chocolate Covered Katie
If you are wondering what to make for your July Fourth celebration, here are the top rated healthy Fourth of July recipes each summer, from dinner to dessert!
Healthy Fourth of July Recipes
First up is the uncontested most popular July 4th recipe on the blog every single:
Deep Dish Cookie Pie
Whether you’re attending a holiday party or barbecuing at home, ending the night with this gooey chocolate chip cookie pie is always a great idea.
Black Bean Brownies
Apple Bread
Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Strawberry Bread
Chocolate Hummus
Healthy Blueberry Muffins
Or these Keto Blueberry Muffins
Vegan July Fourth recipes
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Apple Pie
Blueberry Crisp
Vegan Brownies
Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies
Sugar free Fourth of July recipes
Keto Cheesecake
Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
Homemade Frozen Yogurt
Avocado Salad
Keto Brownies
Keto Cookies
Healthy fourth of July snacks
Brownie Batter Dip
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Zucchini Brownies
Blueberry Bars
Applesauce Cake
Peanut Butter Brownies
Oreo Cupcakes
Healthy holiday fruit desserts
Vegan Blueberry Pie
Peach Crisp
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
No Bake Cheesecake
Published on June 28, 2023
Coconut Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies
Apple Crisp
Reader Interactions
31 Comments
Leave a comment or reviewLeave a rating
Was just trying to think of something to bring to my parents house for a BBQ tomorrow. Thanks for the inspiration!
Reply
Yum, thanks for sharing and compiling all these wonderful recipes! And omg, that frosting looks delicious… and easily veganized?! Yum!
Reply
Thanks for the inspiration!
Reply
Kristal says
I know I will be baking soon! It all looks so good I won’t be able to just choose one:-) I love all the wonderful recipes you have Katie. You always brighten up my day and my entire family’s day!
Reply
The Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake Ball made me so happy. It just looks huge in that picture and delicious! I haven’t been making desserts in a while, but this seems like a great opportunity to focus on the healthy variety. Have a fun forth!
Reply
fourth*
Reply
Beauty and art! These all look great, and I especially love the quinoa bites, and sweet potato fries!
Reply
Jules @ WolfItDown says
Mmm so many delicious ideas! I want them all!
Before hitting town tomorrow night, I am having my friend Mari over for dinner, was thinking of going for the classic that is Sloppy Joe’s for delicious dinner. Could well do with one of the sweet treats above too though, mmm ^ ^
Reply
Teresa says
I’m going to a pool party/BBQ for the 4th, so I’ll be making something to take. I’m having a hard time deciding between a blueberry cake, and a strawberry cake, so I’ll probably make one layer of each and put them together (with a lemon cream cheese frosting) for a red, white, and blue very berry cake.
Reply
Eve says
I’m going to make the non-flour peanut butter cookies you posted awhile back. I brought them last year and everyone loved them. Thanks for the delicious and healthy recipes.
Reply
Librarian Lavender says
I’m going to try some chocolate recipes over the weekend. I can’t wait!
Reply
Megan says
I like to think =0 makes a good “appalled” emoticon :p
Reply
Am says
I really want to make your Summer Yoghurt Pie! But I have to go get the ingredients, so it might be a belated Fourth of July Pie 😉
Reply
KarenW says
I will be celebrating the 4th of July in Philadelphia with family (I live in Chicago) so I won’t be making anything. However, even though it will no longer be the 4th of July when I get back home, there are still some recipes in this post that I do want to make when I get back to Chicago! Also, Nutella fudge pie sounds amazing! Is it going in your cookbook? If so, (or even if not) I cannot wait for that cookbook! I have been looking forward to it ever since I found out you were making one which was shortly after I discovered your blog a little over a year ago! Also, I’ve been meaning to tell you how much I love your blog! It inspired me to further explore the blogosphere and eventually create my own blog!
Reply
Chocolate Covered Katie says
Thank you so very much! Hopefully the pie will be posted on the website! The cookbook only has a plain chocolate pie, not Nutella 😉 http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/chocolate-covered-katie-katie-higgins/1119439699?ean=9781455599707
Reply
Julie says
All of these recipes look delicious, hard to choose what to try first.
Reply
Perfect collection! Happy 4th of July!
Reply
Jennifer says
Have you ever tried making a vegan version of Banoffee pie?
Reply
SJ says
Hey, just thought I’d letcha know that your posts are linking to some non-vegan recipes (like cracker barrel chicken, McDonald’s egg Mcmuffin, etc.). It’s down by where you usually would have photos for related things on the blog. I’m not vegan (not. even. close.), but I thought you should know! Love your recipes, and I’m off to make your FroCo!
Reply
Hanna says
I want to eat all of these haha. –Hanna Lei
Reply
Jenny says
I’m British but I cannot WAIT to try some of these recipes! I have followed your blog as it’s fab! xx
Reply
Sally says
These all look delicious, Katie! I don’t know which one to try first 🙂 Thanks for these.
I was also wondering when your cookbook is coming out? I’m really looking forward to that!
Reply
Unofficial CCK Helper says
It’s out! http://m.barnesandnoble.com/w/chocolate-covered-katie-katie-higgins/1119439699?ean=9781455599707
Reply
Donna B says
I’m making Healthy Chocolate chip cookies tonight! the dough is in the fridge because I like them soft 🙂 thanks for the awesome recipe!
Reply
Wow, so many great recipes here for summer inspiration, thanks!
Reply
Michelle says
Hey CCK,
Absolutely LOVE your blog – and cant wait for your cookbook! One thing i must say i LOVE about your recipes – the fact that you include the measurements in grams, as well as cups! We dont use cup measurements here in Ireland, and constantly googling “cups to grams conversion” etc always gives different results- especially with gluten free flours (as they always weigh a little different etc).
Anyway, my main point for commenting is to ask is there any way to contact you directly/privately? I wanted to ask you something that i didnt really want to share with the rest of the world! Its nothing bad, dont worry! Im just a bit embarrassed to ask publicly!!
Best wishes,
Michelle
Reply
JoMo says
Hey Katie!
First off I love your blog 🙂 so much yummy stuff!! Secondly for blog ideas, it would be awesome if you could post some non dessert recipes (totally appreciate this is a dessert blog by definition though!).. attempting to slowly become vegan so that would be mega useful! Cheers 🙂
Reply
Whitney says
Nutella fudge pie!?!? Uh, YEAH!
Also, this isn’t a full recipe, per say, but something I’d love to see you make is butterscotch chips, preferably sugar-free (I can’t have brown sugar, and have to limit my coconut sugar intake, due to my sugar sensitivity). That would be amazing in a deep dish cookie pie, or fudgey chocolate cookies!
Thanks, as always, Katie! You’re my favorite, constant-go-to blogger.
Reply
Linda @ the Fitty says
We have a lot weekend here in Canada so I can use these recipes way before fourth of July:)
Reply
That deep dish chocolate chip cookie dough pie is calling my name!! 🙂
Reply
Cassie Autumn Tran says
My sister and I made your crispy oven-baked fries with sweet potatoes and ADORED them. Didn’t even last until the light of day!
Reply