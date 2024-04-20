Healthy Fourth of July Recipes (2024)

by Chocolate Covered Katie

If you are wondering what to make for your July Fourth celebration, here are the top rated healthy Fourth of July recipes each summer, from dinner to dessert!

Healthy Fourth of July Recipes

First up is the uncontested most popular July 4th recipe on the blog every single:

Deep Dish Cookie Pie

Whether you’re attending a holiday party or barbecuing at home, ending the night with this gooey chocolate chip cookie pie is always a great idea.

Black Bean Brownies

Apple Bread

Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Strawberry Bread

Chocolate Hummus

Healthy Blueberry Muffins

Or these Keto Blueberry Muffins

Vegan July Fourth recipes

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Apple Pie

Blueberry Crisp

Vegan Brownies

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies

Sugar free Fourth of July recipes

Keto Cheesecake

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Homemade Frozen Yogurt

Avocado Salad

Keto Brownies

Keto Cookies

Healthy fourth of July snacks

Brownie Batter Dip

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Zucchini Brownies

Blueberry Bars

Applesauce Cake

Peanut Butter Brownies

Oreo Cupcakes

Healthy holiday fruit desserts

Vegan Blueberry Pie

Peach Crisp

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

No Bake Cheesecake

Published on June 28, 2023

Coconut Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies

Apple Crisp

Healthy Fourth of July Recipes (31)

Reader Interactions

31 Comments

Leave a comment or reviewLeave a rating

  1. Erica { EricaDHouse.com } says

    Was just trying to think of something to bring to my parents house for a BBQ tomorrow. Thanks for the inspiration!

    Reply

  2. Medha @ Whisk & Shout says

    Yum, thanks for sharing and compiling all these wonderful recipes! And omg, that frosting looks delicious… and easily veganized?! Yum!

    Reply

  4. Kristal says

    I know I will be baking soon! It all looks so good I won’t be able to just choose one:-) I love all the wonderful recipes you have Katie. You always brighten up my day and my entire family’s day!

    Reply

  5. Lia @ Luscious Living says

    The Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake Ball made me so happy. It just looks huge in that picture and delicious! I haven’t been making desserts in a while, but this seems like a great opportunity to focus on the healthy variety. Have a fun forth!

    Reply

  6. Sonja @ practical-stewardship.com says

    Beauty and art! These all look great, and I especially love the quinoa bites, and sweet potato fries!

    Reply

  7. Jules @ WolfItDown says

    Mmm so many delicious ideas! I want them all!
    Before hitting town tomorrow night, I am having my friend Mari over for dinner, was thinking of going for the classic that is Sloppy Joe’s for delicious dinner. Could well do with one of the sweet treats above too though, mmm ^ ^

    Reply

  8. Teresa says

    I’m going to a pool party/BBQ for the 4th, so I’ll be making something to take. I’m having a hard time deciding between a blueberry cake, and a strawberry cake, so I’ll probably make one layer of each and put them together (with a lemon cream cheese frosting) for a red, white, and blue very berry cake.

    Reply

  9. Eve says

    I’m going to make the non-flour peanut butter cookies you posted awhile back. I brought them last year and everyone loved them. Thanks for the delicious and healthy recipes.

    Reply

  10. Librarian Lavender says

    I’m going to try some chocolate recipes over the weekend. I can’t wait!

    Reply

  11. Megan says

    I like to think =0 makes a good “appalled” emoticon :p

    Reply

  12. Am says

    I really want to make your Summer Yoghurt Pie! But I have to go get the ingredients, so it might be a belated Fourth of July Pie 😉

    Reply

  13. KarenW says

    I will be celebrating the 4th of July in Philadelphia with family (I live in Chicago) so I won’t be making anything. However, even though it will no longer be the 4th of July when I get back home, there are still some recipes in this post that I do want to make when I get back to Chicago! Also, Nutella fudge pie sounds amazing! Is it going in your cookbook? If so, (or even if not) I cannot wait for that cookbook! I have been looking forward to it ever since I found out you were making one which was shortly after I discovered your blog a little over a year ago! Also, I’ve been meaning to tell you how much I love your blog! It inspired me to further explore the blogosphere and eventually create my own blog!

    Reply

  14. Julie says

    All of these recipes look delicious, hard to choose what to try first.

    Reply

  16. Jennifer says

    Have you ever tried making a vegan version of Banoffee pie?

    Reply

  17. SJ says

    Hey, just thought I’d letcha know that your posts are linking to some non-vegan recipes (like cracker barrel chicken, McDonald’s egg Mcmuffin, etc.). It’s down by where you usually would have photos for related things on the blog. I’m not vegan (not. even. close.), but I thought you should know! Love your recipes, and I’m off to make your FroCo!

    Reply

  18. Hanna says

    I want to eat all of these haha. –Hanna Lei

    Reply

  20. Sally says

    These all look delicious, Katie! I don’t know which one to try first 🙂 Thanks for these.
    I was also wondering when your cookbook is coming out? I’m really looking forward to that!

    Reply

  21. Donna B says

    I’m making Healthy Chocolate chip cookies tonight! the dough is in the fridge because I like them soft 🙂 thanks for the awesome recipe!

    Reply

  23. Michelle says

    Hey CCK,

    Absolutely LOVE your blog – and cant wait for your cookbook! One thing i must say i LOVE about your recipes – the fact that you include the measurements in grams, as well as cups! We dont use cup measurements here in Ireland, and constantly googling “cups to grams conversion” etc always gives different results- especially with gluten free flours (as they always weigh a little different etc).

    Anyway, my main point for commenting is to ask is there any way to contact you directly/privately? I wanted to ask you something that i didnt really want to share with the rest of the world! Its nothing bad, dont worry! Im just a bit embarrassed to ask publicly!!

    Best wishes,
    Michelle

    Reply

  24. JoMo says

    Hey Katie!
    First off I love your blog 🙂 so much yummy stuff!! Secondly for blog ideas, it would be awesome if you could post some non dessert recipes (totally appreciate this is a dessert blog by definition though!).. attempting to slowly become vegan so that would be mega useful! Cheers 🙂

    Reply

  25. Whitney says

    Nutella fudge pie!?!? Uh, YEAH!
    Also, this isn’t a full recipe, per say, but something I’d love to see you make is butterscotch chips, preferably sugar-free (I can’t have brown sugar, and have to limit my coconut sugar intake, due to my sugar sensitivity). That would be amazing in a deep dish cookie pie, or fudgey chocolate cookies!
    Thanks, as always, Katie! You’re my favorite, constant-go-to blogger.

    Reply

  26. Linda @ the Fitty says

    We have a lot weekend here in Canada so I can use these recipes way before fourth of July:)

    Reply

  28. Cassie Autumn Tran says

    My sister and I made your crispy oven-baked fries with sweet potatoes and ADORED them. Didn’t even last until the light of day!

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Healthy Fourth of July Recipes (2024)
