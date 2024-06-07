Easy Recipe of Lamb Kofta Curry Pakistani Style - So Yummy Recipes (2024)

Lamb Kofta Curry is simply delicious to have with naan bread, roti/ chapati, pitta bread or flatbread. It’s tasty to eat it with rice too. And you feel adventurous, you can enjoy this meatballs curry with spaghetti. Yumm.

Lamb Kofta Curry

Lamb kofta curry is for those who love meatballs and curries combined. The succulent meatballs taste divine in well-balanced spicy curry sauce.

Kofta or kofte refers to a dish made of ground meat, i.e. ground chicken, ground lamb, ground beef, etc.

Although it’s not quite clear where this food originated from, I personally think it was from Persian and middle-east.

And it was brought by the traders to the Mediterranean, Indian sub-continent and beyond.

Hence, you find kofta in many cuisines such as Persian, Turkish, Arabian, Indian, Pakistani, etc.

As the name says, this lamb kofta curry recipe I’m sharing here is the kofta with minced lamb cooked in curry sauce. It is rooted in Pakistani recipes.

This dish is also known as kofta salan in Urdu which means meatballs curry.

Just like any curries, this lamb meatball curry is delicious to enjoy with any type of flatbread such as chapati, naan bread, or pitta bread.

And if you make it with more runny gravy, this dish is ideal to serve with Basmati rice or any rice dish. Chicken biryani or chicken pilau rice are a few options to choose from.

Kofta shapes

As mentioned above, kofta is made with minced meat. But its shape can be cylinders or small balls.

Mediterranean kofte like Turkish or Persian usually has a cylinder shape and some are stuck around a skewer.

And the koftas from the Indian sub-continent such as Indian, Pakistani, Bengali, etc, are shaped into small balls.

So in this recipe, we shape the meat into round balls.

How to make lamb kofta curry

Basically, you make two things for this dish, the meatballs and the curry sauce.

Both use their own spices and herbs, so when they are combined together, they will be full of aromatic flavour.

For the kofta, you just mix the lamb minced meat with finely chopped onion, all the spices, salt and flour. Mix and knead thoroughly so that you get a fairly-smooth textured minced meat.

If you like, you can use a food processor to mix. But make sure you don’t do it for too long. A few blitzes to process are more than enough.

As for the sauce, firstly, you fry the chopped onion. Then add in the ginger and garlic followed by the spices.

Once you get the aroma of the spices you put chopped tomatoes in. You can use fresh tomatoes or canned tomatoes. Both work fine.

Then continue cooking as you are mashing the tomatoes every now and again until you have a nice smooth and thick sauce.

When your sauce is ready, you can add the meatballs and stir carefully. Leave it to cook until the meatballs are thoroughly cooked.

Top tips to make delicious lamb kofta

Chop the onion for the meat as finely as possible. You can use a food processor to make it easy.

Make sure you mix the ground meat well and thoroughly. And if possible, leave the meat for at least half an hour before shaping it into balls. This will help the flavour to develop well in the meat.

Mash the tomatoes well until you get a smooth sauce. You can also use a hand blender to blitz the sauce.

The dishes to serve with

If you are planning to spread a full Pakistani menu, here are some menu ideas to serve with your lamb kofta curry:

Thank you for reading this lamb kofta curry recipe. I hope you are now wanting to try it. If you do, it will be great if you can share what you think about it in the comments below (leave a reply box).

